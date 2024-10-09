If you live in Southern California and are feeling unwell, you can say adiós to waiting rooms and hello to home healthcare. mitú and Falck Mobile Care have teamed up to bring awareness to a game-changing service that’s transforming healthcare access for Latinos and their families.

We all know the struggle. Crowded ERs, long waits, and the stress of getting there when you’re feeling your worst. But did you know that a staggering 87% of Emergency Department visits can be treated elsewhere? Dr. Freddie Sotelo, emergency medicine physician and CEO of Fox Physicians Group, explains it clearly: “Many visits to EDs are for non-urgent conditions. Yet, patients face long waits.”

While there are many barriers to accessing care, particularly for Latinos, Falck Mobile Care is helping SoCal residents take care of themselves from the comfort of their homes. Yes, that means both you and Abuela can enjoy your sopita de pollo in peace without long waits.

Here’s why Falck Mobile Care is a game-changer.

Image courtesy of Falck Mobile Care.

Skip the ED and receive expert care at home

From flu, COVID-19, and allergies to minor injuries, Falck Mobile Care provides same-day or next-day urgent care for these conditions. Specially trained Mobile Care Specialists come to your house ready to diagnose and treat you.

These specialists are backed by a team of remote ER doctors and advanced providers for expert guidance. The patient journey is much simpler than the hassle of making it to the hospital or urgent care center and waiting.

This is how it works:

When a patient experiences symptoms, they can quickly contact the 24/7 dispatch center via the website or phone. Care coordinators assess their condition and match them with the appropriate care, then book a same-day appointment during service hours.

Once confirmed, a vehicle is dispatched to the patient’s home. Upon arrival, a healthcare professional conducts an initial assessment and then connects to a board-certified Emergency Physician via telehealth who receives all collected health data, imagery, and assessments from the on-site specialist in real-time.

The physician talks to the patient, reviews the case, directs further testing, prescribes medication, or recommends follow-up with a specialist if necessary. After the visit, the Falck Mobile Care team will follow up with the patient for the next steps, recommendations, and test results.

“Our goal is to create a sustainable delivery model for healthcare,” says Dr. Sotelo, who highlights the need for a comprehensive, cost-effective approach to managing healthcare services. For example, a non-urgent ER visit for COVID-19 might cost around $483, but Falck Mobile Care offers a more affordable alternative by sending a specialist directly to your home.

Image courtesy of Falck Mobile Care.

Falck is already serving many locations in Southern California and is expanding

The revolutionary new service is bringing urgent care directly to your home in Southern California.

Currently, Falck is serving areas including Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, El Monte, Downey, Norwalk, Compton, Westminster, Whittier, Lynwood, Pico Rivera, Bellflower, Lakewood, Cerritos, Fountain Valley, Paramount, Gardena, Artesia, Santa Fe Springs, Signal Hill, Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, and surrounding areas. However, the service is rapidly expanding to other areas.

Falck is also dedicated to providing language access. Mobile Care Specialists have access to a translation line to communicate in multiple languages, ensuring that language barriers don’t prevent patients from receiving the care they need.

Whether you’re a working parent who needs rapid solutions or an elder who can’t leave the house, Falck is bridging the gap in patient care. “Urgent care centers can only handle about 27% of the patient population, leaving a significant gap in services,” explains Anne Montera, Business Development Manager and registered nurse. This makes Falck Mobile Care a critical player in filling this gap and bringing care to the people who need it most.

Furthermore, Falck is a global healthcare provider with one of the world’s largest emergency services providers. Operating in 26 countries, with ambulance services in the United States, they’ve been around since 1906. The mobile care model has seen success in other countries like Colombia and Poland for over 15 years, and now Falck is applying its experience and expertise to serve the Southern California community.

Ready to skip the waiting room and get quality care at home? Visit falckmobilecare.com or call (833) 325-2562 to book your appointment today!