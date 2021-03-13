Things That Matter

California Brothers Kevin and Sean Carlo Cordon Were Just Arrested For Their Involvement in the Capitol Insurrection

By March 13, 2021 at 11:58 pm
Screenshot via Ilta Sanomat

The FBI continues its work arresting folks who were involved in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. On Tuesday, the FBI arrested a pair of Latino brothers from Los Angeles–Kevin Cordon and Sean Carlo Cordon–for being involved in the violent capitol riot.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI raided the homes of both Kevin Cordon and Sean Carlo Cordon and arrested them both on Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Cordon brothers were charged with “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and other crimes stemming from the assault on the Capitol”.

The FBI first became alerted to the California brothers’ possible involvement in the insurrection through a video posted on a Finnish website. According to the FBI, they were tipped off to the brothers’ involvement in the insurrection by an anonymous tip from Finland. The FBI then used the Cordons’ flight and cell phone records to pinpoint the brothers’ locations before and after January 16th.

In the video, both brothers are being interviewed by a Finnish reporter on the day of the insurrection.

Kevin Cordon was wrapped in an American flag, his forehead bandaged and bloodied. Sean was in the background of the frame wearing a gas mask. The Cordon brothers make no secret of the fact that they were involved in illegal activity.

“There were people scuffling with the cops, and that’s when I got hit with a projectile — not sure what it was,” said Kevin Cordon. “And then from there, we proceeded into the broken windows and into the Capitol building.”

The Cordon brothers also made it clear where their political allegiances lie. “It’s clear that this election is stolen,” said Kevin to the Finnish publication.

“There’s just so much overwhelming evidence, and the establishment, the media, big tech are just completely ignoring all of it — and we’re here to show them we’re not having it,” he said. “We’re not just going to take this laying down.”

Kevin also added: “We’re standing up and we’re taking our country back. This is just the beginning.”

In the FBI’s sworn affidavit, the agency alleged that they have security footage of the Cordon brothers climbing through broken windows in the Capitol.

The arrest of the Cordon brothers is just another reminder that many Latinos supported the Trump administration as well. While some people on Twitter expressed surprise that the Cordon brothers were Trump supporters, it’s worth reminding everyone that 32% of Latinos voted for Trump.

Despite the common misconception out there that only “white people” supported Trump, the reality is, Trump’s base was made up of many ethnicities–including Latinos. Despite his largely anti-Latino rhetoric, Trump struck a chord with many different types of people.

A Florida Doctor Is Being Charged with a Hate Crime After Assaulting a Latino Man at a Supermarket

Things That Matter

A Florida Doctor Is Being Charged with a Hate Crime After Assaulting a Latino Man at a Supermarket

By February 24, 2021 at 5:28 pm
February 24, 2021 AT 5:28 pm
Photos via MIAMI-DADE CORRECTIONS, Getty Images

It’s an unfortunate reality that Latinos face immense amounts of racism in America. Case in point: a Florida doctor is facing hate crime charges after assaulting a Latino man at a supermarket.

According to police, a 58-year-old woman followed a Latino man out to the parking lot, keyed his car, smashed his phone, and punched him–all the while hurling racially-charged insults at him.

The altercation happened on Jan. 20th at a Publix supermarket in Hialeah, Florida–a town with a large Latino population. It all started when the victim, an unnamed Latino man, asked Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright to maintain social distancing in Spanish. After she ignored him, the man repeated the question in English.

It was at this point that Dr. Wright, who is an anesthesiologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center, became incensed and began muttering curse words under her breath. After the man left the grocery store, Dr. Wright followed him out to the parking lot.

She began to verbally berate him, calling him a “spic” and telling him “we should have gotten rid of you when we could.”

According to the police report, she also said: “This is not going to be Biden’s America, this is my America.” The woman then took her keys out an began to “stab the victim’s vehicle with her keys” while telling him to “go back to his country”.

The man took out his phone to call 911 and the woman allegedly punched him, causing him to drop his phone. When he bent over to pick his phone up, she allegedly kicked him and tried to stomp on his phone.

The woman fled before the police came, but she was arrested on Feb 12th at her home in Miami Springs.

The woman was initially charged with tampering with a victim, criminal mischief and battery with prejudice. The “hate crime” charge was later added, elevating the crime to a felony.

According to reports, Wright posted her $1000 bail and is now awaiting trial. Mount Sinai Medical Center released a statement saying that Dr. Wright is “no longer responsible for patient care” after assaulting a Latino man.

According to the Miami Herald, neighbors know Dr. Jennifer Wright as an ardent Trump supporter. Her social media pages are riddled with far-right, Pro-Trump memes and photos of her posing in a MAGA hat. She even uploaded a post that read: “It’s Okay To Be White.”

We can all agree that it’s “okay” to be white. It’s okay to be any race. We cannot, however, all agree that it’s okay to be a violent, racist bigot. We hope the victim has recovered and we hope Jennifer Wright will face justice.

Rep. AOC Opens Up About Being A Sexual Assault Survivor And Capitol Riots In Powerful IG Live

Fierce

Rep. AOC Opens Up About Being A Sexual Assault Survivor And Capitol Riots In Powerful IG Live

By February 2, 2021 at 10:20 am
February 2, 2021 AT 10:20 am
aoc / Instagram

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most recognizable faces of Congress, used an Instagram Live video to share her experience in the Capitol riot. The congresswoman from New York also shared with the audience that she is a victim of sexual assault.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finally broke her silence about her experience during the Capitol riot.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was in the Capitol on Jan. 6 when a group of angry far-right extremists stormed the building. The Congress was in the process of certifying the election results to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. In the chaos, people died and members of Congress were rushed to secure locations to keep everyone safe.

There has been a lot of chatter that some Republican members of Congress are responsible for the attack. Some members of Congress have accused colleagues of giving rioters tours the day before the attack and two senators are facing calls to resign or expulsion over their connection. Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz are facing sustained nad bipartisan calls to resign after appearing to encourage the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez openly shared that she is a survivor of sexual assault. The moment comes at the beginning of the video as he breaks down the way some of her colleagues have talked about the riot.

“They’re trying to tell us to forget about what happened. They’re trying to tell us that it wasn’t a big deal. They’re trying to tell us to move on without an accountability, without any truth telling, or without actually confronting the extreme damage, physical harm, loss of life, and trauma that was inflicted on, not just me as a person, not just other people as individuals, but on all of us as a collective and on many other people,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says in the IG Live. “We cannot move on without accountability. We cannot heal without accountability. So, all of these people who want to tell us to move on are doing so at their own convenience.”

AOC highlighted how these tactics and this rhetoric is similar to that of an abuser. She calls out those using this rhetoric as hiding from what they did for their own convenience and how it something she has heard before.

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault and I haven’t told many people that in my life,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says as her voice cracks and she tears up. “When we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other and so whether you have a neglectful parent or whether you have someone who was verbally abuse towards you. Whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experience any sort of trauma in your life, small to large, these episodes can compound on one another.”

During that moment, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez hid in a colleagues office and feared for her life. In a previous Instagram Live video, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez spoke about how she had a moment when she feared for her life but could not say anything due to security issues. Her latest IG Live is open and free to discuss what happened and it is a terrifying ordeal.

At first, AOC took shelter in her office and had to hide in the bathroom as the attackers broke into her office.

“I just hear these yells of ‘WHERE IS SHE? WHERE IS SHE?’” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez recalls. “This was the moment where I thought everything was over. I thought I was going to die.”

“I felt that if this was the journey my life was taking, I felt that things were going to be okay — and that I had fulfilled my purpose,” Rep. AOC said through tears.

According to AOC, her legislative director Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez, told her to come out of the bathroom and that there was a Capitol police officer there who secured her office. Yet, something seemed off so the two fled to get to another secure location. That’s when they ended up in Rep. Katie Porter’s office.

This is when AOC changed into sneakers and gym clothes so she could run and blend if she had to. She continues to say that a real split between Democrats and Republicans has led to an environment of fear and that on the day of the insurrection, she never felt sully safe or secured.

