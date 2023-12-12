Unwind and Reconnect: Your Sana Sana Experience in Asheville

wearemitu

Join forces with mitú and Explore Asheville as we unveil the serene side of this picturesque mountain haven. Immerse yourself in the harmony of nature, spa sanctuaries, and artistic retreats, curated to make your Asheville experience one of pure relaxation and rejuvenation.

Imagine this: You leave the bustling city, riding away from traffic, with Karol G’s “MIENTRAS ME CURO DEL CORA” playing on the radio. You haven’t reached your destination yet, but you’re already feeling more calm. Your relaxation destination? Asheville, North Carolina.

Known as an all-around grand haven for hiking, exploring waterfalls, eating delicious foods, and its eclectic nightlife, Asheville is also a perfect spot for relaxing. Beyond its scenic routes, this mountain city offers a variety of spas, salons, salt caves, and sanctuaries to make you feel pampered.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the nine spots you can’t miss on your trip.

The Salt Spa of Asheville and Himalayan Salt Cave Sanctuary

If you’ve ever wanted to try Salt Therapy, head to Asheville’s only salt spa and salt cave. This zen spot offers dry salt halotherapy and spa services for ultimate relaxation and stress relief experiences. Get a massage, do some breathing exercises, and enjoy natural therapies while letting your mind and body rest.

How often do you pamper your feet? Probably never, but that can change on your next visit to Wake Foot Sanctuary. Located in Downtown Asheville, this is the perfect spot for a mini spa treatment and pampering session. Foot soaks, and massage services for your neck, head, shoulders, and arms are also offered. Also, you can sip on some tea or sparkling beverages while you relax.

Greenhouse

What’s more thrilling than getting your hair AND a tattoo done at the same time? At Greenhouse, you can. Make an appointment at this hip and tap into your wild, artistic side.

Still Point Wellness

Float your stress away at this delightful Salt Water Flotation experience. In East Asheville, this spot offers a world-class Esalen Massage, Saltwater Floats with sensory deprivation, and a Far Infrared Sauna session to melt your worries away or dive into a Somatic Experience. You can also attend one of their group classes or sessions.

Chavarria Salon and Gallery

Indulge in a personalized experience at Studio Chavarria. Unleashing your hair’s full potential and unique style is possible by working with one of their amazing stylists. Change your look or update your locks to feel like your most authentic self.

Spa at Biltmore Village

Feeling fancy? Then the Spa at Biltmore Village might be the destination for you. Located in the historic village of the Biltmore Estate, the spa offers a luxurious experience for massage, facials, neck wraps, and more. They also serve a complimentary beverage with each service.

Noire the Nails Bar

Show off your hands and a fantastic nail design from Noire the Nails Bar. This salon is dedicated to helping customers feel both pampered and heard as their professional techs take care of your nails.

Omni Grove Park Inn

Transport yourself into another dimension in the Blue Ridge Mountains at the Omni Grove Park Inn’s Spa. With pools decorated with a glass atrium, an outdoor whirlpool, and luxurious treatments, this is an experience you’ll not soon forget.

Ecstatic Somatics

Charles Wu is a massage therapist and bodyworker focusing on blending energy medicine, reiki, and massage for a life-changing experience. Offering Thai massage, deep tissue, and other stretching modalities, he uses the five Chinese element theories to help people feel better, including moving, stretching, and more.

