Kali Uchis Is Joining Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost Tour And We’re Freaking Out

Alternative hip-hop star Tyler, the Creator is going on tour in 2022. He assembled a stellar cast of artists to join him on the Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, including Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis and rapper Vince Staples.

Tyler, the Creator and Kali Uchis have a history of collaborations.

Tyler, the Creator and Kali Uchis have a history of working together. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, both artists were headlining all the live music festivals. Uchis and Tyler, the Creator first teamed up for “Perfect” in 2015, and the song was included on Tyler’s album Cherry Bomb. They regrouped in 2017 for “See You Again” on Tyler’s follow-up LP Flower Boy. Tyler returned the favor in 2018 by featuring on Uchis’ “After the Storm” for her debut album Isolation. The song also featured funk legend Bootsy Collins.

Tyler, the Creator, Kali Uchis, and Vince Staples on the same bill is mind-blowing.

TOUR: ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/dgsN317pnI — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 3, 2021

With so many collaborations, hopefully Tyler, the Creator and Uchis will perform a few songs together on the Call Me If You Get Lost Tour. The tour will be in support of Tyler’s latest chart-topping album of the same name, and Vince Staples and rising artist Teezo Touchdown will join them on the road. The tour kicks off in San Diego on Feb. 10 and then Tyler is hitting all the major arenas across the county through March and April 2022. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, Aug. 6.

Uchis was a star in the alternative scene and this year she crossed over to the pop and Latin markets thanks to “Telepatía.” The breakout single from her Latin album Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) peaked at No. 25 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

