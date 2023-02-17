Zaddy Pascal: 15 Thirsty Tweets That Prove Pedro Pascal Is the Moment

We’re not saying this has become a Pedro Pascal stan website, but we’re not not saying it either. Let’s just put it out there — the Chilean-American actor is a fine wine at 47 years old, and we’re not afraid to admit it. The “Mandalorian” actor might have taken more than 15 years to make it in Hollywood, but his fame quotient only keeps growing. One thing that no doubt pushed his notoriety (and the envelope)? Pascal saying in a red carpet interview that he’s a “cool, slutty daddy.” Enjoy:

Pedro Pascal saying “I am your cool, slutty daddy” pic.twitter.com/sCUfYzFUMp — Vulture (@vulture) January 17, 2023

Starting to understand the Pascal thirst a little more now? Or just need some context stat? The actor said that now-infamous comment when asked by ET about being “the daddy” of the internet. The outlet asked Pascal to read a particularly interesting tweet that said, “I call Pedro Pascal a DILF, and think he’s my cool, slutty father.”

At that point, Pascal deadpans to the camera and says, “Yep, I am your cool, slutty daddy.” And history was made.

Now, Twitter is imploding with an army of people that are decidedly-horny for Pedro Pascal. It is what it is, and frankly, there’s no other way to say it. We sifted through the throves of tweets dedicated to just how sexy the “Narcos” actor is, and weren’t disappointed. Now, for your own pleasure, here are the most thirsty tweets ever sent honoring Pascal’s hotness:

1. Say “José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal” three times fast— now imagine him saying it.

Pedro Pascal saying his full name is the sexiest thing ever, bye pic.twitter.com/dUS4DPPYKd — jane 🌿 TLOU era SPOILERS (@skywalkerluvbot) January 19, 2023

2. Remember that fine wine comment? Let’s just call Pascal a vino tinto that just gets better every year.

Pedro Pascal just kept getting sexier and sexier each year… FUCK pic.twitter.com/kW1RRTDESO — ☽◯☾ (@GabrielDivina2) February 12, 2023

3. While Valentine’s Day might be long gone, our thirst for Pascal is evermore. Also, it’s Pascalentine’s Day now.

anyways enjoy these pedro pascal valentines

ur welcome#PedroPascal pic.twitter.com/bs1s5TCaKM — kenna (taylor's version) (@kenna_b_c) February 9, 2023

4. If the horny police did exist, we would be behind bars for all those Pascal TikTok fan edits, too. Guilty as charged!

I could be doing 25 to life if the horny police saw how many Pedro Pascal tiktoks I watch — k8 and destroy (@balancebeamcnwy) February 13, 2023

5. The only issue here? We’d never pick up the phone.

I want Pedro Pascal saying “I am your cool, slutty daddy” as my ringtone — latigresa (@krystalizedddd) February 14, 2023

6. Not into the whole “daddy” thing? We get it. How about “papi”? We’re also open to zaddy.

I'm not really into the whole "Daddy" thing, but I love that Pedro Pascal is. I wonder if he's opposed to being called Papi? 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Vj4l1lBAfv — Velvet Heaven (@Velvet_Crushed) February 7, 2023

7. Now, may we present to you the equivalent of, “Hazme un hijo!”

Pedro Pascal is so hot I want to have his babies pic.twitter.com/GQoKoE81YF — rat LORD (@rat95570011) February 8, 2023

8. Okay, okay, true Pascal fans might hate this one (we sort of do). But it’s also kind of accurate? The vibe is “your friend’s hot, weird uncle,” and there will always be “something about him.”

Pedro Pascal is like your friend’s hot, weird uncle. And yeah he’s been divorced three times, and hasn’t had a steady job since working at his father’s now defunct “construction company” in 1998, but there’s really just SOMETHING about him! pic.twitter.com/RsW8EmZAgs — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 22, 2022

9. Anyone else have this issue? “The Last Of Us” is scary. But Pascal is so hot. Yes, it’s a conflicting feeling.

when i’m watching the last of us and i know i’m supposed to be scared but pedro pascal is constantly looking so sexy and delicious pic.twitter.com/XlKV9cgrt1 — kiwi (@nnnikki) February 11, 2023

10. We’ll just let this video surprise you like it did us. That being said— no notes, 10/10.

me to pedro pascal (respectfully)

pic.twitter.com/Me91MPL9NO — reed (@mcwexlercigs) February 17, 2023

11. Now, we’ll gift you the actor’s “I’m in charge” posture. If this was a bad V-Day card, we would say he’s also “in charge” of our hearts. Which is true.

Pedro Pascal and his 'I'm in charge' posture pic.twitter.com/kpkJjzux1C — Rose ✪ ४ The Mandalorian s3 ✨️ (@RoseBarnes94) February 15, 2023

12. Just like there’s a plethora of horny Pedro Pascal tweets, there are also some burns. But they’re still kind of thirsty? Here, one person described the actor as a Great British Bake Off quarter-finalist with fondue issues. Strangely, it makes us like him even more!

just reminding everyone of the greatest description of Pedro Pascal of all time pic.twitter.com/sFR0Y6as9i — Brit w the vegan sliders | tlou spoilers 🍓🍄 (@mothmandalorian) February 14, 2023

13. Sometimes, only an “OH MY GOD” will suffice.

OH MY GOD PEDRO PASCAL pic.twitter.com/7xZmLSxYDP — WHISKEYPSCL MEDIA (@pascalzao) February 17, 2023

15. And other times, it’s best to keep it simple and to the point:

My sexuality is Pedro Pascal — yona (@skinnyslaying) February 12, 2023

Now, we’ll just leave you with this — so you can be thirsty, too:

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com