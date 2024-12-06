The holidays are a time for family, friends, and, of course, food. For Latinos, the heart of the holidays goes beyond the parties and centers on abuela’s cooking.

Generation after generation, abuela’s recipes are passed down, each dish a testament to our rich cultural heritage. Still, for many Latinos, the taste of home is far away. As many families migrate, abuelita and her recipes are often left behind.

The best part is that modern technology allows us to connect with our families both near and far. With Verizon’s reliable connectivity, you can video chat, stream videos, and even share step-by-step guides on making tamales, coquito, lechón, and all the desserts. Naturally, we couldn’t resist sharing some of our favorite abuela recipes for the holidays.

Lechón Asado

This whole roasted pig dish is popular throughout many Latin American countries. It’s also one of the hardest to nail in terms of sazón. Abuelas definitely have the secret to ensuring the lechón is the perfect combination of crispy skin and juicy meat.

Coquito

This Puerto Rican coconut-based drink is one of the most beloved Christmas and holiday beverages. Every family has their own recipe to get it just right. This holiday season, connect with abuela using Verizon’s Home Internet plans, and you can video call her to walk you through all the secret recipes.

Tamales

Depending on the country, tamales each take on their own identity. Corn masa filled with savory or sweet fillings is wrapped in corn husks and later steamed. For many families, this process is a group activity, transforming the recipe into a family tradition. The step-by-step process can take some time to perfect, so if you want to share yours with the rest of the family, upload it to the cloud for all to see.

Hallacas

A staple of Christmas, this traditional Venezuelan dish consists of seasoned meat, or guiso, wrapped in corn dough and plantain leaves. Unlike tamales, hallacas are made with olives, raisins, capers, onions, peppers, and other additions that make them unique.

Moro de Guandules

In the Dominican Republic, this classic rice and pigeon pea dish is a Christmas staple—especially if you add a little bit of coconut.

Ponche Navideño

A classic Christmas drink in Mexico, ponche Navideño is made with water, fresh and dried fruits, hibiscus, and more. Share the process of making this festive drink in your family chat with Verizon’s high-speed internet.

Polvorones

If you’re a fan of holiday desserts and cookies, polvorones probably take you back to the days of sitting by the Christmas tree and biting into the sugary, crumbly goodness of this shortbread. The delightful dessert is as soft as snow falling on the ground. Some recipes add cinnamon and other spices for a little extra flavor.

Mantecados

Another traditional Christmas cookie is mantecados. Delicious, buttery, with light hints of anise, these cookies, alongside polvorones, are part of the traditional holiday treats every family keeps in their repertoire.

Pan de Jamón

A beloved Venezuelan tradition, pan de jamón (ham bread) is a sweet bread wrapped around ham, olives, raisins, and sometimes cheese—a log you can’t stop biting into. If your abuelita left you the recipe, you’re definitely winning at life because this bread is not your average treat.

Yuca con Mojo

Finally, we can’t imagine Christmas without yuca con mojo. How else would you accompany your moros and pernil? You can even video chat with abuela while you make the mojo, a dressing made of oil, onions, lime juice, and garlic.

This holiday season, take advantage of Verizon’s great deals with gifts for the whole family!