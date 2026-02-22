Willie Colón, the salsa giant, has died at 75. Fans and critics credit the musician as the architect of urban salsa, and he blazed a path for Latino musicians for decades. His family confirmed his death in a social media post. The Latino community loves the trailblazer as a voice that filled the playlists of our family gatherings, childhoods, and Saturday morning cleaning sprees. While we grieve, let’s remember the incredible musical career that changed salsa music and included some of the greatest musicians.

Willie Colón dies this weekend at 75

Credit: Willie Colón / Facebook

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colón. He passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family,” Colón’s family wrote on a social media post. “While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever. Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief.”

💔 El día que Willie Colón se despidió: “este puede ser mi último concierto, estoy muy agradecido”. pic.twitter.com/7BpKBOo9XF — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) February 21, 2026

Willie Colón was one of the greatest musicians to bring our culture to the masses. The Puerto Rican icon represents that Latino experience. He was born in the South Bronx in New York and got into music at an early age. He started with the trumpet and eventually transitioned to the trombone. Music executives noticed his musical prowess at an early age and signed him to Fania Records when he was 15. He released his first album at 17 and sold 300,000 copies, launching his career.

Fans are mourning his passing like a family member

Me habló mi hija llorando, dice que Willie Colón era como su abuelito. — Villa (@viilla_) February 21, 2026

Social media is filled with fans posting their grief about Colón’s passing. For so many of us. Colón is a story of Latino excellence and creativity. Over his long career, Colón released more than 40 albums, which sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. His place as a musical visionary and icon will forever be cemented in the work he produced.

Mencionan a Willie Colón y cuál es la primera canción que usted se le viene a la cabeza. — DoñaPily (@dona_pily2) February 21, 2026

People are reminiscing about the songs he sang that hold a special place in their hearts. His top hits like “La Murga” and “Usted Abuso” with Celia Cruz were more than songs. They were reminders of the incredible culture and rhythm that exists within the hearts of Caribbean people. The songs cleanse the soul when they play, offering a moment of pride in who we are and what we create.

The world is mourning and celebrating the salsa great

Palabras de Bad Bunny sobre el fallecimiento de Willie Colón. pic.twitter.com/4aXBEuD8xm — Bad Bunny HQ (@BBPRTV) February 22, 2026

Bad Bunny paid tribute to Willie Colón during his concert in São Paulo. The Puerto Rican superstar held a moment of silence to honor Colón, a musician who had a great impact on his own career. In his song “NUEVAYoL,” Bad Bunny gives the icon a shout-out with the line “Willie Colón me dicen ‘el malo’” as a nod to Colón’s debut album “El Malo.”

Bad Bunny junto a Willie Colón en el video de “NUEVAYoL”. (2025) pic.twitter.com/BwX95gIxJ0 — Bad Bunny HQ (@BBPRTV) February 21, 2026

Colón was happy for the name drop in the song because he saw Bad Bunny as carrying the torch for salsa and Latin music. Colón even had a cameo in the music video for “NUEVAYoL.” Bad Bunny and Colón are shown cutting the quinceañera cake during the music video.

¡"Guapea, Willie Colón"! Cali y Barranquilla rindieron tributo a la leyenda de la salsa que falleció este sábado a los 75 años. Los salseros cantaron y bailaron al ritmo de sus mejores éxitos.



Siga la señal de Noticias Caracol en vivo aquí: https://t.co/sYMHyLyKb7 pic.twitter.com/z5N7asycbq — Noticias Caracol (@NoticiasCaracol) February 22, 2026

People are showing their love for Colón around the world. Block parties are popping up with people dancing salsa in the streets to these iconic salsa songs. His impact is on full display as fans take a moment to honor the musician who shaped salsa music.

Descansa en paz, Willie Colón. Thank you for giving so much of yourself to define and uplift our culture through music.