Mexican Animator Bill Melendez is the Reason We Have Holiday Classic ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Did you grow up reading “Peanuts” comic strips and watching good ol’ Charlie Brown and Snoopy on television after school? Well, you might not know that the classic “Peanuts” TV specials wouldn’t exist without Mexican immigrant Bill Melendez.

Melendez, who was born in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and moved to Arizona as a child, was an animator, director and producer responsible for bringing the “Peanuts” characters to life on television.

And while his animation and directing skills gave us 1965 classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and other iconic specials like “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” his work can also be seen in Disney’s “Pinocchio,” “Dumbo,” and more.

Did you know a Mexican-American animator was the voice of Snoopy and the man behind "A Charlie Brown Christmas Special?" pic.twitter.com/Ea8gdHqOpP — BESE (@beseofficial) December 17, 2018

As per the New York Times, Melendez was the only animator that “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz allowed to bring his cartoon on screen. While the “Peanuts” comic strip became an American newspaper mainstay in the 1950s, more than a decade later, it was time to take its popularity one step further.

Schulz enlisted Melendez to work on his television specials like 1963’s “A Boy Named Charlie Brown” and the later film, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” While the Mexican animator and director worked until the last years of life on specials like 2006’s “He’s A Bully, Charlie Brown,” the cartoon’s magic was never lost on him.

Melendez recalled to Foundation Interviews the exciting moment he came up with Snoopy flying on a plane. “When Schulz saw that he flipped… He just loved that scene” he explained with a smile. He also remembered the “Peanuts” creator telling him, “Up to now I’ve been limited. I just didn’t know what to do with [Snoopy]. Now I see he can do everything.”

This Christmas, remember that a Mexican-American from Sonora animated and directed the greatest holiday special of all time, A Charlie Brown Christmas. 🥜🥜🥜🤙 — Bobby Ramirez 🥉 (@_bobbyramirez) December 25, 2018

Here’s what to know about iconic animator Bill Melendez’s life — starting with the fact that his real name, José Cuauhtémoc Melendez, paid homage to an Aztec legend.

Melendez was born in Hermosillo, Sonora and immigrated to Arizona as a child

Born Today, Nov 15, in 1916, Bill Melendez – Animation work for Disney's Dumbo, Fantasia, Pinocchio & Bambi, then for Looney Tunes / Merrie Melodies. AND Directed/Produced the Peanuts movies &TV shows — incl A Charlie Brown Christmas! Also voiced Snoopy and Woodstock 🙂 #botd pic.twitter.com/kcsKuQ2CQs — Classic Movie Hub (@ClassicMovieHub) November 15, 2023

The New York Times published a tribute to Melendez after he died in 2008, detailing the Hollywood icon’s life and career.

As per the obituary, future animator José Cuauhtémoc Melendez was born in 1916 in Hermosillo, Sonora to an army cavalry officer father. His father was a “romantic,” and named him after the last Aztec Emperor, Cuauhtémoc.

Growing up drawing horses and cowboys, Melendez’s family moved to Arizona when he was 12 years old, where he learned English. Moving to Los Angeles some years later, Melendez planned on being an engineer — but amid the Depression, found himself working with lumber.

He described that time to the Archive of American Television, explaining, “My first job, right after school, I just got a job in a lumber yard. And I loved it. Hoisting lumber, oh, it was great.”

The great animator, director, and studio owner Bill Melendez was born 103 years ago on this day in Hermosillo, Mexico. Here's his funny story of how he got hired at Disney in 1938 with no experience or training. pic.twitter.com/yf18IvVBZX — cartoonbrew.com – Animation News (@cartoonbrew) November 15, 2019

However, that stint didn’t last long. Just around a year later, his majestic cartoon skills landed him “a great job at Disney.”

Egged on by friends who told him he was “a very good artist,” Melendez ventured to “a guy out in Hollywood hiring young artists.” That “guy” was none other than Walt Disney, who had recently released 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Melendez eventually went to Disney’s animation studio to “ask for a job, and they gave it to [him].” He recalled not having a portfolio, so Disney executives told him to go home, draw some animations, and return to the studio. Once he did, execs realized Melendez had “no training at all.”

After studying briefly at Chouinard Art Institute, Disney hired Melendez in 1938. There, the Mexican immigrant worked on animating classic films like “Pinocchio,” “Fantasia,” “Dumbo,” and “Bambi.” Yes, all the movies that most probably made up your entire childhood.

Happy 105th to the man who brought Charles Shultz's Peanuts to animation, the voice of Snoopy and Woodstock and legendary animator at Disney and Looney Tunes, Bill Melendez! 😊 pic.twitter.com/6b7GGCGde4 — 🎄dalton carter🎄 (@dalt92car1) November 15, 2021

According to the New York Times’ report, Melendez initially asked Disney to credit him as “Cuauhtémoc Melendez” for his work. They allegedly said that the name was too wide to fit the screen — and may have insisted on crediting him as “Bill” instead.

Eventually, Melendez left Disney for the Warner Brothers-acquired Leon Schlesinger Productions, animating cartoons like Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck, and more.

By the 1950s, the Mexican animator met “Peanuts” creator Schulz — and the rest was Charlie Brown and Snoopy history.

The animator was the only person Schulz trusted with the “Peanuts” television specials

Melendez and Schulz met sometime in the 1950s while working on a “Peanuts”-themed commercial for Ford.

Outlets describe that meeting as “pivotal.” In fact, it led Schulz to choose Melendez to animate four dozen “Peanuts” television specials, several films, shorts, and commercials.

Melendez, along with his production company Bill Melendez Productions, Inc., worked on a total of 70 classic “Peanuts” on screen animations. This work led him to six Emmy awards, nineteen Emmy nominations, Oscar and Grammy nominations, and even Peabody Awards for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “What Have We Learned, Charlie Brown?”

Here is some of Melendez’s animation director work in 1969’s “A Boy Named Charlie Brown”:

Bill Littlejohn's hockey sequence from "A Boy Named Charlie Brown" (1969), dir. Bill Melendez



Littlejohn is, to me, the greatest animator who ever lived. His strengths in character acting, perspective, and action are on full display. He's also a master at choreography and flow. pic.twitter.com/CM4ZGb7LQd — tiny crow (@tinybirbsakuga) August 22, 2021

The Mexican legend also worked on “Peanuts” specials like 1972’s “You’re (Not) Elected Charlie Brown,” an after-school reruns classic:

Lucy's best character acting in a Peanuts special



Bill Littlejohn Animation from "You're (Not) Elected Charlie Brown" (1972) dir. Bill Melendez pic.twitter.com/v3wzJuQA7z — tiny crow (@tinybirbsakuga) January 20, 2021

Who else remembers “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”? Well, we owe that one to Melendez, too:

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a 1966 American prime time animated television special produced and animated by Bill Melendez that was originally broadcast for the first time on October 27, 1966, pic.twitter.com/DWc1FvOgcr — Carnival of Horror (@HorrorCarnival) October 15, 2020

Melendez continued to work on the “Peanuts” team for decades, including the There’s No Time For Love, Charlie Brown” television short in the 1970s:

Color keys by Dean Spille for There's No Time for Love, Charlie Brown (1973), dir. Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson Film Productions pic.twitter.com/bmXjjsHhSv — Animation Obsessive (@ani_obsessive) August 5, 2022

Does your idea of Thanksgiving include having “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” playing in the background while you work on the lechón or pavo? Well, we all have Melendez to thank for that as well:

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

1973, Bill Melendez & Phil Roman pic.twitter.com/VYLUFtqn0W — SpectreVision (@SpectreVision) November 25, 2021

Melendez covered all the holidays when it came to “Peanuts” specials, also directing “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” by the mid-1980s:

"Happy New Year, Charlie Brown" (1986), dir. Bill Melendez & Sam Jaimes



80s Peanuts cartoons are a topic all their own. Compared to the other specials released this decade the New Years one is pretty okay. If not pretty milquetoast. It does have its moments tho like this scene. pic.twitter.com/BY7lhxy7uc — tiny crow (@tinybirbsakuga) January 1, 2023

Are you getting “It Was A Short Summer, Charlie Brown” Sunday morning flashbacks perchance? Yep, Melendez’s work, too:

Manny Perez animation for “It was a short Summer, Charlie Brown” (1969. dir, Bill Melendez). pic.twitter.com/ejCcsOyziA — Luke Perkins (@NCLuke1024) October 1, 2020

And yes, of course, the Mexican icon also gave us 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas”— and even Snoopy’s voice

Speaking to Los Angeles Times about bringing the “Peanuts” characters to life on screen, Melendez recalled, “Charlie Brown has a big head, a little body and little feet.”

“Normally, a human takes a step every 16 frames, about two-thirds of a second. But Sparky’s [Schulz’s] characters would look like they were floating at that pace,” he described. “After several experiments, I had them take a step every six frames… It was the only way that worked.”

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) dir. Bill Melendez pic.twitter.com/zZhKUtJrTw — FILM Bible 🎬 (@FILMBible) December 8, 2016

However, for 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” there were even more issues. Primarily, that the special’s TV network, CBS, thought it would fail. As per American Magazine, even Melendez thought he and his fellow creators had “killed” the special after watching an advanced screening — and no, not in a good way.

After Melendez and the rest of the time worked on “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for six months, the special became a surprising hit. In fact, 45% of TV-owning Americans watched “A Charlie Brown Christmas” when it aired, and people loved it. This surely confused CBS, which was reportedly worried about the special on account of breaking so many barriers.

As you may remember from the classic Christmas TV movie, it has melancholy jazz everywhere. It has no “fun” laugh tracks and includes religious elements like Linus reading from the Gospel of Luke’s Nativity story. Still, people immediately connected with it.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) dir. Bill Melendez pic.twitter.com/PZbSHruTOF — Σώγαμπρος (@pareiDolia__) December 21, 2019

While “A Charlie Brown Christmas” might have been off-kilter, it worked. The television special ended up winning both a Peabody and Emmy Awards. You can see director Melendez alongside producer Lee Mendelson and “Peanuts” creator Schulz after winning that much-coveted Emmy here:

Producer Lee Mendelson, Charles Schulz, and animator Bill Melendez after winning the 1966 Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program for "A Charlie Brown Christmas".



📷Bill Melendez Prod. pic.twitter.com/54cWwZtsla — Jennifer Spitfire (@lasCriatura) November 14, 2022

TikToker Fernanda Cortes described, Melendez “quietly broke barriers in animation for more than half a century.” She added, “his legacy lives on every Christmas.”

One more amazing detail? Melendez actually voiced Snoopy in the Christmas special. He got the genius idea to record a random string of syllables and speed it up — becoming Snoopy’s iconic gibberish:

We can’t wait to tune in this Christmas once again:

One reason why I really think A Charlie Brown Christmas is a timeless special is its simplicity. The animation directed by Bill Melendez and music by Vince Galardi are so spare and pure that it perfectly fits with the strong, sophisticated writing of Charles Schulz. pic.twitter.com/AinOUjDUvn — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) December 6, 2020

