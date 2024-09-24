This Latino Heritage Month, we’re honoring the iconic Latino artists who have been dominating the charts and our hearts. We’ve teamed up with Target to bring you a curated collection of graphic tees and vinyls featuring your favorite artists, from legends like Selena and Celia Cruz to modern-day stars like Karol G and Shakira.

Ready to show off your music knowledge? Grab your headphones and dive into the history of these artists who shaped the soundtrack of our lives.

We’ve all been there. You’re rocking your favorite artist tee, and someone hits you with the dreaded “Name 5 songs” challenge. But instead of rolling your eyes, why not flip the script? Whether you’re vibing to classic hits or jamming out to fresh beats, let’s dive into the iconic beginnings of legendary Latino artists and their latest bangers. Plus, we’re shining a spotlight on rising stars like Karol G, who are totally shaking up the scene. Think of this as your cheat sheet for repping your faves with confidence—no imposter syndrome here!

Selena Quintanilla: From Tejano Queen to Eternal Icon

Image courtesy of Target.

It’s impossible to talk about Latino music without mentioning the one and only Selena Quintanilla. Straight out of Corpus Christi, Texas, Selena delivered hit after hit, and Target has just the styles to match her unforgettable tunes. Throw on a Selena U.S. Tour graphic tee, and vibe to your fav hits from the Queen of Tex Mex, perfect for your chill playlists. Want to host a living room dance party? Spin the Amor Prohibido vinyl featuring bangers like “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “El Chico del Apartamento 512.” Whether you’re a day-one fan or just discovering her music, Selena’s legacy is forever.

Celia Cruz: Bringing Caribbean Flair to the World Stage

Image courtesy of Target.

Celia Cruz’s music is the perfect blend of rhythm and soul, and her iconic style continues to inspire fans worldwide. Born in Havana, Cuba, Celia made waves with La Sonora Matancera, belting out classic guarachas and son. Early hits like “Bemba Colorá” and “Guantanamera” cemented her as a legend, while later bops like “La Vida Es un Carnaval” had everyone on their feet. Flaunt your love for the Queen of Salsa with a stylish Celia Cruz graphic tee, and rep her pioneering spirit wherever you go.

Clean Up the House in Style: Juan Gabriel’s Timeless Tunes

Image courtesy of Target.

What’s a Saturday morning without Juan Gabriel blasting in the background? The Divo de Juárez’s timeless hits like “No Tengo Dinero” and “Querida” have soundtracked Latino households for generations. Start your day right with a Juanga graphic tee and turn up the volume on classics from his early days, all the way to 90s and 2000s hits like “Abrazame Muy Fuerte.” Because honestly, no cleaning session is complete without a little Juanga magic.

RBD: Rebellious Anthems for Your Inner Teen

Image courtesy of Target.

Channel your inner angsty teen and rep the iconic Mexican pop group RBD. This Rebelde graphic tee is the ultimate throwback to when Anahí, Dulce María, and the gang made us believe in love and friendship—while also delivering bops. From early tracks like “Sálvame” and “Rebelde” to the recent tour comeback in 2023, RBD’s music is here to stay, reminding us to embrace our rebellious side and wear it proudly.

Shakira: From “Pies Descalzos” to Global Pop Phenomenon

Image courtesy of Target.

Shakira’s hips don’t lie, and neither does her discography! Whether you’re spinning her early Latin pop hits like “Antología” and “Pies Descalzos” or shaking it to “Hips Don’t Lie” and “La Tortura,” this Colombian queen has kept us dancing for decades. Rock a belly-dancing tee or spin her vinyl to celebrate over 20 years of hits. And with her latest collaborations like BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53 with Karol G, Shakira shows us that reinvention is her superpower.

Get your music collection and wardrobe in sync with Target’s exclusive graphic tees and vinyls that celebrate the best of Latino music. Visit Target.com/masque to discover the entire collection and shop for pieces to celebrate this month and every day!