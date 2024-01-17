CLASH at the Coliseum: NASCAR’s Showdown Ignites With Latin Flavors

Sponsored

NASCAR racing in downtown LA? You read that right! We’ve joined forces with NASCAR to highlight 5 reasons you should check out the Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum on February 4th!

A Historic Venue with a Rich Legacy

Image courtesy of NASCAR.

For the third consecutive year, the historic Los Angeles Coliseum is transforming into a racetrack to host the CLASH. This iconic venue, celebrating its centennial birthday in 2023, has witnessed pivotal moments in civil rights, social justice, and major sports events.

Now, add NASCAR to the mix, and you have the makings of an epic battle in a venue steeped in history.

Latino Flavors Spice up the Racing Scene

Credit: Getty Images.

Prepare to indulge your taste buds with a fiesta of Latino flavors! Vendors at the CLASH will be serving up mouthwatering delights like tacos, elotes, BBQ, aguas frescas, Tajín-dipped fruit, and more. So, come hungry for both the thrill of racing and some buena comida!

Making History with Mexican Drivers

Credit: Getty Images/NASCAR.

Mexican pride will soar as the NASCAR Mexico Series comes to the Coliseum on February 4th. The day kicks off with a historic NASCAR King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo race featuring Monterrey’s Regina Sirvent, the first Latina to ever race at the LA Coliseum.

Following this groundbreaking moment, fans can cheer on Daniel Suarez, the most successful Mexican-born NASCAR driver, as he competes in the Cup Series race.

A Musical Extravaganza

Credit: NASCAR.

Get ready for an explosion of music! The CLASH is not just about racing; it’s a celebration of la música. Previous years have seen performances by artists like Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, and Ice Cube. Stay tuned to find out which big names will grace the stage in 2024!

Intense Racing Action at “The Greatest Stadium in the World”

Credit: NASCAR.

Experience the intensity, the sounds, and the smells of high-stakes racing at the LA Coliseum. Don’t miss out – visit NASCARClash.com to secure your tickets now, or mark your calendars to tune in to the NASCAR Busch Light Clash on February 4th at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on FOX and FOX Deportes!

Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or a fan of Latino culture, the CLASH At The Coliseum promises an unparalleled experience that blends the thrill of NASCAR with the vibrant flavors and sounds of Los Angeles. Get ready for a clash of titans in a historic venue – it’s a spectacle you won’t want to miss!

