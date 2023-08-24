Mexican Inmates Reunite With Daughters To Celebrate Their Quinceañeras in Prison

wearemitu

In the bustling heart of Mexico City a unique celebration took place this August. Sparkling dresses, chambelanes, mariachi and even reggaeton melodies painted a vivid picture inside an unexpected venue: the Santa Martha Acatitla women’s prison. It’s not a usual setting for festivities, especially ones as significant and traditional as a quinceañera.

However, since 2017, the ‘Alas de Amor’ Foundation has been planning these heartfelt events to bridge the emotional distance between incarcerated mothers and their children outside.

Rebuilding broken relationships

Female inmates often grapple with a painful reality — emotional and physical abandonment from their families. Victoria Rodríguez, one of the event’s organizers, revealed a heartbreaking truth. “Many mothers are forgotten and are not visited,” she said in an interview with Mexican newspaper La Prensa.

Through initiatives like this one, they seek to weave back family bonds that time and circumstances have strained. Yuselma Aguirre stands as testament. After 13 years behind bars, it was through a similar quinceañera celebration that she reconnected with her children last year.

An unforgettable quinceañera celebration

On August 18, the prison opened its gates to 24 young people — 13 girls and 11 boys. They weren’t there for a usual visit. They came to celebrate their transition into adulthood, their quinceañera, alongside their incarcerated mothers.

Titled “Sueños de quinceañeras” or “Quinceañera Dreams,” this celebration became possible through generous donations from businesses and merchants.

The teens, adorned in donated dresses, suits, shoes, and accessories, began their day with a tour of the city’s historic center aboard the famous ‘Turibús’. The journey took them to the Antiguo Palacio del Ayuntamiento. There, the city’s head of government, Martí Batres, warmly welcomed them.

Expressing gratitude for the combined efforts, Adriana Villeda Salazar, the director of Santa Martha Acatitla said, “Their collaboration, empathy, and generosity have been the driving force behind this celebration.”

As the day unfolded, a thanksgiving mass started within the prison chapel. Then, traditional elements of the quinceañera — from dancing the waltz to cutting the cake — continued The inmates, along with their children, godparents, family and guests, reveled in the joyous atmosphere.

Adding to the celebration, a renowned artist made a surprise contribution. The quinceañeras were gifted plush pink bears and the young boys headphones.

The lively event was further elevated with musical performances by Mariachi Amazonas, Bellakath, DJ Foxy, and the Orquesta Lobos del Reclusorio Oriente. Even local vendors from the Mercado de Jamaica contributed, donating floral arrangements to beautify the event.

While most quinceañeras evoke stories of youth, freedom, and dreams for the future, this event added layers of hope, redemption, and love. Illustrating that even in the darkest corners, there is light.

In Santa Martha Acatitla, the traditional dance of quinceañera symbolized more than a rite of passage — it was a dance of hope, love, and reunions beyond physical bars.

