Latino families love gathering together, especially during the holidays. Unfortunately, for many Latinos, their families can live far away, making it difficult to celebrate in person.

Thankfully, technology is here to help and keep your tias competing for the title of the best tamales recipe. Whether connecting through video calls, creating a family chat, or hosting cooking lessons over Zoom, Verizon’s reliable internet connections can keep the family holiday game going strong.

Tu sabes, nothing can keep Latinos apart. Even from miles away, here’s how we’re making technology happen.

1. Calling in the celebrations

No one cherishes staying connected more than Latinos. You know we go hard on the family chats, and the internet has never seen so many memories shared before. We stay connected using technology by calling in the holiday celebrations.

By using video calls, abuela can see all the nietos and sobrinos. Whether it’s FaceTime, Zoom, or WhatsApp, your family can join in on the holidays from afar. If you’re hosting, you can walk around the table and let everyone greet those on the other line, share the food, and even share a toast.

2. Share cooking lessons over the family chat

Even in the same family, there can be some rivalry over who makes the best tamales, flan, or pernil. Food is at the heart of Latino holiday traditions, and passing down recipes and cooking techniques is a pivotal part of the festivities.

If you’re apart, however, and can’t make it to the annual tamales wrapping, have your tias, abuela, and mamá make a video for everyone to see. These virtual cooking lessons can stay in the family chat and make it possible for these skills to stick around.

3. Live-stream multiple family gatherings

For the more high-tech families, bringing in their millennial and Gen-Z relatives can help when setting up a family livestream. La familia can now broadcast incredible moments like opening gifts at midnight, singing villancicos, or doing karaoke. Relatives from all over the world can tune in, comment, interact, and even join in in real time.

4. Share digital photo albums

Cue in las lagrimas because this one is going to bring in the waterworks. For families separated by distance, a digital photo album or folder is a great way to feel engaged and connected.

La familia can upload pictures of the holiday celebrations so everyone can see the moments they missed. Include photos of the food, fun moments, children playing, and, of course, the centros de mesa.

5. Virtual Secret Santa

Gift-giving is an essential part of Navidad and Día de los Reyes Magos. With the help of tech, families can exchange gifts. You can set up the name picks online so everyone can join the secret raffle. Help abuela figure it out, and don’t peek!

If your family is far away, send the gift wrapped ahead of time without a tag and have them put it under the tree. Once midnight comes around, have the Secret Santa reveal who the gift is for, saying some lovely words about each other.

6. Play online Lotería game

Games are another way of keeping traditions alive, and what’s more traditional than lotería? Send everyone a set of the game to their house or find an online version you can all join in on. Set up the live stream and the cards, and let the competition begin. Y no dejes que el primo esconda las fichas!

7. Share a holiday playlist and karaoke

Is it a Latino holiday without music? We think not. From aguinaldos to villancicos and the mandatory salsa playlist on New Year’s Eve, if you’re not dancing, you’re not doing it right. Get the mood going with a playlist you can all share during the holidays on a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music. Make sure you get everyone’s picks and add them to the list.

8. Host a virtual blessing

For many Latino families, religious traditions are central to their holiday celebrations. Attending the Misa de Gallo on Christmas Eve is a cherished tradition. In recent years, many churches have started live-streaming services. Families who can’t attend in person can still reflect together, light candles, and share prayers from their homes.

9. Collaborate on an online cooking party

Some families have taken virtual cooking to the next level by hosting collaborative cooking parties. Using a video call, multiple members can gather in their kitchens to prepare the same dish together. They can share tips, discuss the chisme, and chat as they prepare everything for their families. Even though they are in different places, it’ll feel like they’re in the same place, bonding and sharing stories. After all, what connects us more than food and laughter?