Orlando isn’t just about theme parks; it’s a culinary treasure trove brimming with vibrant Latino flavors. From cozy food trucks to upscale dining spots, the city’s Latino cuisine scene offers a delicious journey through traditional and modern dishes. Mitú and Visit Orlando invite you to embark on this flavorful adventure and uncover the best Latin-inspired eats that will make your tastebuds dance!

Orlando is known for its vibrant culture, incredible entertainment, and delicious restaurants. Latino culture also flows through the city’s multicultural scene, making it a hotspot for tasty cuisine.

There are unique flavor offerings for everyone, from traditional Mexican dishes to food trucks, Caribbean specialties, and high-end Latino restaurants.

And since we know taking your tastebuds for a spin can turn your visits up a notch, we’ve put together the best of Orlando’s Latino flavors straight to you, thanks to Visit Orlando.

Frontera Cocina at Disney Springs®

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando/Palmas Restaurant Group.

Since 2016, Frontera Cocina at Disney Springs® has been blessing Disney Springs with its delicious foods. This spot is the brainchild of Chef Rick Bayless, a seven-time James Beard Award winner. The restaurant offers a contemporary Mexican experience with an open kitchen, warm colors, and a vibrant atmosphere. Whether it’s fresh guacamole, smoky carne asada, or the chef’s signature mole, Frontera Cocina will surely please any palate.

4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando/4R Restaurant Group.

Looking for a perfect stop for quick and tasty food? Known for its creative street food, this truck brings a Mexican twist to 4 Rivers’ renowned barbecue meats. Indulge in the must-try Taco Cone and Birria Quesadilla and save some space for the Dulce de Leche Churro Balls.

Amatista Cookhouse™ at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Get breezy vibes with Amatista Cookhouse’s Caribbean-inspired dishes. From ceviche to flatbreads and burgers, there’s something for the whole familia. Located at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, this restaurant’s casual elegance is a great place to visit after a day at the theme parks.

Antojito’s at CityWalk

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Does anything feel better than indulging in an antojito? Step into this Mexican cantina at Universal CityWalk, featuring from-scratch street fare. Tacos, empanadas, fajitas, and more are available. To make it even better, live Mariachi music is played on select nights, adding to the festive ambiance.

Bacán

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando/Lake Nona Wave Hotel.

Modern Latin American food is waiting at Lake Nona Wave Hotel with Bacán. The open kitchen offers innovative and unexpected dishes, fusing flavors from the Americas. If you’re looking for an upscale dining experience with a Latino flare, this place is it.

Sofrito Latin Cafe

Image courtesy of Sofrito Latin Cafe.

Founded in 2015, Sofrito Latin Cafe aims to be more than a restaurant. Offering homemade meals and handcrafted drinks, it’s a taste of home for locals and visitors alike. Patacones, media noches, churrasco, empanadas, croquetas, and more.

Mecatos Bakery and Cafe

Image courtesy of Mecatos Bakery and Cafe.

Mecatos Cafe specializes in Colombian pastries and coffee. With seven locations in the Orlando area, it’s a go-to spot for delicious pastries, empanadas, and coffee drinks. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or savory, Mecatos offers a variety of options in a modern and relaxed setting.

Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar

Image Courtesy of @somehowimeverywhere

Originally a food truck, Super Rico has grown into a beloved brick-and-mortar establishment in downtown Orlando. Specializing in Colombian food, Super Rico makes traditional dishes from family recipes. It’s a great place to enjoy authentic Colombian flavors and experience warm hospitality.

Crocante Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

Image courtesy of Crocante Kitchen & Cocktail Bar.

Calling all meat lovers! Crocante Kitchen & Cocktail Bar is the go-to spot for an elevated Puerto Rican dining experience. Located on East Colonial Drive, this full-service restaurant and cocktail bar brings traditional Puerto Rican cuisine to new heights. With a menu that celebrates the island’s rich culinary heritage, Crocante offers a modern twist on classic dishes, making it a must-visit for anyone looking to indulge in bold flavors

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar deserves an honorable mention. Located in Pointe Orlando, this restaurant brings the flavors and atmosphere of old Havana. It’s a lively place for a night out with classic Cuban dishes like ropa vieja and a variety of rum cocktails.

Orlando’s Latin flavors offer a culinary adventure like no other. Dive into the city’s rich culture and savor every bite. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there’s always something new and delicious to discover. Enjoy exploring Orlando’s vibrant Latino cuisine scene!