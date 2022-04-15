9 Straight Up Facts About Growing Up Latino on Easter Sunday

Culture

It’s almost Easter Sunday, or Pascua, and if you’re Latino — that comes with a whole bunch of costumbres and rituals that most people don’t know about. Of course, all Christians celebrating Easter every year are bound to find common ground when it comes to traditions — no matter where you’re from. While we’re all ringing in Jesus Christ’s resurrection, and many of us also bring in the Easter Bunny or Conejo de Pascua for the kids, there’s so much more where that came from if you’re Latino.

Being Latino on Easter Sunday just has a certain beauty that we wouldn’t give up for the world. Except Easter Sunday outfits with the white ruffled socks. We would definitely give those up:

It's Easter Sunday and if you're a Chicanx/Latinx and feel victimized by these socks (and the matching bloomers 😩) we're having a support group later 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/IJSmDnSTFF — Gris Munoz (@grismunozgris) April 4, 2021

Ahead, find nine irrefutable facts about growing up Latino on Easter Sunday.

1. We collect hollow eggs throughout the year, color them, and fill them with confetti… or flour if feeling a lil’ playful.

Is this just a Latino thing? Collecting & Saving cleaned out hollow egg shells 🥚 🐚 all year long coloring them & filling with confetti then cracking fam on the head with them on Easter Sunday? Or If it Seems like a lot of work there’s always a plug who gots us covered ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/flyMU2icPI — MzJo  (@Mzjo220) April 12, 2022

On Easter Latinos crack #cascarones (hollowed out eggs that have been filled with confetti) on each other. But there’s always that flour filled egg that an unlucky person gets cracked in their head. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KAzh54zWD7 — 🇺🇸Livin👰🏻Mi👩🏻‍💻Vida👩🏻‍🏫Latina🧖🏻‍♀️🇲🇽 (@HelicaLG) April 10, 2022

2. We party… and probably blast “Rie Y Llora” by Celia Cruz or “La Mejor De Todas” by Banda El Recodo.

its over 60 degrees on an Easter Sunday and my latino neighbors are going OFF i love it 😭 — seph⁷ (read pin) (@SirLansolot) April 4, 2021

3. By Easter Sunday, Lent is over — so why not celebrate with some beer and tequila?

“For a holiday like Easter Sunday, it’s not just your immediate family that stops by and has a glass of wine with brunch. For Latinos, you have a beer or two with your dad and your uncle and your family friend who everyone calls your uncle."https://t.co/b1geHCdHKM — Molson Coors Beverage Company (@MolsonCoors) April 23, 2019

4. Sometimes, Easter coincides with Selena Quintanilla’s death… so many of us commemorate the Queen of Tejano, too.

Not only is it Easter Sunday today but it is also a Latino National Day of Mourning as we commemorate Selena's Death #3/31/95 — luis_aggie09 (@enFOURcerFA2k6) March 31, 2013

5. We eat delicious foods… like Mexican-mainstay capirotada. We want all the queso fresco and sprinkles, please.

6. Other Easter favorites on the lunch or dinner table? Dominicans can’t live without their habichuelas con dulce, and Paraguyans love to serve up chipa.

Ok, so it's 3:30 am and I am snacking on this "Habichuelas con Dulce" that my middle sis made, which is popular around this time (in & around Easter) with Dominicans. It's basically bean pudding: Beans, sugar, milk, cinnamon, cloves, Dominican sweet potato & mini cookies to top pic.twitter.com/7EXGThAsGu — Villain Era Carm (@callmecarm) April 25, 2020

Hi Neil! look at the firefly I made during Easter in PARAGUAY, it is a CHIPA, typical food of my country 💜 pic.twitter.com/SEw4n3sjq2 — Li Lenguaza (@li_lenguaza) July 19, 2017

7. Being Latino on Easter Sunday means going to a very long Sunday Mass… and then partying with your family afterwards.

I love how latinos celebrate Easter they go to church and celebrate the resurrection and two hours later they're drunk of their ass singing — Zach Morris (@zach_morris96) April 6, 2015

8. Talking about church… we really dress up for Easter Sunday.

Going to church and @Sebbe79 is giving me a hard time about what I'm wearing. I'm Latino we can wear Jeans to church except Xmas & Easter — IDKwhat2use (@IDKwhat2use) December 4, 2011

9. Just one question — why do us Latinos love to celebrate every holiday the night before? Asking for a friend.

Something about latinos and always doing it the night before…whether it be thanks giving dinner,Easter, Christmas — Adrian Garcia (@Agarcia1107) October 12, 2020

