A California Couple Who Met In Middle School Died Hours Apart From Eachother At Age 67 From COVID-19

By February 18, 2021 at 2:57 pm
mikroman6 / Getty

As the current situation with the Coronavirus pandemic continues to surge, families and friends continue to live divided lives. Hope has come in the form of new vaccines and their distribution across the globe, however, the tragedies continue.

Now, a San Diego family, whose patriarchs weren’t able to receive vaccines, is suffering deeply.

Juan and Blanca Rodriguez passed away from COVID this past week within hours of saying their last goodbyes on Zoom.

The middle school sweethearts met in the seventh grade spent decades together as a married couple until passing away at the age of sixty-seven. Juan and Blanca met in the seventh grade, were married five years later, and went onto have four children and six grandchildren.

“He saw my mom in homeroom in seventh grade, and he said from the moment he saw her, he knew he was going to marry her,” the couple’s daughter Cynthia Rodriguez explained in an interview to NBC12

This past January, Juan and Blanca were retired and living with one of their children when everyone in the family contracted COVID-19.

Their illnesses came as a surprise to the family particularly because they had been extremely cautious.

“We quarantined. We didn’t go out. We didn’t even go to stores. We would order food delivery,” the couple’s other daughter Blanca Velazquez explained.

While the family eventually recovered, on Feb. 1 Juan and Blanca were rushed to the hospital. The couple was sent to two separate facilities and communicated with their family through Zoom.

Over the weekend, after Juan’s condition continued to worsen his family said virtual goodbyes.

“My mom was on the Zoom call, and she told my dad that she was happy that she was able to share her life with him, and she thanked him for being the love of her life,” explained Velazquez.

Juana and Blanca’s son Juan Rodriguez Jr. revealed on a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses that not long after Blanca’s call with Juan, the family received a call from Blanca “saying she was not doing well and they had to put her on a ventilator as well. The Dr. called a few hours later and said she didn’t respond to the ventilator and there was nothing else they could do for her.”

Blanca passed away three hours after her call with her family on Feb. 8 at 12:30 a.m. Later, Juan died at 4:18 a.m.

“Losing one parent is bad enough, but losing them both on the same day has been both devastating and heartbreaking. We have peace in knowing that since they were always together in life, they could not be apart in death as well,” Juan Jr. wrote. “He couldn’t live without her, so, he just let go. It’s like an epic love story, that they went together in the same day. They were the best parents,” Velazquez told NBC12.

As of Thursday afternoon, the family’s GoFundMe raised $16,897 toward its $25,000 goal.

Arizona Congresswoman Says That Hispanics Are 'Good Workers' But Shouldn't Get Vaccines Before 'American Citizens'

Arizona Congresswoman Says That Hispanics Are ‘Good Workers’ But Shouldn’t Get Vaccines Before ‘American Citizens’

By at 5:27 pm
BY  | February 18, 2021 AT 5:27 pm
Photo via Getty Images

Coronavirus infection rates are falling drastically, but a new debate rages on: how to quickly, effectively, and ethically distribute vaccines to as many people as possible.

Last week, Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko stated that Hispanic people–despite being “good workers”–shouldn’t get vaccinated before “American citizens”.

“I worked with people that are Hispanic,” Rep. Lesko said “I mean they’re very good workers…We’re compassionate people, but for goodness sakes, we have to take care of American citizens, or people that are here legally, first.”

She continued: “I’m just not going to be able to explain to my senior citizens that we’re giving away the vaccines to people that (are) here illegally. I just think that’s totally wrong.”

“My Democratic colleagues are putting illegal immigrants over them,” Lesko said during the hearing. “If I read it right, all this amendment says is put Americans first. Put Americans first, and once they’re all vaccinated, then you can go to the illegal immigrants.”

The statement was made during a House Energy & Commerce Committee hearing where representatives were debating an amendment to a COVID-19 relief bill.

The Republican amendment suggested prioritizing American citizens over non-citizens when it comes to getting vaccinated first. Democrats argued that purposefully excluding non-citizens from getting vaccinated would keep the virus from being properly contained.

“The vaccine has no clue about where you come from, whether you have papers, whether you’re considered a citizen or legal or not,” said Democratic Congresswoman from Illinois, Jan Schakowsky. “It makes no sense. This is dangerous.”

Arizona State Senator Martin Quezada told NBC News that Lesko’s statement “reeks of racism.”

“There are a lot of people of color in her district and for her to be disconnected and really that offensive about how she sees us, as nothing more than good workers and not entitled to equitable vaccine distribution,” he said.

When asked about her remarks, Rep. Lesko defend them to political outlet The Hill: “Taken in context, my remarks clearly were aimed at ensuring that seniors receive taxpayer-funded vaccines before illegal immigrants,” she said. “During debate on the amendment, after being interrupted several times, I said something that could be misinterpreted, but it certainly was not my intent.”

But it seems that it this point, Lesko is trying to do damage control. Just today, she tweeted out a picture of the local “Hispanic Advisory Board”, accompanied by a caption written completely in Spanish.

“Estoy orgullosa por el lanzamiento de nuestra Junta Asesora Hispana, la primera reunión fue anoche,” the tweet read. “Esta se enfocará en las maneras en que podemos servir mejor a los miembros de nuestra comunidad Hispana en Arizona!” (“I am proud of the launch of our Hispanic Advisory Board, the first meeting was last night. It will focus on ways we can better serve members of our Hispanic community in Arizona!“)

Serving a state that is 30% Hispanic, it seems like Lesko may now be regretting her previous comments…

ArizonaCOVID-19RacismVaccine

Demi Lovato Reveals She Had Three Strokes and a Heart Attack After Her Near-Fatal 2018 Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato Reveals She Had Three Strokes and a Heart Attack After Her Near-Fatal 2018 Drug Overdose

By at 1:47 pm
BY  | February 18, 2021 AT 1:47 pm
Screenshot via YouTube

Demi Lovato is letting it all out. The trailer for her new YouTube docuseries “Dancing with the Devil” dropped yesterday, and it appears that the series will pull back the curtain on the singer’s near-fatal heroine overdose in 2018.

But one particular soundbite sent shockwaves through the internet. In the trailer, Demi reveals that she had three strokes and a heart attack from her overdose.

“My doctors said that I had five-to-ten more minutes,” Lovato candidly tells the camera. Another friend tells the camera that Lovato “should’ve died.”

The entire series looks explosive. The trailer makes it clear that the series won’t shy away from difficult subject matter like drug addiction, abuse, and trauma.

One of the questions a producer offscreen asks her is: “Are you entirely sober now?” The audience is left hanging for the answer as Lovato stares blankly back at the person who asked her the question.

Various people from Demi’s life, including her parents, her sister, and her best friends pop up throughout the trailer.

Her entourage seems to be just as surprised as the rest of us that they’re talking about such private and controversial subjects. “Are we talking about heroine? Are we doing that?” one of her friends asks the camera.

At one point, her stepfather, Eddie De La Garza, admits that his daughter is “good at making you believe she’s okay.” Her sister, Madison De La Garza, echoes something similar: “Demi’s good at hiding what she needs to hide.”

At a recent panel in which she discussed the documentary, Lovato expanded on the extent to which the overdose left a physical toll on her body.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today,” she revealed. “I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision.”

“And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading,” she admitted. “It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.”

But after it all, Demi says that she is ultimately grateful for the side effects, because they serve as a reminder of the dangers of her previous lifestyle.

“I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again. I’m grateful for those reminders, but I’m so grateful that I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side.”

It appears that the docuseries won’t solely focus on Lovato’s struggles with addiction and drugs, however.

In the trailer, we see a clip of Lovato excitedly talking about her engagement to Max Ehrich and flashing her ring to the camera. Right after, we’re shown post-breakup Demi, who is disappointedly lowering her ring finger. Seems like the series will be a treasure-trove of information about Demi’s life.

The first two episodes of “Dancing with the Devil” YouTube Originals on March 23.

AddictionDemi Lovatohealth