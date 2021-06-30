The Most Popular Vegan 4th Of July Recipes We Could Find On Reddit

wearemitu

While it might feel as if the traditional American Independence day weekend is all about loading up on meats and eats, our globe requires a change in diet.

This 4th of July be sure to stir up a meal that’s animal safe and vegan friendly!

Pico De Gallo con Avocados

“This is my go-to dip that everyone really likes. In fact, I’ll get comments like: “IS THIS REALLY VEGAN??! IT’S SO GOOD!”

Make a pico de gallo. To your pico de gallo, add in a few cubed avocados, a can of beans, drained, 1 bell pepper, chopped, and just enough vegan Italian salad dressing (careful, a lot of them have cheese and some have anchovies!) to get everything to come together into a smooth dip. Season with salt and pepper and extra lime juice, cilantro, and jalapeno if desired. I normally undersalt because tortilla chips are usually quite salty.

Serve with the aforementioned tortilla chips.

It sounds like a goddamn monstrosity but it’s so addictive. If there are no vegans in your party, feel free to sub in Italian dressing that has parmesan/romano or mix in some shitty grated parmesan cheese for an even more addictive cheesy version of dip.”- bigtcm

Grilled Tofu

“I grill tofu. Brush grill with oil. Keep the tofu from sticking by sliding it some till it sets up cooking. Halfway done on the first side turn 45 degrees.(nice grill marks) After the first side is done brush other side with oil and flip. Keep tofu moving till second side sets up. Now I poke holes with a skewer very small holes. Then I start slowly spooning on teriyaki till the second side is done.”- kolipo·5y

Jackfruit Pulled Pork

“There is a vegetarian cafe in my city that I was thinking of going to, but most of the items were soy and I’m not a fan. One of the items, however, was a “pulled pork” burger with slaw. I had no idea what it could have been made from, so I did some Googling and stumbled upon jackfruit pulled pork. I’ve never liked pork but I was intrigued by the jackfruit, so I ended up having the burger from the cafe – the slaw had no sauce and the jackfruit was super spicy but I could taste the potential, so I decided I’d make my own. I found a few recipes but none that didn’t have comments from people who’d altered it in some way. So I used this as a base and other recipes and user comments to help me out. Adjust the spice mix if it doesn’t seem right to you because I only made rough measurements, and ofc I made it to my taste. However, I did try to find a balance between sweet and spicy since most recipes were either one extreme or the other. I had it in a burger with my own slaw which I’ll add the recipe for, too.

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp paprika

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp ground chili

1 small onion

1 small garlic clove

1/2 cup bbq sauce

1/4 cup water

1 can of young green jackfruit in brine or water (it is really important that it is young, green jackfruit and that it is NOT in syrup but in brine or water)

Prepare jackfruit by draining and rinsing in a collander. Cut out the core (the pointy, hard bits) and remove seeds (they’re bigger than they seem). Just a warning, if you have that fear of holey things that so many people on reddit do, I can’t remember what it’s called, get somebody else to handle the jackfruit.

Preheat oven to 200°c, and in a deep pan, fry off garlic and onion

Marinade jackfruit in spice mix – I did this in a plastic baggie, measured out all of the spices into the bag and tossed the jackfruit in

Add jackfruit to pan and saute for 5 mins. Meanwhile, whisk bbq sauce and water together

Add bbq sauce mix and pour into the pan, cover and simmer for 20 mins, shredding the jackfruit with a fork halfway through (or you can use a masher, whatever floats your duck)

To give the jackfruit a more pork-like texture (it made a difference according to my butcher bf, anyway), spread the jackfruit mixture on to a baking tray and bake for 20 mins As for the slaw, you can shred some white and red cabbage and cut carrots into matchsticks, or you can be lazy and buy a packet of slaw mix like me 😉 an apple cut into matchsticks would be a nice addition, too.

1 packet slaw mix

1 small beet

greek yoghurt

wholegrain mustard

honey

Pour a little less than the desired amount of slaw mix into a bowl

Wearing gloves, peel beet and cut beet into matchsticks and add to slaw (you can just grate it but I like the texture better as matchsticks idk)

Combine greek yoghurt, wholegrain mustard and honey to taste. I use maybe…half a cup to a cup of yoghurt, depending on the amount of veg, a good dollop of mustard and a squeeze of honey

Mix the yogi mix in with the slaw, add more yoghurt if needed!

The jackfruit would also be great in tacos or burritos – I think I’ll try them in burritos next. I’d imagine they’d be great in a big batch for a barbie as well. Bonus recipe: I found some good looking oven baked onion rings on Pinterest today which I’m sure would go really well with jackfruit burgers.”- Reddit User

Barbecue Eggplant

“Eggplant! Cut across to make ‘burger’ patties, or lengthwise to make ‘hotdog’ weenies. Grill accordingly. Super easy, super cheap, super good.”- PM_me_your_trialcode

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com