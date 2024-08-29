NASCAR may be synonymous with speed, strategy, and the roar of powerful engines on the track, but it’s a sport with incredible heart for the community. A shining example of the sport’s spirit and cultural connection is its drivers, among them Daniel Suárez, the Monterrey native who has won the hearts of fans inside and outside the track.

Transcending the unique path he’s carved out for himself in the world of racing, etching his name in NASCAR history as the first Mexican driver to win a race at the highest level and becoming the first driver to win NASCAR races in the U.S, Mexico and Brazil, Suárez is also a man of the people. His initiative, Daniel’s Amigos, is a tight-knit community of fans and sponsors who come together to appreciate the driver and diversity that NASCAR brings to the races.

More than Just Fans: Daniel’s Amigos is a vibrant community

Daniel’s Amigos isn’t your typical fan club. This community is fueled by a shared passion for Suárez’s racing skills and a deep appreciation for NASCAR’s diverse audience.

Suárez’s passion for the sport goes beyond the track, stemming back to his Mexican roots. As part of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program, he moved to the United States in 2011 and built his racing dreams from scratch.

“When I moved to the United States back in 2011, really, in my mind, had to start from zero because I didn’t have anything,” he tells mitú. “I had no family, no friends, no money. I didn’t even speak English at the time, so it was starting from zero.”

This experience inspired him to build representation for Latinos through his craft and build this incredible community of fans.

“Today, I see many people, my people, my community, going through similar situations like I was ten years ago,” he adds. For me, it’s very special to be able to connect with these people and tell them about my experiences and what I had to go through to give them a little bit of encouragement to continue to push and continue to move forward.”

Transcending mere cheering sections, Daniel’s Amigos also actively provides a platform for young Latino musicians and businesses to shine.

From local food to Rosalba y los Valientes, Latinos shined at Harrison Park

At the recent Daniel’s Amigos Chicago event on June 20, Latinos represented big time. Local Latino-owned businesses were featured, showing up and showing off our talents. However, the true star of the event was local talent Rosalba Valdez y Los Valientes.

The Chicago-based Mexican musician embodies the Daniel’s Amigos spirit, using her music to uplift and inspire others. Her presence at the event celebrated cultural heritage while empowering local heroes. Also, who doesn’t love a good musiquita y baile?

Using the hashtag #DanielsAmigos, the group spread the love of this Mexican native and their passion for the sport.

NASCAR’s commitment to inclusion goes beyond the finish line

The Chicago event wasn’t a one-off. It was a testament to NASCAR’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and building bridges with Latinos. Throughout the year, Daniel’s Amigos events are held across the country, celebrating local talents and businesses wherever they meet.

Alongside passionate drivers like Suárez, NASCAR is poised to continue building stronger connections with the community and fans. Of course, they do so by celebrating the delicious, vibrant, and talented offerings each person brings to the track. Undoubtedly, this community engagement creates richer experiences and a more diverse NASCAR.

Want to be a part of the movement? Visit latino.nascar.com to know when the next Daniel’s Amigos will take place and follow Daniel along in the schedule.