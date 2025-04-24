

This mango habanero ceviche hits all the right notes—tangy, sweet, and just the right amount of heat. Served on crispy blue corn tostadas (with optional lime mayo if you’re feeling fancy), it’s your new go-to for impressing friends or pretending you’re on vacation.

Ingredients:

For the Ceviche:

1 lb raw shrimp, peeled, deveined, and chopped

1/2 cup fresh lime juice (about 4–5 limes)

1 ripe mango, finely diced

1/2 habanero pepper, very finely minced (adjust to heat preference)

1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded, and diced

1 shallot, finely minced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt to taste

For the Tostadas:

Blue corn tostadas (store-bought or homemade)

Optional: Lime mayo (2 tbsp mayo + 1 tbsp lime juice + pinch of salt)

Instructions:

Cure the Shrimp:

In a glass or non-reactive bowl, combine chopped shrimp with the lime juice.

Cover and refrigerate for 30–45 minutes, or until the shrimp turns opaque (cooked by the acid).

Mix the Ceviche:

Drain the shrimp slightly if they’re too juicy (but keep some liquid).

Add diced mango, minced habanero, cucumber, shallots, and chopped cilantro.

Season with salt to taste. Chill for an additional 10–15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Prepare the Tostadas:

If using lime mayo, spread a thin layer on each blue corn tostada.

Assemble: