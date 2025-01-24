Growing up in a Latino home comes with all kinds of special moments and knowing multiple languages. One of the languages that we are privileged to learn is that of meat cuts in Spanish. You might think that the name for the meat in Spanish translates cleanly to English, but of course, it doesn’t.

As TikTok user @lilylilylillly shared in a recent video, nothing is more confusing than being asked to get meat for your mom. Especially if she is giving you the Spanish name.

Good luck finding meats at Whole Foods with the name you grew up using. The meat section of an upscale grocery store is worlds away from your neighborhood carniceria. Here are some of the most popular meats we grew up knowing but never thought twice about the name.

Pecho (Chest) – Brisket

We have all enjoyed some nice, hot brisket during a weekend barbecue with la familia. However, the word we would use to buy the brisket literally translates to chest. Now, you might think that this means that the brisket cut comes from the meat, but that isn’t the case. The brisket comes from the shoulder so calling it “chest” meat is just something we have accepted as a fact.

Bistec de Bola (Ball of Steak) – Sirloin Tip Roast

A Ball of Steak might make you think of meatballs or slices of beef that are natural in the shape of balls. That isn’t the real case with Bistec de Bola. The cut of meat we have given a shape to is the Sirloin Tip Roast, which is honestly more cylindrical than ball-shaped. If you have ever had this steak, you know that it can be so tender and delicious.

Ojo de Bife (Eye of Steak) – Ribeye

Ojo de Bife, or as it would literally be translated, “Eye of Steak,” is nothing more than an appetizing ribeye. This cut of meat comes from the ribs, obviously, but the Spanish name for it completely bypasses the word rib as part of the name. Costilla would easily fit into the name, but not for us. For us, we just focus on the eye part of the ribeye because it just makes sense.

Falda (Skirt) – Flank Steak

Flank steak is one of the most delicious cuts of meat and allows for dishes like ropa vieja. We also know that skirt steak already exists and is called “filete de falda.” Since falda means skirt, that one makes sense. Yet, calling flank steak falda is a little misleading. They are both flat cuts of beef, with skirt steak having more fat and being easier to tenderize. But, like, why are they both called skirt in Spanish?

Milanesa (Milanese) – Beef Cutlet

Milanesa translates to Milanese. Milanese is what you call people from Milan, Italy, but in our homes, this meat has little to do with Italy. It is a beef cutlet. Imagine being in a grocery store and looking for Milanesa because your mom wants that cut of beef, but you don’t see it. Who do you ask? How do you find out the real name without mom there?

Ranchera (Rancher) – Flap Steak

Flap steak is another incredible cut of beef that is flat and filled with flavor. However, in our homes, you might have heard it called “ranchera” or “rancher.” Why rancher? That’s a good question. What we are certain of is that this meat is the star of the carne asada of our childhood and adulthood.

Paleta de Res (Palette of Beef) – Beef Shoulder

Beef shoulder sounds perfectly fine, but you know we have to do it better. Instead of just talking about the shoulder, we have given it a special name because who would say no to a palette of beef? Our families eat so much, especially the tíos. It just makes sense that we get as much meat as possible to make sure that everyone is full at the end of the posada.