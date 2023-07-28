Maya Civilization May Have Known About Aliens Thousands of Years Ago — Breaking Down the Theories

wearemitu

This week, former Air Force intelligence official David Grusch told Congress about the existence of non-human “biologics.” A.K.A., hide your kids, hide your wife… because it’s quite possible aliens exist.

Grusch claimed on Wednesday that the U.S. government found these alien bodies and vessels from crash sites. Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves also testified, saying, “The American people deserve to know what is happening in our skies. It is long overdue.”

The UFO whistleblowers‘ hearing has opened up a Pandora’s box of alien knowledge throughout history. As one Twitter user put it, UFO sightings make “you think about what the Aztecs and the Maya really saw and left behind in their pyramids that pointed to aliens.”

They’re not wrong. For one, Maya influencer Balam spoke about alien information passed down to him from his ancestors. He said in a recent podcast, “Yes, we had contact, yes. Because in the jungle, you can see everything. Anything can appear.”

Makes you think about what the Aztecs and the Maya really saw and left behind in their pyramids that pointed to aliens pic.twitter.com/gc3M3WKCcz — ᴡᴛꜰᴜx ᵘᵖ ᴅᴇɴɴʏs (@itsmonse___) July 27, 2023

Even if you’re not convinced about the existence of aliens, it is still interesting to know what the Maya civilization may have said about them. In fact, their findings on extraterrestrials could have predated the current UFO whistleblowers’ testimonies by thousands of years.

Spanish conquistadores burned Maya documents that may have referenced aliens

As referenced in History’s “Ancient Aliens,” Spanish conquistadores burned countless Maya documents in the mid-1500s. Catholic priests rejected the Maya’s knowledge on science, architecture, and spirituality— and soon tyrannized them.

Spanish Franciscan bishop Diego de Landa Calderón was allegedly “intimidated by the vast knowledge” held by the civilization. Their response? To burn everything they saw. The Spanish conquerors burned “thousands and thousands of Maya handwritings,” including concepts about math and the stars.

On July 12, 1562, the Maya were forced to convert to Christianity or face execution. On that same day, the conquistadores burned a vast amount of their “historical record,” including at least 5,000 documents.

Ante el fuerte choque cultural, los españoles destruyeron infinidad de registros históricos de la civilización maya, su arte, su filosofía, los hallazgos científicos obtenidos de "las personas celestes". ¿Pudieron haber borrado todo rastro de sus ancestros extraterrestres? pic.twitter.com/lgHxKapgFX — History Latinoamérica (@HistoryLA) November 5, 2021

“There were thousands of books called codices, probably scrolls, burned,” Curator Jonathan Young, Ph.D., explained. “All their art, their philosophy, their scientific findings… they burned the whole thing.”

Of course, historians know little about the burnt documents. Still, some say they may have contained writings about aliens.

In fact, some Maya descendants say knowledge on aliens is passed down through generations.

Maya influencer Balam said on Doble G’s podcast, that the Maya people “did have contact” with extraterrestrials. He explained, “They teach you.”

“I don’t say it, my life story says it. Because my life story comes from generations, from my grandparents [and so on]” he said. “The history comes through generations, and that conversation was passed down to me.”

Findings in the Maya city Palenque may point to their discoveries on extraterrestrials

French-born Mexican archaeologist Alberto Ruz Lhuillier led the excavation of the Maya city Palenque in the mid-1900s. By 1952, they found the tomb of Maya ruler K’inich Janaab’ Pakal I, who died in 683 A.D.

While the archaelogists found jade jewelry and a burial mask in Pakal I’s tomb in the 65-foot Temple of Inscriptions, they also uncovered something more mysterious. The sarcophagus lid had an interesting drawing on it, which some historians say could point to the existence of aliens.

1/👽 Is this a spaceship? The tomb of Pakal, a Maya ruler, has long been a topic of ancient astronaut speculations, fueled by Erich von Däniken's Chariots of the Gods? in 1968. He compared Pakal's pose on the sarcophagus lid to that of Project Mercury astronauts. pic.twitter.com/5ltVyqBuPq — Motmot (@Motmotorg) March 22, 2023

As featured in History, some believe the carvings show the Maya king riding a spaceship. He has an object attached to his nose, which some believe indicates an “oxygen” mask, and he seems to be controlling levers with his hands.

However, not everyone is so convinced. As published by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Pakal I’s position actually reflects that of a Maya deity. “He is symbolizing that deity,” university historian Pablo Mumary Farto explained.

UNAM added, “The image represents his ascent to celestial heights.”

Farto also cited how you can see snakeheads in the drawing, “sacred” elements and two Maya gods. No aliens detected.

In fact, some historians warn against discussions about aliens in Indigenous civilizations. Mainly, because people then give aliens “credit” for all the knowledge they possessed or incredible structures they built.

As University of Colorado professor Sarah Kurnick put it, “These claims are often at their core racist and do significant harm to contemporary marginalized groups.”

The Maya civilization deserves all credit for its advances in science, math, astrology, the arts, writing, architecture, and even spirituality. Aliens did not do anything of that— they did.

That being said, it’s still interesting to think about what they knew or thought about extraterrestrials. And if they saw any “UFOs” before any current whistleblowers did.

Different cultures in their mythos speak about intelligent beings coming from the stars to bestow knowledge. In the Zulu mythos they speak about it. The name "Zulu" or 'iZulu" literally means sky people. The Popol Voh which is the Mayan Bible says the same. #Aliens #UFOHearings — Mongo Slade (@Writer_HKwaku) July 26, 2023

