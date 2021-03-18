Things That Matter

Monique Muñoz’s Family Refuses Financial Settlement, Calls Millionaire’s Instagram Apology ‘Fake’

By March 18, 2021 at 11:27 am
Credit: chulothelabel/Instagram

Over the weekend, family and friends of Monique Muñoz, as well as members of the Los Angeles community, gathered to mourn the life of a young woman taking from this planet too soon.

The gathering of people became a memorial parade, with supporters showing up in classic cars or on foot. People were holding up signs that read: “Justice for Monique Muñoz” and “Olympic Blvd is NOT a race track”.

Muñoz’s family say they will gather at the site of Monique Muñoz’s death every weekend until the family sees justice.

As background, a 17-year-old driver killed 32-year-old Monique Muñoz while he was speeding in a Lamborghini in the Los Angeles streets. The teen was the son of a Beverly Hills millionaire James Khuri who gifted him the Lamborghini for his birthday.

In the aftermath of Muñoz’s death, James Khuri flooded his social media pages with insensitive pictures of himself looking happy and carefree while Muñoz’s family was grieving. After receiving a flood of negative comments condemning his insensitive behavior, Khuri simply turned off his comments

District Attorney George Gascón has not confirmed that he has brought charges against the teen. Muñoz’s family was worried Monique’s death would be “swept under the rug”.

While her family was waiting for justice, some savvy internet users accused James Khuri of hiring PR and marketing teams to bury negative articles about his son and flood the internet with positive press.

But Khuri didn’t get away with his attempts to control the press around his son’s involvement in M’s death. The internet rallied around Muñoz’s family, and soon the hashtag #JusticeForMoniqueMuñoz was trending.

Now, Muñoz’s family is focused on one goal and one goal only: getting justice for their daughter.

“We have purpose. We have a direction. We have this responsibility to Monique to give her a voice, to speak for her, to give her justice and to just show her that we’re here for her,” said Stephanie Crespin, the victim’s cousin to ABC 7.

District Attorney George Gascón released the following statement to Inside Edition: “Monique’s death is a giant loss for her family, our community, and for all of us as Angelenos. This case was recently presented to our office and is under review. Juvenile court proceedings, records, and case files are confidential pursuant to Welfare & Institutions Code section 827. As such, we are unable to provide further information at this time.”

As for the belated apology that James Khuri wrote on his Instagram at the height of the backlash, Muñoz’s family says they see right through it.

“I’ve seen the interview of the father trying to apologize and give me his sympathy, but no, that’s too fake,” Carol Cardona told L.A. Taco. “He has yet to say anything to me, to us. If he were really sorry, he would have reached out when it all happened.”

And although Khuri’s lawyer previously claimed that Muñoz’s family was in the process of coming to a financial settlement with the Khuris, Carol Cardona put that rumor to rest.

Muñoz’s mother said that the family was not in the process of settling financially with the Khuri family.

“My daughter was killed, she was my everything, she was my best friend, and now she’s gone. Instead of planning her future wedding, I had to plan a funeral for her,” she said. “So no, no amount of money is going to bring my baby back.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

The Unlicensed Teen Who Killed Monique Muñoz In a Car Accident Has Been Arrested, James Khuri Apologizes

Things That Matter

The Unlicensed Teen Who Killed Monique Muñoz In a Car Accident Has Been Arrested, James Khuri Apologizes

By March 9, 2021 at 11:32 am
BY  | March 9, 2021 AT 11:32 am
Photo via JamesKhuri/Instagram

UPDATE Wednesday, March 10th at 3:35pm.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the teen who caused the fatal crash that killed Monique Muñoz has been arrested.

“We’ve done a filing,” said Supervising Detective James Dickson. “That filing was presented to the LA County Juvenile DA. It’s currently in his office.”

“The arrest charge was 192(c)(1), negligent vehicular manslaughter,” added Detective James Dickson. “I can’t regurgitate what we found, but based upon multiple witness statements that corroborate one another, it’s clear that there was gross negligence.”

The detective also confirmed that the teen was involved in an illegal high-speed chase when he killed Monique Muñoz. “We believe that that vehicle was potentially engaged in a speed contest with the Lamborghini,” he revealed.

Additionally, the father of the 17-year-old, James Khuri, has posted an apology to his Instagram page.

“I am aware that the time it is taking me to communicate this has caused further pain for everyone affected,” wrote Khuri. “Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter.”

“There are no words I can say to alleviate the pain that you are experiencing. And I realize none of my words or actions will be able to bring back your daughter. Still, I want to offer my support in anyway you will allow me to. My family and I pray for the Munoz family.”

James Khuri had bought his son the Lamborghini in 2020 as a birthday gift.

Close family friend Candace Greene told the Daily Mail that the boy’s mother objected to the gift, calling it “an accident waiting to happen”.

Greene also insists that the teen boy is “beyond remorseful” and “cries everyday”. “He’s been in the hospital since the day of the accident with a brain injury so he did not walk away from this with cuts and scrapes.” said Greene. She also added that he is “petrified.”

In the months leading up to the accident, James Khuri wrote multiple social media posts referring to him and his son racing their cars.

“My son and I hanging out cruising in the Hills. Everyone knows whose car is faster,” Khuri wrote on Facebook. Later, he wrote: “If anyone thought that bikes are faster than this Lambo, YOU ARE WRONG!! I took them all. And I only had 1 drink. I like this car.” In December, Khuri wrote on Instagram: “Fun Friday afternoon racing another Lamborghini SVJ on Sunset. Of course going speed limit”.

The James Khuris’ lawyer denies there was any street-racing that led up to Muñoz’s death. “The allegation that there was racing going on at the time of impact if simply false,” said their lawyer.

In addition, the Khuris’ lawyer said that the family is in the process of working on a financial settlement with Muñoz’s family.

“The Khuri family is devastated by the tragic accident on February 17, 2021 that caused the death of Monique Munoz. Their hearts go out to the Munoz family for their incomparable loss,” wrote their lawyer in a statement,

“Lawyers for the Khuri family and the Munoz family have worked out a financial settlement in order to allow the families to heal, and they are in the process of finalizing those details. They ask for privacy during this sad and traumatic time.”

Original Posted March 9th, 2021, Below:

On the internet, outrage is growing over the circumstances surrounding, and the aftermath of, the tragic death of Los Angeles woman, Monique Muñoz.

On February 17th, 32-year-old Monique Muñoz was killed in a car accident caused by an alleged unlicensed 17-year-old driver.

Oddly enough, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon still has not filed charges against the teen who killed Muñoz.

Now, some people are claiming that the entire situation is being swept under the rug by the teen’s father, local millionaire James Khuri.

Social media users have become increasingly shocked by what they describe as Khuri’s blatant attempts to bury the case on the internet.

James Khuri is a successful ecommerce businessman with a multi-million dollar fortune and an active social media presence.

After his son’s February 17th crash, savvy internet users noticed that Khuri’s name was not showing up in the Google searches linked to the crash and Muñoz’s death. Instead, only positive articles about Khuri were popping up–a move that people think is a result of an expensive internet marketing campaign.

For weeks, when Googling Khuri’s name, the first article that popped up was a puff piece, entitled “Trading Cards Tycoon James Khuri Gives His Aces To A Good Cause”, despite the accident receiving much more media coverage. Some are even speculating that Khuri has hired a PR team to help bury the negative press around the accident.

To twist the knife further, Khuri has been flooding his social media pages with insensitive pictures of himself looking happy and carefree while Muñoz’s family is grieving. After receiving a flood of negative comments condemning his insensitive behavior, Khuri has since turned off his comments.

Monique Muñoz’s family is devastated by the death of Monique, as well as with the authorities’ response and Khuri’s campaign to thwart justice.

“Kid was racing down the street in a Lamborghini. 17-years-old in a Lamborghini doing 120 miles per hour–hits and kills her. Senseless,” said Muñoz’s stepfather, Isaac Cardona in the aftermath of the crash.

“Who gives a teenager a Lamborghini?” he continued. “We found out last night, the teen doesn’t even have a license.” He added: “We know who the kid is. We know who the father is. We’re letting the law take care of him.”

But the law still hasn’t taken care of the unlicensed teen driver. And Muñoz’s is shocked and confused by the lack of justice.

“I want justice for my daughter. I feel she deserves that,” Muñoz’s mother, Carol Cardona told Fox11 News. “We’re making plans to bury my daughter and this juvenile individual is still walking around. And, I don’t think it’s fair she didn’t deserve this.”

But Muñoz’s family is not giving up without a fight. On Monday, Monique’s sister, Amber posted a message to Twitter. “I lost an older sister, because a rich spoiled privileged individual wanted to race his fancy Lamborghini,” she wrote. “He killed her. And now hiding behind daddy’s money. Yes we’re angry.” She hashtagged the post #justiceformoniquemunoz, a tag that has since gone viral.

While there is no word yet on why D.A. Gascon has not pressed charges in the weeks since Muñoz was killed, the Los Angeles community is hoping that the #justiceformoniquemunoz campaign will help right the scales of justice.

“Can we get #JusticeForMonique trending?” wrote one impassioned Twitter user. “It’s DISGUSTING that this kid is getting away with MURDER because of his billionaire father!”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Car Accidentprivilege

One Town’s Residents Made A Citizen’s Arrest Of Their Mayor For Alleged Corruption And Shoddy Construction

Things That Matter

One Town’s Residents Made A Citizen’s Arrest Of Their Mayor For Alleged Corruption And Shoddy Construction

By January 17, 2021 at 11:15 am
BY  | January 17, 2021 AT 11:15 am
QUETZALLI BLANCO/AFP via Getty Images

Residents of a village in Chiapas, Mexico have become so fed up with their mayor that they decided to do something about it. Eschewing long, bureaucratic legal processes to hold him accountable, residents of a southern Chiapas town decided to hold their mayor accountable for what they said was a public works project so poorly done that it was useless.

A mayor in Chiapas was tied to a tree by his own residents for a job done badly.

Residents from eleven neighborhoods of the Chiapas town Comalapa held their mayor accountable for his inaction on a public works project. According to reports, the residents arrested Mayor Óscar Ramírez Aguilar to a tree in a public area to expose him to the rest of the town. They told the newspaper Diario de Chiapas, that they wanted to expose him for the “bad public servant” that he is and that he shouldn’t be reelected.

The townspeople say the municipal water storage cistern — whose installation they say was a campaign promise — is in such poor condition that it does not comply with water safety requirements. It currently has no water, they said, due to leaks, and the residents accuse the government of merely patching the tank — badly — to stop them.

In a video on social media, residents showed how the concrete patch job is already chipping away and easily crumbles.

“He promised us that this would be a public works project worthy of Comalapa residents, but [this tank is] a farce; the water system doesn’t work well. It’s an old problem that he should have attended to properly and should have been a priority during his administration because he came to see us in our homes with this promise, and now he doesn’t want to live up to it,” a resident told the newspaper.

But the mayor is denying what happened in a social media post.

The mayor though has a totally different version of events. After he was released, Ramírez posted a video on his official social media account to counter the residents’ version of the story.

“They did not tie me up,” he claimed. “The meeting was with 11 representatives of Comalapa neighborhoods in order to agree upon details regarding a major public project, the introduction of potable water.”

However, photographs clearly showed the mayor standing before a tree with his hands behind his back.

Three years ago, another local official suffered a similar fate after allegedly failing to deliver promised funds. He was bound to a post in the the central plaza of Comalapa.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
ChiapasCorruptionJusticeMexico