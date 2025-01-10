Feeling overwhelmed by all the anime options out there? Don’t worry—the stars are here to guide you. mitú and Crunchyroll teamed up to match every zodiac sign with the perfect anime binge.

Binging times are back as the holidays roll on and chilly weather draws us all indoors. With so many shows to catch up on, diving into the anime multiverse can be daunting, especially with so many options.

Pero, no worries, we’re channeling our inner Walter Mercado astro-nerd vibes to bring you the perfect anime binge based on none other than your zodiac sign. That’s right, whether you’re a fiery Aries or a dreamy Pisces, there’s a show for everyone.

Grab your favorite Tajín flavored snacks, dim the lights, turn up Crunchyroll, and get ready for the stars to align your next great binge.

Aries – “Attack on Titan”

Fiery, feisty, and always ready for a good fight, Aries would thrive with “Attack on Titan.” The determined and impulsive sign would match perfectly with characters like Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman, who join the fight against the Titans to protect their hometown. There’s plenty of drama, fighting, and conflict to go around. It’s also in its final episodes, so you have much to look forward to.

Taurus – “My Hero Academia”

Grounded and practical, Taurus peeps will appreciate this realistic superhero world of “My Hero Academia.” Even more, the characters embody some of the same characteristics as this sturdy earth sign, including their determination and steadfast nature. There’s nothing you can tell a Taurus they can’t do, and this anime knows a thing or two about that. Wink Wink.

Gemini- “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid”

We know Gems are social butterflies and love having a ton of fun. On “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid,” this average office worker gets some spice in her life when she saves the life of a female dragon that magically transforms into a human girl. Fun, full of adventure and laughter, this show will keep the gems surely entertained.

Cancer – “KONOSUBA: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World”

Bubbly and warm Cancers, like other water signs, are quite the gifted nurturers. That’s why they’ll feel their loving senses twinkle with “KONOSUBA- God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!” This adorable anime follows Kazuma Sato after a car accident when he meets Aqua, a beautiful girl who claims to be a goddess. While Kazuma wants to live in peace, together they take on an adventure to solve the world’s problems.

Leo – “Saint Seya”

There are two things Leos love: themselves and being heroes. The iconic “Saint Seiya” follows five mystical warriors representing the constellations, which they wear as their guardian symbols. Together, they battle to protect the Earth and anyone who threatens it. This show speaks directly to Leo’s heart and their desire to be the heroes of every story.

Virgo – “Hell’s Paradise”

The deeply practical and quietly sensitive Virgo will thoroughly enjoy “Hell’s Paradise.” The story follows Gabimaru, the most ruthless assassin in his village as he’s on death row. His only way out? Finding the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. As he accepts the challenge, he must figure out the best way to survive a harrowing quest.

Libra – “Ouran High School Host Club”

The zodiac sign of balance, fashion, and socialites, Libras will love “Ouran High School Host Club.” Haruhi Fujioka joins the Ouran Host Club, a group of hot rich boys who entertain female clientele, after breaking an expensive Renaissance vase. She joins the club to pay back the vase, when it turns out she’s actually a natural (except no one knows she’s a girl!).

Scorpio – “Tokyo Ghoul”

Trouble calls with “Tokyo Ghoul.” This dark action thriller follows a Tokyo college student who is attacked by a ghoul and turned part ghoul himself. As he tries to survive like a normal person, he realizes he can only survive by eating human flesh. Now, he has to look down into himself and figure out how to grasp his Ghoul powers. The perfect transformation story for all Scorpians.

Sagittarius – “One Piece”

Adventure, wisdom, and the voyage of a lifetime is what “One Piece” is all about. This epic anime has been around for 25 years, taking fans through the high seas. This anime speaks to all Sagittarians and their love of freedom, knowledge, and travel.

Capricorn – “Mobile Suit Gundam”

If there’s something Capricorns know about is order, structure, and making things happen. “Mobile Suit Gundam” is all about rebel space colonies using mobile suits to launch a war of independence against the Earth Federation, that is until the Federation launches its own prototype of suits in a remote colony. Now, the colony gets a surprise attack and the weapons are at the hands of enemies, which means a change of plans and a cadet named Amuro Ray must take over the situation and see it through.

Aquarius – “Cowboy Bebop”

Pluto has officially moved into Aquarius, so it’s time to give these kids a break. Independent and unconventional, Aquarius is sure to connect with “Cowboy Bebop.” The unique personalities, diverse backgrounds, and total focus on individuality will speak volumes to our little water bearers.

Pisces – “The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses”

The last sign of the zodiac loves an adorable love story, which is why they’ll adore “The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses.” Kaede Komura just wants his classmate Ai Mie to look his way, until one day they meet after their seats are changed. That’s when he learns she has terrible eyesight and forgets her glasses quite a bit.

The stars never lie—your next anime binge is written in them! Whether you’re channeling a Titan’s fire or the compassion of Violet Evergarden, these shows were made for you. Ready to dive in? Head over to Crunchyroll and start streaming now—your zodiac-approved adventure awaits.