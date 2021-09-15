Do you remember the book series Chicken Soup for the Soul? Well, if I could rewrite it, it would be called Sancocho for the Soul. This stew is the ultimate comfort food and honestly feels like a warm hug whenever you drink it. Growing up, my family would make sancocho to celebrate special moments together. Even though I grew up enjoying sancocho, it wasn’t until now that I made it for the first time. I was surprised at how easy the recipe was and I even made it for my dad, who visited me in my apartment for the first time. HE HAD FOUR BOWLS OF IT! Not to sound corny, but the secret ingredient is definitely love! I can’t wait to continue making this dish that reminds me so much of home.

Original Recipe found on skinnytaste.com.

INGREDIENTS (6 SERVINGS)

1 teaspoon olive oil

5 scallions, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

6 skinless chicken thighs on the bone

1 cup chopped cilantro

3 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped into 2 inch pieces

3 pieces of yucca, about 2 cups

3 ears corn, cut in half

1 small green plantain, peeled and chopped into 1″ pieces

1 tsp cumin

2 chicken bouillon cubes

salt to taste

*This recipe is naturally Gluten Free & Dairy Free.

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large pot, saute scallions, onions and garlic in oil. Add tomatoes and saute another minute. Add chicken pieces and season with a little salt. Saute for a few minutes, then add yucca and plantain and fill the pot with water. Add chicken bouillon, cumin and half of the cilantro and cover pot. Simmer on low for about 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, adjust salt and add potatoes, cook for an additional 15 minutes. Add corn and cook for an additional 7 minutes or until corn is cooked. Serve in large bowls, and top with cilantro.

If you prefer a video tutorial, check it out below:

