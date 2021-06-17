Culture

It used to be that people would look to actors, singers, and athletes for inspiration. But in 2021, that is no longer the case. These days, it is digital influencers who dominate the popular culture. These internet celebrities have carved out their own spaces to express themselves in their own unique way. And that is especially true for queer Latine influencers.

Queer Latine influencers face their own subset of challenges that is unique to both the queer and Latino experience. Because of that, their success serves as all the more inspiration to their Latino fans. In honor of Pride Month, here are 10 queer Latine influencers that you have to follow.

Manuel Gutierrez Jr, aka Manny MUA, is arguably the most successful Latino influencer out there. Not only does he have 4.8 million subscribers on YouTube, but he was the first ever male brand ambassador for Maybelline. He has been candid about experiencing depression after his Mormon parents sent him to conversion therapy as a teen. Now he is an out-and-proud gay man.

Salice Rose is a popular Peruvian-American YouTuber. With over 2 million YouTube subscribers, she is a bonafide internet sensation. Salice Rose built her brand as a lesbian woman, but recently came out as bisexual in 2019. She is a devout Catholic and believes that members of the LGBTQ+ community can still have a strong relationship with God.

Laith Ashley De La Cruz is a transgender model, activist, and artist of Dominican descent. He realized he was transgender at 19 years old. Now, he is a successful model and Instagram star. According to Laith, masculinity is “the ability to verbalize who you are, your feelings and your emotions, without the fear or the feeling of being bound to what society’s expectations are.”

Indya Moore is a non-binary Afro-Taíno actor and influencer from the Bronx. They rose to fame by playing Angel Evangelista on the cult FX show, Pose. Since then, they have been an outspoken activist for trans, queer, Black and Latino issues.

Gabby Rivera is a “Bronx-born, queer Puerto Rican author” and influencer. She rose to prominence when she became the first Latina to write for Marvel comics in her series, America. In addition to being an author, she is also a podcaster and motivational speaker.

We couldn’t have an influencer list without adding a TikTokker. Conrad Rocha is a 22-year-old TikTok star with over 1 million followers on the social media platform. An out-and-proud gay man, Rocha is known for his viral TikTok dances.

Everyone loves a food influencer. Art Rodriguez, aka LatinoFoodie, runs a successful blog, Facebook page and Instagram page. His mission is to educate readers on the history of Latin food as well as tell the success stories of top Latino chefs. Oh, and his Instagram feed is full of delicious-looking food porn.

Carlinhos Maia is a gay Brazilian influencer. With over 22 million followers on Instagram, he became famous for his funny online videos. He is now the biggest influencer in Brazil. He accredits his success to staying true to himself and being authentic.

Henry Jimenez Kerbox went viral when he shared a video of himself being on the receiving end of his mother’s vile, homophobic rant. He is an outspoken queer activist and posts about fighting colorism in the Latino community.

Ariana Brown is a queer Black Mexican poet who explores colorism in the Mexican community through her poetry. Her work covers “ investigates queer Black personhood in Mexican American spaces, Black relationality and girlhood, loneliness, and care.” Check out her Instagram here.

