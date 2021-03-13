California Brothers Kevin and Sean Carlo Cordon Were Just Arrested For Their Involvement in the Capitol Insurrection
Screenshot via Ilta Sanomat
The FBI continues its work arresting folks who were involved in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. On Tuesday, the FBI arrested a pair of Latino brothers from Los Angeles–Kevin Cordon and Sean Carlo Cordon–for being involved in the violent capitol riot.
According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI raided the homes of both Kevin Cordon and Sean Carlo Cordon and arrested them both on Tuesday.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Cordon brothers were charged with “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and other crimes stemming from the assault on the Capitol”.
The FBI first became alerted to the California brothers’ possible involvement in the insurrection through a video posted on a Finnish website. According to the FBI, they were tipped off to the brothers’ involvement in the insurrection by an anonymous tip from Finland. The FBI then used the Cordons’ flight and cell phone records to pinpoint the brothers’ locations before and after January 16th.
In the video, both brothers are being interviewed by a Finnish reporter on the day of the insurrection.
Kevin Cordon was wrapped in an American flag, his forehead bandaged and bloodied. Sean was in the background of the frame wearing a gas mask. The Cordon brothers make no secret of the fact that they were involved in illegal activity.
“There were people scuffling with the cops, and that’s when I got hit with a projectile — not sure what it was,” said Kevin Cordon. “And then from there, we proceeded into the broken windows and into the Capitol building.”
The Cordon brothers also made it clear where their political allegiances lie. “It’s clear that this election is stolen,” said Kevin to the Finnish publication.
“There’s just so much overwhelming evidence, and the establishment, the media, big tech are just completely ignoring all of it — and we’re here to show them we’re not having it,” he said. “We’re not just going to take this laying down.”
Kevin also added: “We’re standing up and we’re taking our country back. This is just the beginning.”
Trump supporters, white supremacist racists all, (even the black and Hispanic ones) could storm the Capitol any time, so tens of thousands of troops needed perpetually. Those racists have no regard for laws. https://t.co/q72Ky8X2E1— Howard Evans (@howarddevans1) March 13, 2021
In the FBI’s sworn affidavit, the agency alleged that they have security footage of the Cordon brothers climbing through broken windows in the Capitol.
The arrest of the Cordon brothers is just another reminder that many Latinos supported the Trump administration as well. While some people on Twitter expressed surprise that the Cordon brothers were Trump supporters, it’s worth reminding everyone that 32% of Latinos voted for Trump.
Despite the common misconception out there that only “white people” supported Trump, the reality is, Trump’s base was made up of many ethnicities–including Latinos. Despite his largely anti-Latino rhetoric, Trump struck a chord with many different types of people.
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com