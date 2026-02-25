Any time a celebrity speaks about important issues, there is a windfall of people telling them to stay out of politics. However, celebrities, just like anyone else, live under the laws and administrations dealing with the good and bad. So, of course, they would have opinions, but it doesn’t shield them from people’s reactions. The latest Latino celebrities caught up in a back-and-forth over politics are Romeo Santos and Prince Royce.

Romeo Santos and prince royce were asked what’s their stance on trump and ICE, their response is “it’s a complicated question”… as Latino artists who make their money off of other Latinos, the question should be really fucking simple actually…..clowns for sure 🤡🤡🤡 — Em 🍪 (@MendozaGang) December 23, 2025

Romeo Santos and Prince Royce upset fans when they wouldn’t speak up for immigrants during an interview on The New York Times’ “Popcast.” During the interview, the duo was asked about their thoughts on the recent ICE raids. The two immediately distanced themselves from the comment.

The two agreed with the statement that celebrities should stay out of politics and focus on their crafts. Fans were upset by the comments since they didn’t take a stance for the Latino community.

The two have been doing damage control, partially blaming it on the edit. The two have tried using opportunities to set the record straight. On the carpet at Premio Lo Nuestro this year, Royce clarified that he never said he was pro-ICE. On the same night, Santos said that he doesn’t respect any organization doing active harm to the Latino community.

Willie Colón went MAGA later in life

Rolón, y Willie Colón un genio musical. Pero no olvidar que es más MAGA que el Amo de las Firmas#KornoCorazónFrío pic.twitter.com/tLstJzsJRT — Andrés Trejo (@ANANTRE064) February 23, 2026

Colón’s recent death drew an outpouring of emotion over the artist. It also brought a spotlight to the salsa legend’s political leanings in his final years. His social media posts in recent years were all supportive of both MAGA and President Donald Trump.

The revelation for some fans was too much, and the mourning turned into reflection. The “La Murga” singer was a lifelong Democrat, even performing at Bill Clinton’s inauguration. The sudden political about-face was a stunning sadness to Colón fans.

Anuel AA and Justin Quiles were on the MAGA campaign trail

Puerto Rican Reggaeton artist Anuel AA and Justin Quiles speak at President-elect Trump’s Victory Rally in Washington D.C.



Quiles wrap up his speech saying “Viva Puerto Rico.”



Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lmcleKktZE January 19, 2025

Anuel AA and Justin Quiles were literally on the campaign trail for President Trump for the 2024 election. The Puerto Rican musicians supported the president and urged Puerto Rican voters to unify and vote for President Trump. People pointed out how the president all but outright refused to help Puerto Rico rebuild after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The two showed up at multiple rallies throughout the campaign as regular supporters of the current administration. After the election, Anuel AA and Justin Quiles took the stage at the Make America Great Again Victory Party.

Nicky Jam cozied up to President Donald Trump during the campaign

Trump just said “Nicky Jam is hot”



Nicky is a man 💀 pic.twitter.com/DToZZC9hFo — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 14, 2024

Nicky Jam and Anuel AA shared a stage with President Trump towards the end of the campaign before the election. The infamous moment was made memorable when the president misgendered Nicky Jam. The president wanted everyone to know that “she’s hot” as Nicky Jam made his way to join the president on the stage.

The backlash was swift, with even Maná taking a stand and pulling their collaboration with Nicky Jam from all streaming platforms. The Puerto Rican musician has since worked to walk it all back, claiming that he will always stand with Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans. However, people don’t quickly forget things like this.

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega are named as donors regularly

Hey friends. Wanted to hop on here to address something. We work super hard to protect our values and the things we believe in especially when it comes to creating content that is mostly family friendly or what one would consider “safe”. Today a song was released that featured… — Alexa PenaVega (@alexavega) November 2, 2024

This one really hit differently. Alexa PenaVega was part of our childhoods in “Spy Kids.” She was one of the first moments of superhero representation we saw as children. So, clearly, we expected a lot from her. She and her husband have long maintained that they were conservative due to their religious beliefs, but some never expected them to be Trump supporters.

Then, President Trump’s 2024 campaign released a list of official supporters. The list included Carlos and Alexa. The news was a shock and clearly upset fans who hold Alexa’s work close to their hearts.

From Romeo Santos to Alexa PenaVega, there have been some celebrities who broke their fans’ hearts.