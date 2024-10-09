Halloween will be here before you know it. Do you have your costume figured out? You don’t want to just get something from Spirit Halloween or Target and be like everyone else during Halloween. Bring a piece of our cultura to the party with you this year.

There are so many characters and icons to choose from. If you are having trouble getting started, we have compiled a list of Halloween costumes you can try and take credit for coming up with them. Here are a few costume ideas to make your Halloween tremendo!

Selena

We all know Selena’s iconic purple jumpsuit, and it is always a good one to pull out for Halloween. However, the Queen of Tejano music had so many other outfits that are burned into our brains. If you want to go as Selena, give the people something new and exciting that they might not have seen before.

Celia Cruz

Celia Cruz is a treasure trove of costumes. She was known for her incredible outfits and wigs, which made us all scream with joy when we saw her. Her blue Latin Grammys outfit with the white and blue wig is a standout in her career. It makes for a fun and playful costume. Plus, you can hold a fake Grammy and scream azúcar at the top of your lungs all night. Who wouldn’t want to do that?

Mafalda

que barriga!! barriga?' noooo eso es belleza que me sobra!! (MAFALDA) buen sàbado! pic.twitter.com/JtaDNqWCVL — Pichu Straneo (@Pichustraneo67) September 13, 2014

Mafalda is one of the most iconic comic strips from Latin America. Her iconic hairstyle and bow are recognizable to anyone. Put on a red dress with a white collar, and you have the look. She was very concerned with being in the southern hemisphere and upside down, so add a globe, and the look is complete.

Miguel from Coco

Coco is one of the most celebrated movies released by Disney. The journey of young Miguel through the afterlife captivated audiences around the world. Get a friend who knows how to face paint, and then you can grab things out of your closet to bring Miguel to life. A red hoodie, jeans, and sneakers are all you need to make the look.

Mirabel Madrigal

This one might take a little time but you can put it together or order what you need in time. Mirabel Madrigal’s pollera colora is specific, but we believe in you, mija! With the glasses and the right wig, this outfit will make you the hit at any Halloween party.

Miles Morales

Spiderman is cool and all but Miles Morales brings style to the costume. Get yourself the spandex outfit, and make sure you include a jacket, hoodie, and sneakers to really bring it to the costume.

La Llorona

Like thrifting? This is the perfect costume to thrift yourself. Get an old wedding dress and start distressing. We all know the legend of this terrifying woman, and she is the perfect Halloween costume. Her fame transcends culture, so people will know who you are. Make sure the makeup is on point, and you will make all the people (and children) scream in terror.