Chicano English is a dialect of U.S. English that you have heard in your life without realizing it. The specific dialect is most common in California and throughout the Southwest United States. Mexican-Americans are the main community that speaks with this unique dialect. It isn’t Spanglish. The language is fully English and is used more widely than you might think. Some people might speak Chicano English without realizing that they speak this dialect. It all relies on pronunciation and word usage.

Chicano English is a unique U.S. English dialect, and one word is the real test

According to TikTok user Fernando Hurtado, “barely” is the best way to decipher if someone speaks Chicano English. “Barely” in standard U.S. English expresses almost failing to do or show up somewhere. “Barely” is commonly used to express having just arrived or done something in Chicano English.

So, for example, “I barely got to the store.” is a sentence that has a different meaning based on the dialect you speak. It can mean that you almost didn’t make it to the store before it closed in standard U.S. English. It can also mean that you just got to the store and are just starting to do your shopping in Chicano English.

Your pronunciation of certain words might also be a hint that you speak this dialect

If you speak chicano english, I'm already in love with you. — EMHARETLANE 🧸 (@mhmjsul) February 4, 2025

Something and nothing are two other words that are specific to Chicano English. Nothing is often pronounced as “nah-teeng,” and something is pronounced as “some-teeng.” The dropping of the “h” and adding an elongated English “e” sound to thing is a specific component of Chicano English.

The dialect is more prevalent in Southern California due to the large concentration of Mexican-Americans. Other parts of the U.S. with large Mexican-American communities, including Chicago and Texas, are also home to Chicano English speakers.

The way Chicano English speakers use double negatives is another sign of the dialect. We all have that one prima that we have heard say, “I didn’t do nothing.” You can probably also hear the accent that includes “nah-teeng.”

There are three Latino-influenced English dialects originating in the U.S.

"Get down from the car!": Yes, new research reveals Miami has a unique dialect — and it features words and expressions "borrowed" from Spanish and directly translated into English. Read more: https://t.co/8zHSdQS44h pic.twitter.com/V747XnTKgZ — FIU (@FIU) May 12, 2023

Miami English and Puerto Rican English are two other Latino-influenced regional U.S. English dialects. The dialects emerged from Latino communities that settled in the U.S. and merged pronunciations, phrases, or languages to create a unique style of speech.

A specific phrase that many Cuban-American children know all too well is when mom said it was time to “get down from the car.” The phrase commonly used in standard U.S. English is “get out of the car.” Yet, due to “bajar del carro” being the Spanish phrase, it got translated literally into English and became common use in Miami English.

Miami English is not restricted to the Cuban-American community, which sets it apart from Chicano English. Instead, Miami English has become an all-encompassing way people from South Florida speak. The dialect comes specifically from Miami-Dade County, which has the largest Cuban population outside of Cuba.