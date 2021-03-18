Things That Matter

The Vatican Says Catholic Church Cannot Bless Same-Sex Unions After Supporting Them

By March 18, 2021 at 11:28 am
TIZIANA FABI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The Catholic church has a long history of ostracizing and demonizing the LGBTQ+ community. Pope Francis seemed to be revolutionizing the Catholic church’s views on the community until saying the church cannot bless same-sex unions.

The Vatican has officially decreed that priests cannot bless same-sex unions.

Seemingly out of nowhere, The Vatican released a statement claiming that priests cannot bless same-sex unions. The announcement further claims that homosexuality is a sin and that God cannot bless sin. Furthermore, the decree from The Vatican determined that sexual orientation is a choice, which is archaic and hurtful thinking.

The Vatican’s claim that sexual orientation is a choice has been debunked.

The decree from The Vatican claims that by blessing same-sex unions, The Vatican would be blessing a “choice and a way of life that cannot be recognized as objectively ordered.”

Some try to claim that homosexuality is a choice yet that has been scientifically debunked. There are wide studies that show that genetics are likely at play when it comes to determining someone’s sexual orientation. The “gay gene” has been observed when studying brothers of differing sexual orientations.

The announcement brought up some of The Vatican’s long-discussed hypocrisy.

In 2019, it was reported that The Vatican invested heavily into the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.” The movie follows the life of Elton John and his journey through the music industry while coming to terms with his sexual orientation. The movie shows John struggling to be who he is very early in his career and the damage not having a proper support system could cause.

The Vatican’s decree goes against Pope Francis’ own comments from last year.

Last year, Pope Francis caught the world’s attention when he was caught on camera in a documentary. The pope spoke on same-sex unions and endorsed them.

“Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family,” Pope Francis said in a documentary. “Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it. What we have to have is a civil union law—that way, they are legally covered. I supported that.”

Some clerics in the Catholic Church are pushing back against the latest decree and saying they will bless same-sex unions.

Women are a driving force for change. It has been proven time and time again in history. LGBTQ+ Latinas are part of this tradition whether it is in activism, media, or representation in comic books. Here are 9 LGBTQ+ Latinas who are doing their part to make the world a better place.

Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Beatriz is known for her character Rosa on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The actress wanted to create a character that someone like her could relate to and she made it happen. Rosa came out in the show as a bisexual Latina and it gave Beatriz a chance to play a character that reflects her real identity. For the first time, bisexual Latinas have someone on television that speaks to a very real and important identity.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson publicly came out of the closet as bisexual in 2018. The actress revealed her relationship with musician Janelle Monáe and fans were there to support her. Thompson made a real splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she portrayed Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok.” She will be slaying again as Valkrie in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Bamby Salcedo

Bamby Salcedo is unapologetically trans and fighting for trans lives and rights. Salcedo founded the TransLatin@ Coalition to create a network for trans Latinas to connect and help each other thrive. Salcedo is often in protests for trans lives including against Pete Buttigieg during a CNN/HRC Town Hall.

Victoria Cruz

Victoria Cruz is a gatekeeper of LGBTQ+ history. The indigenous trans woman was there for the start of the Gay Liberation movement in 1969. Cruz has been a leader in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Cruz has continued to her fight for trans rights even in the face of transphobia in the LGBTQ+ community. As the LGBTQ+ community tends for forget its history, Cruz is here to remind them of how important the trans community is in gaing LGBTQ+ rights.

Carmen Carrera

Carmen Carrera first came into everyone’s home as a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” This was before she started her transition. Since embarking on her transition journey, Carrera has had a very successful career as a supermodel, became a stepmother, and has been championing trans rights in the U.S. and Peru. The activist has spent years breaking down stereotypes about trans people wherever she goes.

Salice Rose

Salice Rose is a major name in social media. With more than 16 million followers on TikTok, Rose has created a place for people to feel safe and included. Using comedy and her spirituality, Rose has been able to tackle important issues, like coming out.

Gabby Rivera

Gabby Rivera was tapped to write for the America Chavez comic book in a move by Marvel that was widely celebrated. Rivera was able to give American Chavez, a queer Latin superhero, an authentic voice. Rivera is also the author of “Juliet Takes A Breaths.’ The young adult novel follows a Puerto Rican girl who comes out to her family right before going to an internship on the other side of the country.

Martine Gutierrez

Martine Gutierrez is a famed photographer and artist that has displayed work around the world. The art critic Barbara Calderon wrote about Gutierrez’s identity that has been an elusive yet broad identity. Calderon spoke of terms used to identify oneself yet none seemed to accurately describe who Gutierrez is.

Lido Pimienta

Lido Pimienta is an Afro-indigenous Colombian Canadian musician who is transforming Latin music, especially the scene with her sexuality. The queer musician is unapologetic about her identity for the sake of visibility. Pimienta feels a need to stay ver visible to change the long-running history of no queer visibility in media.

Texas recently dealt with one of the worst winter storms in its history. Millions were left without water and power for days and Sen. Ted Cruz was caught up in a scandal after being caught going on a Mexican vacation. One pup is catching everyone’s attention after being rescued thanks to tortillas.

One lucky dog in San Antonio was saved from the cold by a caring woman with tortillas.

Kristina Salinas-Labrador was out buying tortillas for her family on Thursday when she spotted a dog in the freezing cold in San Antonio, Texas. Instead of driving by, Kristin stopped her car and spent 30 minutes luring the dog to the warmth of her car using tortillas. Kristin told the WOAI reporter that he stopped to save the dog’s life because he was skinny and could likely die from the cold weather that crippled much of Texas.

According to her interview with WOAI, Kristin saved the dog because she felt like helping during the hard times Texans are facing.

“Dogs, they don’t know what’s going on; cats, pets, they don’t know what’s going on,” Kristin told the reporter. “So, we try to help them out – one dog at a time. I’m hoping the next person will stop, too, and help the different strays.”

This isn’t the first time that Kristin or her wife have picked up a stray animal.

Nicole Salinas-Labrador, Kristin’s wife, told NBC News that the dog’s name is now Taco. Nicole admitted that she and her wife often stop for stray dogs and cats when they see them while out and about. Nicole joked that her wife used her “Mexican ways” to get the dog in the car, according to NBC News.

The couple is taking care of Taco until they can find a forever home for the sweet pup.

Credit: San Antonio, TX – Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets / Facebook

“Hello everyone! Thank you for sharing and for your interest! He was scanned for chip and he doesn’t have one. And no one has still claimed him,” Nicole wrote in a comment under the Facebook post. “He is with me and my family for now. He is getting fully vetted today and making sure he is in perfect health. Anyone that is interested in adopting him feel free to PM me. This process will def take some time.. I do extensive background checks to make sure any stray that is in my care goes to the absolute best forever home. Any questions feel free to message me.”

