Since 2016, Latino entrepreneurs have launched businesses to represent and give our people a safe place. From makeup to food, we have been able to put up a little resistance through sharing our cultura with the world. Moreover, these Latino brands have been a beacon of hope for other Latino people in the United States.

In fact, Latinas are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to having the entrepreneurial spirit. Latinas have created small businesses at six times the rate as white entrepreneurs. They’ve shown the world they have the dedication and discipline to make something of their own.

Honestly, Latino entrepreneurs have been fueling the U.S. economy in a real way.

According to a report from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI), there are around 5 million Latino-owned businesses in the U.S. Furthermore, they generate $800 million in annual revenue.

Here are some of the businesses who launched since President-Elect Donald Trump’s first term in 2016.

Hija de tu madre

Hija de tu Madre launched in 2016. It is a one-stop shop for all things steeped deeply in Latina cultura. Want a Virgen de Guadalupe tracksuit? They got you. Office supplies to let your coworkers know that you are Latina af? Look no further. Everything they create is functional and lets the world know that you are proud of your heritage and the people and women who raised and supported you. Check them out at: https://hijadetumadre.com/

Hause of Curls

Hause of Curls, founded in 2018, is here to combat that tired narrative of pelo malo. Like, who even says that anymore and means it? Hause of Curls is here to help you embrace the curls that make you unique and beautiful.

Like so many, Sherly Tavarez, the founder of Hause of Curls, struggled to love her hair when she was younger. So, as an adult, she leaned into it and started a company that would help other Latinas embrace curly hair, which is something to be proud of. Check them out at: https://hauseofcurls.com/

Luna Magic

Luna Magic, founded in 2019, is bringing all things beauty to the melanin women in our lives. Sisters Mabel and Sharia Frías created the business to celebrate the diverse and vibrant Latino culture. Their lashes are named Soñadoras (dreamers) and their Uno palette has colors named in honor of Latino culture, including Reggaeton, Banda, and more. Check them out at: https://lunamagic.com/

The Bonita Project

The Bonita Project, founded in 2018, is a public relations firm that focuses on transforming how beauty brands engage with multicultural audiences. With influencers and an understanding of heritage, The Bonita Project is making content for beauty brands that represents and understands us. Check them out at: https://www.thebonitaproject.com/

Vecina Couture

Similarly, Vecina Couture was founded in 2016. This brand might be on sabbatical but they have promised to be back soon with even more items for their consumers. They create made-to-order classic attire by Afro-Latinas for the world. Check them out at: https://www.instagram.com/vecinacouture/

Reina Rebelde

Reina Rebelde, founded in 2016, is an unapologetically Latina-focused brand that brings together daring colors and makeup with the Latino culture we know and love. The packaging places tattooed pin-up girls at the forefront giving the brand an edge that we love to see. Check them out at: https://reinarebelde.com/

Elaluz

Elaluz, founded in 2020, brings beauty for Black and Brown Latinas to the forefront. The brand is centered around inclusivity, sustainability, and luxury to bring the finest beauty products to you. Transparency is how they function so you know what you are putting on your face and where it came from. Check them out at: https://www.elaluz.com/