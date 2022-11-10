Ever Wondered What a Norteño Version of ‘The Office’ Theme Song Would Sound Like? Well, Look No Further

wearemitu

Everyone loves a good cover song. It’s always a treat to hear a new rendition of an old favorite, especially when it adds something to the way you hear the original. Sometimes, even artists who write original music can have a hit on their hands by performing their version of a popular track, like Alien Ant Farm’s infamous “Smooth Criminal” cover.

However, we can all agree that norteño makes just about every song better. That’s why EZ Band, a cover ensemble that has been performing together for more than two decades, is getting such a positive response on TikTok with their covers of hits like “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift. They even have a cover of the theme song from “The Office” and it’s even better than you could imagine.

According to their comments on TikTok, EZ Band is planning to release a full-length album on all streaming platforms sometime in the near future, so you may be able to listen to these tunes while walking your dog or commuting to work! In the meantime, here’s a roundup of their best five best covers on TikTok:

5. “You’re Beautiful” by James Blunt

In 2005, it was pretty much impossible to escape James Blunt’s biggest, and maybe only, hit song, “You’re Beautiful.” You heard it at the mall, the gas station, every supermarket, every store, and on every radio station.

EZ Band has miraculously made Blunt’s track feel fresh again with a norteño rendition that, dare we say, is maybe just as good as if not better than the original. The norteño rhythms, the accordion, and the guitar add some desperately-needed flavor to the popular love song to the point that it almost feels like a completely different tune.

We can’t blame you if you’ve sworn off listening to “You’re Beautiful” for the rest of your life, but give this one a chance.

4. “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

Unlike “You’re Beautiful,” there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Fleetwood Mac’s timeless, beautiful, and iconic hit song “Dreams.”

The song was thrust back into the limelight after @doggface208 went viral riding a skateboard while drinking a jug of cranberry juice, but there’s no denying that “Dreams” is one of the most popular songs of all time.

That being said, EZ Band’s cover is pretty dang impressive, adding the requisite norteño elements while still preserving the, no pun intended, dreamy mood of the original. The accordion really takes center stage in this one, with a bunch of little riffs and accents that enrich the norteño of it all while complementing the voice of Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks.

3. “The Less I Know the Better” by Tame Impala

If there was ever a song that seemed less likely to become a norteño cover, it’s Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know the Better.” With its fluid, moody instrumentation and the falsetto voice of singer Kevin Parker, this song is all about the vibes and only the vibes.

However, while EZ Band’s rendition of Tame Impala’s song drastically changes its tone, it does make it into the more upbeat pop hit that it just as easily could have been.

Still, the core of it is very much what fans of Tame Impala have come to expect from them, so much so that a real-life collab would definitely be odd but could also produce some really great music.

This particular EZ Band cover is a great example of their ability to meet the original artist halfway and try to preserve the intention and spirit of the song without sacrificing the norteño elements that make it unique.

2. “Creep” by Radiohead

We have to add EZ Band’s “Creep” cover, if only because it is truly an example of the band’s unbelievable talent. Instead of overlaying the norteño instrumentation over the original vocal track, the band’s singer takes the mic and does it himself.

The result is something so ineffably beautiful that you can’t help but listen to it again and again. The vocal performance is next-level good, the instrumentation is unique while also being instantly recognizable, and the final product is a must-listen for any fan of Radiohead, norteño songs, or music in general.

Radiohead famously hates the song that made them famous and, listening to their later work, it’s easy to see why they feel the need to distance themselves from their grunge roots as much as possible. But they might be inspired to enjoy the song once more if they heard this cover.

1. “The Office” Theme Song

Okay, it’s no surprise that we put this at the top of the list, but… come on. How could we not? This is the ultimate norteño cover, something that will be mentioned in the same breath as “history of music” for generations to come. People will hear this cover and instantly start weeping in the streets!

Alright, fine, maybe it’s not that big of a deal, but it is a great cover. “The Office” continues to be one of the most popular and beloved shows of all time nearly 10 years after the series finale aired in 2013 and this cover, in some way, helps contextualize just how popular the show has become across borders and cultures.

Did someone say all-Latino reboot of “The Office”? We’re totally down, with only one request: Oscar should be the only white guy this time around.

