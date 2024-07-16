We live in an era where science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are shaping our future—Jay Flores is helping us all become part of it. The founder of “Invent the Change,” Flores dedicates his life to ensuring STEM is accessible to all.

“I was inspired to pursue a career in STEM education and advocacy by the lack of representation and access in the field,” he tells mitú. “Growing up, I rarely saw Hispanic scientists, which fueled my determination to become an engineer and create a pathway for others.”

This passion grew during the pandemic when the “American Ninja Warrior” star recognized the increasing need for accessible STEM resources and education in underserved communities. He took charge and launched “It’s Not Magic, It’s Science!” an educational series that uses scientific experiments disguised as magic tricks using low-cost items available at home or you can buy for a few dollars.

But Flores’ impressive trajectory doesn’t end there. The Global STEM ambassador continues leaving his mark in the world of science by joining Cheetos’ “Deja tu Huella” campaign as an ambassador.

The “Deja tu Huella” campaign has already made a significant impact in underserved communities, providing resources and opportunities for young minds to thrive in STEM fields. Through this initiative, countless students have gained access to educational tools, mentorship, and inspiration to pursue careers in science and technology.

Flores’ involvement amplifies these efforts, ensuring that even more children can dream big and realize their potential.

Overcoming STEM limitations for underserved communities

As one of the most influential voices in STEM, Flores has reached millions of students through Telemundo, PBS, and ESPN shows, bridging the access gap for students in underserved communities.

“I focus on integrating entertainment with education to make STEM concepts engaging and accessible. By using relatable and fun formats—like magic tricks and interactive experiments—I capture the interest of young learners and diverse audiences,” he says.

In 2019, Flores brought STEM to mainstream media by starring on Telemundo’s athletic competition “Exatlon Unidos,” where he earned the nickname “Corazón de Oro.”

Adding, “I emphasize storytelling, hands-on activities, and real-world applications to make complex ideas understandable and exciting. This approach ensures that all children, regardless of background, can see themselves in STEM fields and stay curious about science.”

A great example of how he achieves this is as a Mystery Guide on Discovery Education’s “Mystery Science” and “It’s Not Magic, It’s Science!”

“The key challenges include resource limitations in underserved communities and the perception that STEM is not for everyone,” he shares. “‘It’s Not Magic, It’s Science!’” tackles these issues by using low-cost, easily accessible materials for experiments and providing bilingual resources. By bringing STEM education into homes and schools through engaging formats and live shows, we make science fun and approachable, ensuring every child has the opportunity to explore and enjoy STEM.”

Flores’ unwavering dedication shone through in American Ninja Warrior

If you thought Flores’ talents were reserved for STEM, think again. In an unexpected plot twist, this compa made it on “American Ninja Warrior” after ten years of rejected applications.

Of course, keeping things on brand, Flores started his semifinal course run, which aired on NBC, with an “It’s Not Magic, It’s Science!” experiment that captivated audience members and judges alike.

Adding to his impressive resume is a TEDx talk at UW Madison, “Why Everyone is Born an Engineer,” which truly made us believe in the power of si se puede. On the lauded stage, Flores inspired thousands by proving that determination and creativity can be the fuel we need to be the change we want to see in the world.

Leaving his mark with Cheetos ‘Deja tu Huella’ campaign

As an ambassador for the Cheetos “Deja tu Huella” 2024 campaign, Flores is seamlessly integrating his passion with the campaign’s mission.

“The Cheetos ‘Deja Tu Huella’ 2024 campaign aligns with my mission of celebrating and empowering underrepresented communities,” he says. “Through this partnership, I integrate the campaign’s focus on making a positive mark on the Hispanic community with my STEM advocacy.”

He continues, “The impact I hope to achieve is to inspire young people to see their unique potential in STEM, encourage creativity, and demonstrate that their contributions can make a significant difference in their communities and beyond.”

We know for sure Flores’ future is bright with innovation.

