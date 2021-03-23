A Twitter User Found Shrimp Tails And Baked Rat Caca In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Things That Matter

Yeah… this is one cereal box prize we’ll pass on.

Once upon a time, it was considered to be a real treat if you found something that wasn’t food in your breakfast cereal box. From sticker tattoos and puzzles to action figures, as kids, a cereal box presented quite a bit in the way of motivation when waking up early on school mornings.

Recently, however, a man came across a surprise in a General Mills Cinnamon Toast Box that’ll be sure to make you think the next time you reach for those Wheeties.

Writer and comedian Jensen Karp says he found shrimp tails, string, and what appears to be mouse poop in his Cinnamon Toast cereal box.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

In a tweet he posted on Monday, which has since gone viral and retweeted more than 11,500 times, the comedian shared the strange discoveries. “Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit),” he asked in a tweet on Monday.

It didn’t take long for the Cinnamon Toast cereal account to reply that the shrimp-looking things were, not shrimp tails but rather chunks of cinnamon and sugar. “After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended,” the account replied. “We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

In response, Karp tweeted “Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos,” he wrote. “I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

It didn’t take long for Twitter to express how unimpressed they were by the brand’s explanation with a barrage of memes and replies.

"They've been acting fishy for years at Cinnamon Toast Crunch headquarters, hopefully now our voices are heard." pic.twitter.com/oEbjyzeOgV — Bench Day Dre (@BenchDayDre) March 23, 2021

I JUST SCREAMED INSIDE MY HOUSE https://t.co/0dfUacNgTz — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Twitter users also expressed concern for those with shellfish allergies.

Karp went onto share more photos of his cursed cereal, this image showing what appears to be baked-on rat poo. Another tweet showed a string found in the same box. One user replied to the images sharing that it was possible that a mice or rat burrowed into the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal ingredients and brought in a few of their own belongings.

In a final follow-up photo of the other bag included in the family-sized box of cereal, Karp revealed what “appears to include … dental floss.”

Though the saga continues, Karp revealed that the company asked him to send them the product so that they could get down to the root of the problem.

