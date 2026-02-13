Mariachi El Bronx Comes Back Through Fire, Grief, and Love

Mariachi El Bronx Was Always a Beautiful Risk

Back in 2008, when the punk band The Bronx decided to step sideways into mariachi, it sounded like a dare. The idea grew from the music that surrounded them in Los Angeles. “Punk rock and mariachi music are very similar in soul,” frontman Matt Caughthran says. “It’s working-class music. It’s real music.”

Seventeen years later, that experiment stands as a bridge between worlds. Mariachi El Bronx has released three acclaimed albums, shared stages with the Foo Fighters and the Killers, played Letterman and NPR’s Tiny Desk, and turned up at Coachella and Glastonbury. They recorded “Little Boxes” for Weeds and “Aqua Something You Know Whatever” for Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Through it all, they kept returning to the same thesis: that the grit of CBGB’s and the romance of Mariachi Plaza speak the same language.

After nearly two decades on the road, Caughthran sees that kinship in sharper focus. “Man, I will tell you what. In no way, shape, or form am I complaining because I’m living my dream and my soul is grateful, but being a musician is a crazy fucking life. The grind is relentless. Now more than ever. You gotta love it — all of it — or you will never last.”

He has toured the world, jumped off stages, gotten signed and dropped, paid and broke. “After 20-plus years of touring around the world… It’s the dedication to life through thick and thin that I respect the most.”

The hustle feels familiar across genres. “Punk rock hustle and mariachi hustle both come from the streets, whether it’s with an electric guitar or an acoustic one. Whether it’s CBGB’s or Mariachi Plaza. You do it because you love it, and you do it because your life depends on it.”