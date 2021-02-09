Things That Matter

Hundreds Of Street Rats Were Taken In By A Peruvian Man Who Trained Them To Do Tricks

By February 9, 2021 at 5:29 pm
Screenshot via YouTube

Rats are such interesting creatures. They’re usually associated with dirt and disease, but they’re also some of the most popular animals on the internet.

Those who have been around rats for longer than a few seconds (hey, that’s how long it usually takes us before we run screaming!) know that they’re highly intelligent creatures.

And no one knows this fact better than Miguel Angel Silva, affectionately known as the “Rat Man of Peru“.

@dorelycaluasalvad

Yo haciendo malabares con mi ex 😂😂😂😂

♬ Dance Monkey – Tones And I

Recently, a TikTok went viral showing a man on the streets of Lima playing with a group of rats on the sidewalk. The video begins with what can only be described as a rat-version of Cirque du Soleil.

The man holds his finger out like a trapeze before one of his rat friends jumps onto his finger and flips around on it like a trapeze artist.

The video continues with the man crouched on the ground, his rats in an orderly line in front of him.

It’s immediately evident that these aren’t your ordinary rats–they’re super obedient. Trained, even.

To make things even more entertaining, the TikTok poster captioned the video with: “Yo haciendo malabares con mi ex.” (“Me playing games with my ex.”)

While the TikToker doesn’t identify the man, he is very-well known to locals. His name is Miguel Angel Silva, otherwise known as “Ratman”.

Silva has been covered extensively by different media channels for his abnormal lifestyle. Not only does he perform tricks with his rats on the street, but he also lives with them–around 100 of them, to be exact.

Silva, who is also a drummer in local rock bands, spends almost all of his time with the rats–he often has one on his shoulder as a travel companion. Camera crew have followed him as he goes about his normal day, running errands, playing music–all with a rat on his shoulder. They even eat from the same plates as him.

In various interviews, Silva has revealed that his love for rats started as a child, when he saved a rat from being killed from his friend. The rat ended up living in his roof for a while before he permanently befriended it. It was then that Ratman was born.

Silva says he loves rats because they are misunderstood creatures, shunned and abused by the public.

He acknowledges that many people judge him harshly for his lifestyle, thinking he is dirty and his home is unsanitary. But Silva says he keeps his rats clean, washing them everyday and making sure they’re never infected with dangerous parasites.

We’re glad Silva is following his dreams regardless of what people think. Hopefully, we’ll see him on the streets of Peru one day.

Cardi B Goes Viral For Slaying the Popular TikTok Trend, ‘Silhouette Challenge’

Entertainment

Cardi B Goes Viral For Slaying the Popular TikTok Trend, ‘Silhouette Challenge’

By February 5, 2021 at 2:14 pm
Photos via Getty Images; mrsmosquito/TikTok

Cardi B is hopping on the TikTok trend train. Recently, a new TikTok trend called the “Silhouette Challenge” went viral in which users dance sexily to “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” by Paul Anka and “Streets” by Doja Cat while emphasizing their body’s silhouette with a red Snapchat filter.

Never one to be behind the times, Cardi recently joined in on the Silhouette Challenge, but one-upped the entire internet by showing off her pole-dancing skills.

@iamcardib

My #silhouettechallenge ….I tried my best

♬ original sound – Cardi B

At the start of the video, Cardi enters the frame as her usual playful self, dressed in a robe with her hair in pin curls, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” playing in the background. She makes a funny face at the camera before making her way to the pole in the middle of the room (side note–who knew Cardi B had a stripper pole installed in her house? We didn’t).

The video then transitions to the sexy song “Streets” by Doja Cat, and the filter changes to the requisite “Vin Rouge” filter. We’re then blessed with seeing Cardi spinning and dancing on the stripper pole–a site that we didn’t know that we needed.

Fans immediately went crazy over Cardi’s interpretation of the silhouette challenge, writing comments like: “ITS OVER YALL SHE WON AND OWNS THIS TREND” and “Cardi went back to her old days”.

Needless to say, the challenge makes you look hot–a department that, let’s be honest, Cardi has never struggled with.

Cardi has always been open about her past history as a stripper and is a pro at pole dancing–an artform that is not as easy as it looks (as JLo will tell you).

“Would people feel some type of way if I was a cashier-turned-rapper?” she said in a 2017 interview with The Guardian about her past life.

“People want me to be so full of shame that I used to dance. I would never be ashamed of it. I made a lot of money, I had a good time and it showed me a lot – it made me open my eyes about how people are, how men are, about hunger and passion and ambition.”

Cardi has also been outspoken about how being a sexual being and being a good mother aren’t mutually exclusive.

When she was criticized for being “hypocritical” for turning off “WAP” when her daughter came into the room, she defended herself from the haters.

“Ya needs to stop with this already!” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for kids, I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen to or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child, just like every other parent should be.”

A Woman’s Sleepwalking Ended In Her Being Trapped And Honest To God Naked Outside Of Her Hotel Room

Fierce

A Woman’s Sleepwalking Ended In Her Being Trapped And Honest To God Naked Outside Of Her Hotel Room

By January 28, 2021 at 4:48 pm
The Washington Post / Getty

The phenomenon of sleepwalking has long captivated readers, watchers, and family members alike. The sleep disorder often occurs during a state of low consciousness and can see people affected perform a list of activities such as talking, walking, walking to a bathroom, consuming food, even cleaning. Researchers aren’t altogether certain about what causes this type of sleep disorder but some are known to be caused by certain triggers like food or exercise

TikToker Celina Myers is one such sleepwalker who recently went viral after sharing that her triggers include cheese and chocolate. Ever since Myers has been posting hilarious footage of herself sleepwalking around her house.

Celina, who goes by Celinaspookyboo on TikTok, has racked up a fleet of followers thanks to her videos.

In the hysterical series of videos, the beauty brand owner and author can be seen talking in her sleep, stalking around her home in her pajamas, and attempting to start fights with her furniture.

“I know that David Dobrik was there, with all the influencers that I really like,” Myers told BuzzFeed News of a recent dream she shared of thinking she was at a jello pool party. “It was really weird. I remember throwing things into the jello pool, like it was really weird… I think the very first time I was about 4 years old and my mom asked me where I was going in the middle of the night, and I was like, ‘I’m going to see mom.’ And she’s like, ‘I am mom, go to bed.’”

Myers said she was inspired to do a series capturing herself sleepwalking after she ended up locked out of a hotel room completely naked.

“I got the midnight chocolate cheesecake that they had, didn’t even think of it. Next thing I know, I’m down the hallway and I’m naked,” Myers explained. “When I did wake up there was like these two chairs — I took the two cushions and I put one on the front and one on the back. I was really close to the front desk, and I kind of just put my head around the corner…I saw how much people loved it and I was like, this is our full-time job, we’re home.”

Myers says the reactions to her posts have been mostly supportive with many people telling her that her page has been a light during COVID lockdowns.

“If I can help make people laugh, I don’t mind, this is fun,” she explained. “It’s like my hidden weird talent, like the only thing I have going for me is the fact that I can eat cheese and be weird.”

As of this week, Myers TikTok has exploded to 8.5 million.

