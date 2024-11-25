Latinos and anime? It’s a match that’s been decades in the making. From growing up with Saint Seiya and Naruto to seeing these titles take over our baby showers and fiestas, this love story runs deep in our culture. But how did it all come together? Don’t worry, we’ve got the scoop—brought to you by mitú and Crunchyroll, because this collab is as iconic as the shows we love.

We all know these titles have taken the world by storm, and Latin America is no exception.

From Saturday morning marathons to themed quinceañeras, these shows were the bread and butter of our childhood and, in some cases, even our adulthood.

If you’re wondering why Latinos have such a strong connection to them, it’s because, in many ways, anime was the perfect medium to escape the struggles of life and enter a world of adventure, fantasy, and excitement.

Whether it was “Dragon Ball Z,” “Saint Seiya,” or “Card Captor Sakura,” there was always a show out there you could relate to.

Anime came to the West in the 1960s, and an unexpected audience awaited

In the early 1960s, Japanese cartoons made their way to the United States with “Astro Boy.” However, anime content didn’t become widely popular until the 1980s and 90s.

On the other hand, what made it such a boom in Latin America was that, unlike in the US, it didn’t compete with homegrown content.

Back then, it was common for Latino television to purchase anime to fill time slots. Soon enough, the shows became much more popular than they ever did in the US, with shows like “Saint Seiya,” “Street Racer,” “Doraemon” and others leading the success.

The best part is that anime became so popular and beloved among Latinos that animation studios started drawing inspiration from our culture to create anime shows targeted at Latino audiences.

Drawing from Latin American inspiration

If you thought the relationship between Latinos and anime was just a light fling, think again. Picture this: Latin America’s love for anime is so big that syndicator ZIV International mass-distributed new cartoons directly targeting our community. They launched four anime cartoons in a “Festival de Los Robots” segment, transcending borders and skyrocketing a whole new anime generation.

Similarly, animation studios created Sports dramas like “Captain Tsubasa,” series like “Black Lagoon,” and notable characters like Pepe Iglesias from “Megalobox,” Nadie from “El Cazador de la Bruja” and Cylla Io from “Saint Seiya,” to name a few.

Even more, series like Crunchyroll’s “Onyx Equinox” are filled with Aztec history. The story follows Micstlantecuhtli, the Aztec god of the lowest underworld who steals blood sacrifices from other gods and triggers a cataclysm angering serpent god Quetzalcoatl to close the five obsidian gates to the underworld. If that’s not love, then we don’t know what is.

Quinceañeeras, baby showers, and other Latino celebrations

While anime’s popularity surged among Latinos in the 1980s-2000s, our love for it is still going strong. In fact, Latinos comprise a huge portion of the watching population in the United States, with Millennials and Gen Z viewers comprising 22% of the audience.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Latino fandom without some iconic fiestas and devotion. For one, did you know anime quinces are a thing? Let us enlighten you.

Step aside, Chayanne, there’s a new “Tiempo de Vals” in town.

Looking for “Demon Slayer” decorations for your fiesta? Say no more.

There’s also an entrance out there for “Sailor Moon” lovers.

Also, is your baby shower even a baby shower if it’s not “Dragon Ball Z” themed? A new generation of anime lovers is already on the way.

All in all, it’s safe to say that Latinos’ love for anime will stay strong. With more diversity of characters and deeper representation on the screen, here’s a fandom this animation genre can always count on.



All in all, it's safe to say that Latinos' love for anime will stay strong. With more diversity of characters and deeper representation on the screen, here's a fandom this animation genre can always count on.