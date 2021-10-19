How FrioLento is Recreating Your Favorite Reggaeton Tracks to Post-Punk

wearemitu

Post-punk Chilean band, FrioLento, self-described as “perreo-post punk”, is making continuous strides with their catchy dark remakes of popular reggaeton hits accompanied by their 80’s style videos à la The Cure. Zebart and Cris Alejandro form the duo, the two entered the indie-pop scene in 2018. The Latin American duo plays retro-pop, but recently caught the Internet’s eye with their alternative reconstructions of reggaeton favorites from the likes of Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Jhay Cortez. While they aren’t the only ones jumping into this punk remake phenomenon, they surely have our attention with these reworks!

“BICHOTA” by Karol G

One of the most popular covers that the Concepción natives took a swing at is “BICHOTA” by our Colombian queen Karol G. Karol G has recently been following every reggaeton pop star’s footsteps with one hit after another, leaving her mark in every summer playlists with tracks such as “BICHOTA”, “EL MAKINON” and most recently, “SEJODIOTO”. Currently on tour, the powerhouse performer is selling out dates, winning prestigious awards and performing on every prime time televised award show, and now is even being reinvented by many including this post-punk version by FrioLento.

“La Santa” by Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee

These two heavy-weight artists don’t need an introduction. Known for both breaking barriers and elevating their genre to the next level, the two dropped this single on Bad Bunny’s album YHLQMDLG. The cool thing about this cover is that it features Saúl De los Santos, who also does alternative covers of reggaeton tracks. One of De los Santos’ most popular covers is “DÁKITI ” by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, and “Hawái” by Maluma.

“No Me Conoce” by Jhay Cortez

Speaking of Jhay Cortez, we all know this one! The popular song “No Me Conoce” by Jhay Cortez, which ended up a remix featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny was also reworked by FrioLento. The creativity of this niche is captivating, and now ready to fill in that rockera spot in our reggaeton hearts! Needless to say, it’s the best of both worlds.

