A Letter From the Editor-in-Chief

When I started working at mitú four months ago, I noticed our team spelled mitú with a lowercase m. It was only after I read our brand book that I understood the reasons mitú is always stylized and written in lowercase. One of them being so that the “mi” is never more important than the “tú” — it’s an intentional balance.

mitú is:

Me and you. Us.

Mine and yours. Ours.

Not one or the other. Both.

I share this because I don’t think many of our readers know that what on the surface can seem like a capitalization error, is the very ethos of our brand. Semantics aside, I’m grateful to have joined the team to help shape a new era for mitú.

mitú is a media company and culture brand. We cover news that directly affects our communities and we comment on what’s taking place in our culture. This year, our 10-year anniversary, we are more prepared than ever to service our communities — to keep you informed, inspired and connected to our culture.

We have implemented several editorial improvements, and while we are a lean team, this will not compromise our editorial integrity. We have enlisted new editorial contributors who are experts in their fields. These writers have experience reporting on immigration policy and politics, interviewing artists across the music industry, speaking to women’s issues, to name just a few areas. We are intentional about sourcing contributors from our communities, and in just a few months, have already sourced nearly a dozen new contributors who align with our editorial principles and company mission.

To better articulate mitú’s editorial guidelines to writers, we’ve created a handbook detailing and sourcing the best editorial practices to follow. The handbook includes, but is not limited to, adopting the standard Associated Press Stylebook rules (with minor, stylistic exceptions) and listing proper attribution requirements. The document also contains our brand and image protocols, as well as a section on our zero tolerance plagiarism policy.

We’re adding resources and tools to safeguard our editorial standards. As an example, we have invested in software detecting plagiarism — ProWritingAid, which checks over a billion web pages and published works. We are in the process of hiring a copy editor to support us in implementing our editorial policies.

This year will be equally transformative for our team internally, as it is for our readers.

That said, let’s talk about you: our readers. In just four months, I feel a close bond to you. I know you love to help and give back, that you care deeply about our communities and mourn their losses like your own; I know that you want to see our people represented on screen, contrary to what studio executives once told John Leguizamo.

And that’s what we’re here to do for you as mitú enters its second decade: ensure that Latino culture takes its rightful place front and center as an essential part of the US-American experience. Thank you for giving us the opportunity.

Suanny Garcia, Editor-In-Chief

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com