Today, Puerto Rico Celebrates Emancipation Day–the Day When the Island Officially Abolished Slavery

Today, March 22nd marks Día de la Abolición de Esclavitud in Puerto Rico–the date that marks the emancipation of slaves in Puerto Rico. In Puerto Rico, enslaved peoples were emancipated in 1873–a full decade after the U.S. officially abolished slavery. But unlike the U.S. mainland, Puerto Rico celebrates today as an official holiday, where many businesses are closed.

The emancipation of Puerto Rican slaves was a very different process than the United States’. For one, the emancipation was gradual and over three years.

Hoy es el día de la abolición a la esclavitud. Recordamos la figura de José Julián Acosta. Quien fue perseguido y encarcelado. Este nunca claudicó a sus posturas y tampoco abandonó la Isla. Se enfrentó a España desde PR, hasta lograr la libertad de los esclavos en el 1873. pic.twitter.com/RYNSLtsgeB — Eugenio Matías Pérez (@dreugeniomatias) March 22, 2021

When the Spanish government abolished slavery in Puerto Rico 1873, enslaved men and women had to buy their freedom. The price was set by their “owners”. The way the emancipated slaves bought their freedom was through a process that was very similar to sharecropping in the post-war American south. Emancipated slaves farmed, sold goods, and worked in different trades to “buy” their freedom.

In the same Spanish edict that abolished slavery, slaves over the age of 60 were automatically freed. Enslaved children who were 5-years-old and under were also automatically freed.

Today, Black and mixed-race Puerto Ricans of Black descent make up a large part of Puerto Rico’s population.

Celebrando el Día de La Abolición de La Esclavitud en Puerto Rico. La abuela de mi abuela era esclava. Pero fue liberada.

Le agradezco mucho a aquellas figuras en la política para aquél entonces, que comenzaron a ser más humanistas y a velar por los derechos humanos.🥰 pic.twitter.com/ms7BKRip9l — Silk Worm 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇪🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@WormSilk1) March 22, 2021

The legacy of enslaved Black Puerto Ricans is a strong one. Unlike the United States, Puerto Rico doesn’t classify race in such black-and-white terms. Puerto Ricans are taught that everyone is a mixture of three groups of people: white Spanish colonizers, Black African slaves, and the indigenous Taíno population.

African influences on Puerto Rican culture is ubiquitous and is present in Puerto Rican music, cuisine, and even in the way that the island’s language evolved. And although experts estimate that up to 60% of Puerto Ricans have significant African ancestry, almost 76% of Puerto Ricans identified as white only in the latest census poll–a phenomenon that many sociologists have blamed on anti-blackness.

On Puerto Rico’s Día de la Abolición de Esclavitud, many people can’t help but notice that the island celebrates a day of freedom and independence when they are not really free themselves.

Independence is the only option for decolonization. Puerto Rico has been a colony long enough. The US Territories have been colonies long enough. — MARR (@Anitaishere) March 22, 2021

As the fight for Puerto Rican decolonization rages on, there is a bit of irony in the fact that Puerto Rico is one of the only American territories that officially celebrates the emancipation of slaves, when Puerto Rico is not emancipated from the United States. Yes, many Black Americans recognize Juneteenth (June 19th) as the official day to celebrate emancipation from slavery, but it is not an official government holiday.

Perhaps, Puerto Rico celebrates this historical day of freedom because they understand how important the freedom and independence is on a different level than mainland Americans do.

