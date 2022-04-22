9 Ways Every Day Is Earth Day if You Live in a Latino Household

Culture

While we celebrate Earth Day, we couldn’t help but think that our Latino households have been environmentally conscious since day one — even if our parents don’t always realize they’re doing it. Sure, we’ve gotten into arguments with our moms and dads in the past for continuing to buy water bottles… but they’re also the O.G. recycling fanatics. Do we understand it? No, but we have to give credit where it’s due!

Our moms would probably disown us if we ever threw away a birthday present gift bag instead of reusing it — the horror.

Growing up in a Hispanic household means always recycling bags … 😑😂 pic.twitter.com/YpwVBJPYaN — lyss (@alyssasmileyy) May 8, 2016

And then there’s living in constant suspense not knowing if that ice cream carton actually contains your favorite rocky road… or is just a perfect place to store jalapeños.

There’s no doubt Latino household’s recycling game is unrivaled — so we’ve compiled the top 9 facts that prove it.

Hispanic’s recycle game is impeccable https://t.co/cmkYk2989N — Kyanna Denice (@iamkyannadenice) February 12, 2020

1. Any plastic bottle becomes a container for homemade salsita — or anything else. Recycling at its finest.

once again



Happy Hispanic Heritage Month pic.twitter.com/H7gWcaa7bg — rad cat (=^・^=) (@radcatmusic) October 9, 2021

Someone put vinegar in a water bottle and I don’t appreciate this hispanic habit of putting things in containers they don’t belong in — Johnny Penagos 🇨🇴 (@JohnnyPenagoss) November 28, 2019

2. Latino parents love refilling cleaning product bottles with those big jugs you get at Costco. It’s a fact.

3. Buying new products harms the environment due to carbon emissions from production and transport. Luckily, our parents have kept the same tiger blanket our whole lives. Environmentally friendly A.F.

4. Cleaning products’ chemicals are known to damage the environment, causing air and water pollution. That must be why our moms and abuelitas can’t get enough of cleaning the house with vinegar.

does anyone else’s mom clean damn near everything with vinegar and water?? cus stg my mom does that and idk if it’s a hispanic thing or she’s just weird but i cannot stand the smell — caitlyn marie🧸 (@Caaaittlyynn) September 13, 2020

5. It’s no secret plane travel has a major carbon footprint — maybe that’s why our Latino family members avoid flying at all costs… and make a prayer circle and light tons of velas every time someone gets on a plane. No word on why we love clapping when the plane lands, though.

This is every Hispanic member ever. Are you sure you don’t have any Mexican ancestry by chance? Group WhatsApps be lit w prayers when anyone takes a plane. — Jesús (@Heysusable) December 6, 2021

Flying on a plane full of Hispanic people involves prayers before the plane takes off followed by clapping when it lands and soon after that everyone gets up from thier seat with the flight attendant screaming “please stay seated till we arrive at the gate” on the intercom — 🤠 (@gabeurdaneta) November 23, 2018

6. We’re pretty sure Hispanic moms invented reusable bags — who else has a stash of grocery store bags under their sink at all times? Also, using them as trash bags is top-tier.

The Hispanic urge to shove every single plastic grocery store bag in a cabinet cuz you never know when you’re gonna need them lol — Antonio (@Oz_Camps8) February 23, 2022

Every Hispanic family has a collection of plastic grocery bags some where in their house and use it as a garbage bag . — Damnmariahh (@UmMariahGee) January 3, 2013

7. Waste food? Do you have any idea what the environmental impact of that is? We guess that’s why you can find us eating Christmas tamales pretty much all year round.

rip to all the hispanic households that will be eating leftover tamales for the rest of the year. — 𝔭𝔯𝔢𝔱𝔱𝔶 𝔟𝔬𝔶 𝔰𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔬𝔥 لا (@httpshilohh) December 24, 2020

8. Cars’ carbon emissions are one of the leading causes of climate change, releasing about 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gases a year. Us Latinos? We carpool everywhere, because we’re just environmentally conscious that way (or we love chisme while driving).

Hispanic do a lot for the environment y’all know we carpool everywhere — Young_Bpm (@Young_Bpm) August 26, 2020

9. Many of us Latinos know that a lot of our toys and clothes growing up were hand me downs… so yeah, call us the kings and queens of recycling.

I grew up with hispanic parents so I can’t really relate. All my toys were either hand me downs or from the swap meet https://t.co/2CurbUArJJ — Moggle🌔 (@immoggle) June 29, 2018

the best part of growing up Hispanic is when I didn't start wearing my own clothes until 7th grade because everything else was hand me downs — lil sleepy (@emospacecowboy) August 10, 2016

