Netflix’s ‘Dance Of The 41’ Highlights One On Mexico’s Biggest LGBTQ+ Scandals

By May 26, 2021 at 11:24 am
Netflix / YouTube

It was November 17, 1901 and police executed an illegal raid in Mexico City to break up a party. The party became infamous in Mexico because the attendees were all upper class men, half dressed as women. The police raid exposed a frequent LGBTQ+ party that led to an infamous scandal involving the president’s son-in-law.

Netflix is telling the incredible story of the Dance of the Forty One.

The Dance of the Forty One is one of the most infamous LGBTQ+ scandals in the world that still has an impact today. Forty one is used as a homophobic slur in Mexico to this day because of the infamous night at the beginning of the twentieth century.

The story goes that 42 men would meet regularly to dance and party with half of them dressed as women. The night that police raided the party sent shockwaves through the conservative and Catholic country. The idea of large LGBTQ+ gatherings was something that most of Mexican society was not aware of nor prepared to accept.

David Pablos’ take is a visual masterpiece diving into this piece of LGBTQ+ history.

One of the biggest scandals that come from the Dance of the Forty One was the involvement of President Porfirio Díaz’s son-in-law. When the police raided the party, there were allegedly 42 men so that there were 21 couples dancing. However, one of the men caught up in the party was the son-in-law to the president of the time. It is rumored that he was ushered out by authorities and separated from the other 41 men who faced punishment to save the president and his family embarrassment.

The movie has sparked in interest in viewers to learn more about the historical moment.

The story isn’t well-known, especially in the U.S. Since it’s the start of Pride Month, it is refreshing to see people taking a renewed interest in LGBTQ+ history. The 41 men who were arrested and punished for the party all faced different outcomes. Some of those of means were able to pay their way out of trouble while some of them had family who rescued them. For the rest, shunned by society, they were sent off to work camps around the country, especially the Yucatan.

The film highlights a long-running theme fo humiliation the LGBTQ+ community has overcome.

For a long time, LGBTQ+ people were made to feel ashamed for being who they are and loving who they love. The Dance of the Forty One is a reminder of the discrimination LGBTQ+ people have, and currently, experience around the world. The “Dance of the 41” is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Dance Of The 41 Is A Bit Of Mexican Queer History That Many Don't Know But It's Impact Lingers To This Day

By May 25, 2021 at 2:31 pm
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for dcp

It’s about to be Pride Month, and just like we do every year, people waited for Mariah Carey’s latest Pride merch line. Well, it is officially here and it is the kind of merch you need to celebrate a month of LGBTQ+ pride. The queen made sure to deliver on some of our favorites as well.

Mariah Carey’s Pride merch line is officially here and it’s about time.

The undisputable musical royalty came through with another collection of things for her LGBTQ+ audience. It includes everything that you might need to celebrate your Pride with memorabilia celebrating on the best gay divas to exist. All of you true Lambs out there can create a complete Pride outfit to broadcast your allegiance to Carey while getting to see people in person for the first time in more than a year.

There are some new and exciting items for sale.

Credit: mariahcareyshop.com

We all know and love (?) these fans. They are a great way to clack your way to the rhythm of Pride week and let everyone know just how much Pride you have. Not to mention, this is also a really fun way to throw shade all over your haters as you live your best life.

But you can still get a hold of the classics.

Credit: mariahcareyshop.com

Who hasn’t seen this image before? The iconic album cover has become a Pride classic by default. The rainbow across the wall and Carey has been seen in LGBTQ+ videos for decades because it is just that much a part of the culture. Most LGBTQ+ people instantly recognize this image when they see it, even briefly.

The people are already wearing the queen’s merch.

Yes, mama! The looks are just what we want to see from the queen. Her iconic butterfly with the rainbow is peak Mariah and the lambs are here for it. Thank you for giving the fans exactly what they want. The queen just knows.

Like, it is making this a Pride one to remember already.

Get it! Who else is getting excited for Pride 2021?

Mariah Carey Got Her First Dose Of The Vaccine And Made It Into An Iconic Moment

LGBTQ+Mariah CareyMerchPride

By May 19, 2021 at 7:56 pm
BY  | May 19, 2021 AT 7:56 pm
Photos: Getty Images/Courtesy Netflix

Good news for fans of “The Addams Family”! On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Jenna Ortega will be playing Wednesday Addams in their upcoming live-action series, “Wednesday”. To make things more exciting, the new series will be directed by Tim Burton.

Jenna Ortega took to her Instagram page to celebrate the new role. She posted a picture of herself with the script for “Wednesday”.

She captioned the photo: “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice.” We’re more than confident she will. At 18-years-old, Ortega has already amassed a large fandom for her prolific resume. The young actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent has starred in everything from “Jane the Virgin” to “You” to “Elena of Avalor” to, most recently, “Yes Day“.

Previously onscreen, only Anglo actresses have taken on the role of Wednesday Addams. The casting of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday is an exciting departure from the established norm. But the change is a welcome one, especially since Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams, is Latino.

Based on Twitter’s reaction to Jenna Ortega’s casting, Netflix and Tim Burton made the right move.

A lot of times, the internet (and especially certain fandoms) are very territorial over how they want their beloved characters to look.

While some people looked to Christina Ricci’s version of Wednesday Addams as GOAT, they were looking forward to see Jenna Ortega’s take on the character.

Of course, some fans immediately started fan-casting Gomez Adams. Naturally, they were brainstorming the perfect Latino actor to portray Gomez.

Whatever the rest of the cast ends up looking like, we’re happy that Netflix has cast Jenna Ortega in a role traditionally played by non-Latina actresses. We hope that they continue their work towards equitable representation onscreen!

Jenna OrtegaNetflixTim Burton