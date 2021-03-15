Things That Matter

Watch This Video Called ‘Project Abuelita’ About COVID-19 and Try Not To Cry

By March 15, 2021 at 5:24 pm
Screenshot via YouTube

Slowly but surely, the COVID-19 pandemic is winding to a close. If you’ve been following the news closely, you know that the CDC has given the go-ahead for fully-vaccinated people to gather indoors without social-distancing or having to wear a mask.

This is especially good news to those of us who haven’t had close-contact with our family members in over a year.

Unfortunately, many Latinos are suspicious of the COVID-19 vaccine–especially the older, less-informed generation.

Luckily, the Ad Council has partnered with ad agency Pereira O’Dell to create a marketing campaign called “Project Abuelita”.

“Project Abuelita” is a campaign aimed at encouraging older Latinos to get vaccinated. The campaign is part of the Ad Council’s Vaccine Education Initiative. And as a side note, we dare you to watch the minute-long video and try not to cry.

The video shows an abuela cleaning her home and getting dressed. She has knick-knacks and sentimental mementos around her house, like kids’ drawings and family photos. The doorbell rings and the abuela greets her daughter and two grandchildren.

The children, visibly excited to see their abuelita, hesitate to touch her. But after their mother gives them the go-ahead, they rush into her arms. The abuela looks overcome with emotion as she is finally able to hug her grandchildren for the first time in ages.

Despite COVID-19 hitting the Latino community particularly hard this past year, Latinos remain skeptical about the safety of the new vaccine.

According to a poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 26% Latinos said they would get the vaccine as soon as possible, compared to 40% of white people. 43% of Latinos said they would “wait and see”.

Latinos aren’t skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine for no reason. There are multiple historical incidents where the U.S. government has exploited people of color and Latinos in the name of “health”. Like when U.S. Public Health service purposefully exposed unknowing Guatemalan prisoners to syphilis in order to record its symptoms. And unfortunately, there are many other examples.

But the COVID-19 vaccines are nothing to be afraid of. Scientific consensus is that the vaccines are safe. Not only that, but getting vaccinated will help us get back to our normal lives.

The “Project Abuelita” video is for a free service of the same name that the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force launched.

According to a press release, the service will utilize bilingual volunteers to reach out to the elderly, monolingual Latino population to help with vaccination efforts. The volunteers will schedule testing, vaccination appointments and follow-up appointments.

As Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID 19 Task Force says: “Our abuelitos need us more so now than ever in setting up their vaccination appointments solving transportation issues, and helping them make sense of our changing ways.”

Find out more about Project Abuelita here.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Third Round Of Stimulus Checks

Things That Matter

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Third Round Of Stimulus Checks

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Well, it’s official! Americans are set to get another round of stimulus checks under the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by the House on Wednesday and was signed into law by President Biden.

AThe IRS could begin delivering the checks within one to two weeks, based on the time frame for the previous round of checks — potentially as early as the weekend of March 13. But just who is qualified to receive the checks and will some in our community be left out this time around?

The American Rescue Plan will help get $1,400 stimulus checks into the hands of struggling American families.

President Joe Biden signed the new COVID relief bill Thursday. That means people could start seeing the $1,400 stimulus checks roll out later this month. The IRS could begin delivering the checks within one to two weeks, based on the time frame for the previous round of checks — potentially as early as the weekend of March 13.

“By next weekend, a couple making less than $160,000 could well have $2,800 deposited into their checking account,” Chris Krueger of Cowen & Co. said in an analyst note before the Senate approved the bill, which he had expected would occur this past weekend.

However, fewer Americans may receive checks in the third round of stimulus payments due to a change in the Senate’s version of the bill. President Biden and moderate Democratic senators struck a deal that limits the number of households qualifying for the $1,400 checks. The revised limits would make millions of Americans ineligible for the payment.

So, who is actually eligible for this latest round of checks?

The new bill has been celebrated by anti-poverty and unemployment experts, who said the $1,400 checks as well as other provisions — such as an extension of the $300 per-week extra jobless aid for millions of unemployed people and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit for low-income households — will help families pay their bills and lift children out of poverty. Almost half of Americans are still experiencing financial pain one year after the pandemic shuttered the economy and caused massive layoffs, according to the Pew Research Center.

The latest round of stimulus checks will benefit fewer people this time around than the previous payments, but based upon income levels. Anyone who pays taxes in the United States as a resident is eligible for a stimulus payment under the American Rescue Plan. That includes non-citizens.

The bill directs the $1,400 direct payments to individuals earning up to $75,000, but cuts off eligibility for single people earning more than $80,000. For couples who file a joint federal income tax return, the phase-out begins at those making $150,000 and ends at $160,000. People who file their taxes as head of household will receive the full $1,400 if they earn less than $112,500, while the payments will be cut off for those earning more than $120,000.

For example, if you have overstayed your U.S. visa but pay tax in the United States using a Social Security number you may be eligible for stimulus payments. Also, anyone who has a green card is considered a legal permanent resident, and would be eligible for the stimulus payment.

Agencies Are Receiving A Shocking Amount Of Requests For Surrogates Who Won't Get The COVID Vaccine

Fierce

Agencies Are Receiving A Shocking Amount Of Requests For Surrogates Who Won’t Get The COVID Vaccine

MARTIN BUREAU / Getty

With the availability of coronavirus vaccines growing across the United States, want-to-be parents are searching for surrogates who have yet to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine. One of their bigger requests? They also want women who are willing to stay unvaccinated until they carry the parents’ children to term.

Surrogacy agencies are currently working to match vaccine-averse prospective parents with surrogates who are willing to stay unvaccinated. 

According to VICE, “for those with pregnancies already underway, the decision about whether to vaccinate is forcing surrogates and would-be parents into tough conversations. Pregnant people face higher risks of severe illness if they catch COVID-19—which could lead them to give birth too early.”

Recently, an agency based in California called Surrogate First, reported that nearly a quarter of their patrons have requested an unvaccinated surrogate. The report highlights that

“We had intended parents who did not want her [the surrogate] to have the vaccination, were worried about COVID, and they actually paid for her lost wages to not work the last three months” of her pregnancy, Mareko said. “It gave peace of mind to them and it allowed the surrogate not to have any type of financial hardship.”

According to reports, eager parents and surrogates have struggled to be on the same page about vaccines and safety since the pandemic.

“Intended parents already feel a lack of control over this pregnancy since they’re not physically carrying themselves,” Gayle Garrett, Surrogate Solutions’ founder told Vice. “They’re trusting another person to carry this pregnancy, and at the same time, they’re trusting someone else that she will adhere to the [COVID-19] guidelines.”

As of today, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, revealed that over 10,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated in the United States. In early February, Dr. Anthony Fauci underlined that there have been zero “red flags” when it comes to pregnancy and vaccines. Animal testing of mRNA vaccines, such as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, found zero impact on fertility or pregnancies.

Pfizer recently also announced that they would initiate another round of trials that would include 4,000 pregnant women.

