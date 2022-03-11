Culture

Beware The Chancletazo: These Latino Parent Reactions To Their Kids Getting Tattoos Are Epic

By March 11, 2022 at 12:47 pm
Photo by Ramon Costa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s no secret Latino parents can be extra conservative, and any time we step out of the line — they always let us know exactly how they feel about it.

Whether their remarks are accompanied by a chancletazo (or a hairbrush if they’re feeling creative!), most of us know that Latino parents always come equipped with phrases that are equally terrifying and hilarious. These one-liners are so epic, we’re sure they come straight from the dawn of time, passed from generation to generation until we get replies like: “te voy a dar una razón para que llores en serio.”

Just like when we picked on our younger siblings as kids and our parents told us things like, “cuéntale a tu papá lo que hiciste,” getting a tattoo later in life means parents sharing all their feelings about it. Whether getting a full sleeve or just a tiny star, parents’ reactions to tattoos have no bounds.

We asked our readers what their parents said when they first saw their tattoos, and the replies did not disappoint!

1. ¿Te quieres marcar como se marcan las vacas de la finca?

Cow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Giphy

2. “Te vez como un mapa”

Dora The Explorer Therapy GIF by AOK - Find & Share on GIPHY
Dora The Explorer Therapy GIF By AOK

3. Un tatuaje te haré en el c*lo con la chancla!

In Trouble Lol GIF by Robert E Blackmon - Find & Share on GIPHY
In Trouble Lol GIF By Robert E Blackmon

4. ¿Qué sigue? ¿robar autos? ¿nadar con vagabundos?

Omw To Steal Yo Girl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Giphy

5. “El día que me muera es el día que te puedes tatuar”

Coffin Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Giphy

6. “Pinche periodico”

Season 6 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY
Season 6 Nbc GIF By The Office

7. ¿Por qué mejor no te tatúas la raya del c*lo? 

Booty Peach GIF by Bonobos - Find & Share on GIPHY
Booty Peach GIF By Bonobos

8. “La gente va a pensar que eres ganguera”

Thug Life Dog GIF by RAZE - Find & Share on GIPHY
Thug Life Dog GIF By RAZE

9. “Nadie te va a dar trabajo”

Old Lady No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Giphy

10. “Pareces una delincuente toda tatuada”

@caragjazmin

😅😂 #tattoo #butterflytattoo #rosetattoo #minimaltattoos

♬ sonido original – Faby MG

11. “Te vez como una cualquiera”

Schitts Creek Ok GIF by CBC - Find & Share on GIPHY
Schitts Creek Ok GIF By CBC

12. “No vas a poder donar sangre”

So What Reaction GIF by Bounce - Find & Share on GIPHY
So What Reaction GIF By Bounce

13. “Pareces tigre toda rayada”

Tiger Yawn GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

14. “If you get a tattoo, that would mean you want me buried 7 feet under ground” 

On The Floor Omg GIF by Jenny Lorenzo - Find & Share on GIPHY
On The Floor Omg GIF By Jenny Lorenzo

15. “Si te vas a tatuar, hazte uno también en tu 🍆”

Spanish Reaction GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Gotta love our very extra Latino parents!

