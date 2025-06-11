Get ready to mark your calendars, because this June, the NASCAR Cup Series will make history with its first international race in the modern era, right in the heart of Mexico City. That’s right. The NASCAR Cup Series is bringing its high-octane action to Mexico City for the very first time, and there’s so much more to this race than just speed.

The iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be the setting for this unprecedented event on Sunday, June 15, marking a milestone in NASCAR’s global expansion and celebrating Mexico’s deep-rooted passion for motorsports. Founded in 1959, the Autódromo is located in the Ciudad Deportiva Magdalena Mixiuhca sports complex in the southeast of the capital.

“Racing is a universal language. Every driver understands the roar of the engine, the adrenaline of speed, and the thrill of victory. But in my country, drivers feel it even more,” said Daniel Suárez, the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. “The movement of the steering wheel is art, like a dance. The roar of the crowd is electric, like music. The colors of the cars are bright, like the future of Mexican motorsports. These drivers understand that it goes beyond winning or losing. They know Mexico is speed.”

Don’t miss the speed, the excitement, and a historic moment with these five things you need to know about the NASCAR Mexico City Weekend:

1. Three Series, One Weekend

More than just a race, the NASCAR Mexico City Weekend promises maximum excitement with three series competing: the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Mexico Series. The main race, officially titled the “Viva México 250,” will spark excitement on both sides of the border. This weekend will be packed with adrenaline as history is made, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series returning to the Autódromo for the first time since 2008. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Mexico Series will be celebrating its 20th season.

2. NASCAR Accelerates Onto Global Tracks

For the past five years, NASCAR has added innovative tracks to its Cup Series schedule, reaffirming its commitment to growth and the sport’s evolution. The addition of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a world-class circuit, is the next step toward that vision. NASCAR has made it clear: it’s aiming to conquer the world of motorsports, and this weekend in CDMX is just the beginning.

Following the success of the Chicago Street Race and The Clash at the Coliseum (Los Angeles), arriving in Mexico City marks another decisive step in building a global fan base.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is coming to Mexico for the first time. Speed, culture, history — it will all come together in the heart of Mexico City,” added Suárez. “The future lies ahead, and we’re going full speed toward it.”

3. NASCAR Has Four International Series

Although many associate NASCAR exclusively with the United States, the league has four international series competing in Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. This global vision reflects NASCAR’s commitment to expanding the sport to new regions and audiences. While the Cup Series has previously held races outside the U.S.—such as in Canada between 1952 and 1958, and in Japan with exhibition events between 1996 and 1998—this is the first international points race in the modern era of the Cup Series. A precedent that paves the way toward a future without borders.

4. A Race with Mexican Pride

At the heart of national motorsports is the NASCAR Mexico Series, founded in 2006. As the country’s premier stock car series, it celebrates its 20th season in 2024 and its 17th under the NASCAR banner. This series has been key in developing talent like Daniel Suárez, Regina Sirvent, Eloy López, Max Gutiérrez, and Andrés Pérez de Lara, solidifying its role as a launchpad for future stars.

Last year, the Mexico Series shared the track with the Cup Series in Los Angeles during the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, showcasing Mexican talent to U.S. audiences.

And now, for the first time since 2008, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. From 2005 to 2008, this series raced on the track with rising stars like Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Brad Keselowski, who are now household names in the Cup Series.

5. How to Feel the Excitement from Anywhere

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Viva México 250 will feature 100 laps on a 2.147-mile (3.45 km) circuit, offering a vibrant experience for fans—whether in the stands or at home.

How to be part of history:

In the U.S.: Tune in on Prime Video at 3 PM ET

Tune in on Prime Video at 3 PM ET In Mexico: Canal 5 and Fox Sports 2 at 1 PM CST

Canal 5 and Fox Sports 2 at 1 PM CST Tickets: Available at nascarmexico.com

The NASCAR Mexico City Weekend is more than just a race: it’s a cultural celebration, a homecoming, and the beginning of a new chapter in motorsports history.

For more information and updates from the track, visit nascarmexico.com and follow NASCAR México on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and X.