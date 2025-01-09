The CIA has released documents detailing the surveillance of prominent Latino civil rights leaders and activists. The surveillance took place from 1968 through 1983, Axios reported earlier this week. Those monitored included Latino activists who supported Martin Luther King Jr., opposed police brutality, and opposed the Vietnam War.

The CIA viewed Latino civil rights leaders as a threat

These documents also show that the CIA was spying on the Puerto Rican independence movement and the Young Lords, on top of the violent FBI persecution. #COINTELPRO https://t.co/SBA7sbC4Cs — Erica G. for Class President (@EG10029) January 7, 2025

The documents show that the CIA made monitoring prominent Latino civil rights leaders one of their priorities in their work during this time. In the documents, the CIA specifically names Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales and Cesar Chavez. The agency considered them as threats with suspicion. The agency was tracking their every movement. Additionally, the CIA documents show that they were also following Salvatore H. Castro, who participated in the 1968 Los Angeles school walkouts.

This release of documents is bringing to light the sheer volume of surveillance the CIA was doing on the Latino civil rights movement. It’s the first full glimpse into the work the CIA put into monitoring these activists and leaders who were fighting for equality, non-discrimination, and against poverty.

The CIA worked w/@uarizona to spy on Latino civil rights leaders in the 1970s, declassified docs show.



The records were released thanks to request from @JoaquinCastrotx and @JimmyGomezCA. (They also asked FBI for docs, but FBI still stonewalling)https://t.co/kMwHmVeIhN — Lauren Harper (@LaurenLeHarper) January 8, 2025

The documents also show that the CIA had a special agreement with the University of Arizona. The plan was to monitor students on campus, calling for a Mexican American Studies program.

Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-TX 20th District) and Jimmy Gomez (D-CA 34th District) called for the CIA document release

During the '60s and '70s, the CIA and FBI infiltrated Black and Latino civil rights movements to disrupt the fight for equal rights.



Today, many of the details of those activities are still hidden. This week, I got the CIA to promise to declassify remaining records. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/88ViX6kB8q March 14, 2024

The two representatives released a letter sent to the CIA. They demanded transparency and accountability in the surveillance of the Latino civil rights movement. The letter details how FBI admissions led the two to believe that the CIA did have involvement in surveilling Latino activists and organizations.

“The Latino civil rights movement was a pivotal period in our nation’s history, marked by the struggle for equality, justice, and recognition of the fundamental rights of Latino Americans,” reads the letter. “Reports have surfaced over the years suggesting that CIA and FBI may have been involved in monitoring and collecting information on activists and organizations that were part of this movement.”

#ICYMI: With @joaquincastrotx, I'm pushing intelligence agencies for transparency regarding potential surveillance of Latino civil rights leaders.



We're aware of the CIA and FBI monitoring Black civil rights leaders, the effects of these programs on Latino activists are unclear. pic.twitter.com/T2f2mgmrM4 — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) March 25, 2024

The letter continues: “The declassification of materials related to the surveillance of the Latino civil rights movement would not only align with our commitment to transparency and civil liberties but would also contribute to a more inclusive understanding of American history.”

Historians have an incredible opportunity before them

The release of these documents will not only paint a fuller picture of the surveillance of the Latino civil rights movement but also allow historians to fill gaps in American history. For decades, Americans were kept in the dark about just how far-reaching surveillance was on the Latino civil rights movement.



The CIA has a history of monitoring and even disrupting activity that they deem to be a threat. Particularly around civil rights movements and the Vietnam War. With these new documents, we will continue to learn just how much the CIA was surveilling the Latino civil rights movement. The importance of the movement is crucial to a fuller understanding of American history. And knowing history is a powerful tool for avoiding mistakes in the future.