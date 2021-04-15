Latidomusic

Tex-Mex Rapper Bo Bundy Talks Representing Both Sides of the Border in ‘Desmadre de Mi Madre’ Album

By April 15, 2021 at 1:36 pm
Bo Bundy is proudly representing Tex-Mex in today’s rap scene. After signing with Rancho Humilde last year, the rising star dropped his new album El Único Desmadre de Mi Madre. For his first major-label release, Bundy opened up about the reality of fame and depression. In an interview with Latido Music, he talked about the inspiration for his LP and how the music reflects his Houston and Latino roots.

While coming up, Bo Bundy collaborated with Chingo Bling.

Bundy spent the past few years building buzz around his name as a rapper in Houston. He cites Latino rapper South Park Mexican (SPM) as an inspiration as well as New York legend The Notorious B.I.G. As an independent artist, Bundy released a few singles and albums. In 2019, he teamed up with fellow Chicano rapper Chingo Bling for “Uno Cuhhh.”

“Chingo is cool,” Bundy tells mitú. “When I was growing up, I would always watch his funny videos. That was a pretty cool experience.”

Bo’s breakthrough hit last year with the single “Mi Barrio.”

As Bundy was working toward his rap career, he was also working as a project manager in construction. Last year, he received a breakthrough when his song about life on the north side of Houston, “El Barrio,” took off. While broke at the time, Bundy worked with a friend to finance the music video in exchange for arranging a truck meet at his friend’s taco stand.

“It’s crazy a story with ‘Mi Barrio’ because I literally had no money in my bank account when that dropped,” Bundy says. “Literally overnight once it dropped, it just took over. It’s crazy. I’m forever grateful for it.” 

“Mi Barrio” is the best example of Bundy’s bilingual flow. He seamlessly switches between English and Spanish. Bundy can translate his Tex-Mex swagger into any language.

“Me being from Texas, Tex-Mex is very common, so that’s how I talk,” Bundy says. “I can start a sentence in Spanish and finish it in English, and that’s how I move. It’s easier for me to make music like that. There’s a lot of Texas slang.”

Last year Bo signed with the label Rancho Humilde.

The viral success of “Mi Barrio” led to Bo Bundy signing with Rancho Humilde late last year. That was part of his plan to sign with the label that’s home to Natanael Cano, Ovi, and Ivonne Galaz, but he didn’t think it would happen this soon.

“I saw it happening but not this fast,” Bundy says. “I’m very big on having a plan, like a blueprint for everything, and Rancho Humilde was there. This happening skipped a bunch of steps before I was supposed to get there. It’s been a crazy experience. It’s a family that’s really bad a*s to be a part of.”

Bo Bundy wanted to highlight his struggle with depression on the album.

For his first album with Rancho Humilde, Bundy had a collaboration album lined-up called Bo Bundy and Friends. When he talked with a few friends about the idea, they convinced him to make a more meaningful album. Bundy then came up with El Único Desmadre de Mi Madre that follows the arc of his fame, from the struggle before to reconciling his depression with a fancier lifestyle. It’s a rarity for Latinos to open up about mental health. That’s why it was major when J Balvin started doing so a few years ago. Bo Bundy wants to remove the stigma as well.

“Growing up, I would talk to my parents about it and they’ll be like es porque no haces nada,” Bundy says. “It’s predominantly Hispanic households that don’t really believe in mental health issues and that’s pretty messed up. I feel like as we grow older and get out of these traditional ways of thinking, it’s getting better. It’s real. You can’t really blame our parents. They don’t know any better. I’m a first-generation Hispanic and they don’t teach about stuff like that in Mexico.”

One of his most personal songs on the album is an homage to The Notorious B.I.G.

The song “Suicidal Thoughts” is inspired by Biggie Smalls’ song of the same name. Bundy comes to grips with the fast life that’s starting to come his way after the fame.

“[That song] was more like me acknowledging that I’m not living the right way,” Bundy says. “I want to let people know that it’s ok to not be ok.”

Bo collaborated with American rapper Riff Raff on the album.

On two songs on El Único Desmadre de Mi Madre, Bo Bundy collaborated with fellow Texan rapper Riff Raff. Riff Raff is most known for his songs with Tennessee-based artist Yelawolf. For Bundy, “Drogas” and “Moncler” were a dream come true.

“That was legendary for me,” Bundy says. “[Those collaborations] were so organic. We bounced off each other’s energies. It just fit so perfectly. When he said my name in the songs, I felt so cool. I was hyped about it. I loved it.”

There’s also an “Atornillado” mix of the album.

Bundy also released an “Atornillado” mix of the album. All 15 songs are slowed and pitched-down like in the chopped-and-screwed hip-hop movement.

“I feel like we needed our own Spanish genre,” Bundy says. “I wanted to put an actual name on it. A slowed-down corrido is an atornillado. It’s screwed. I felt like it was pretty cool for the culture.”

As for what’s next, Bundy hopes to hit the road when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. He also has some collaborations in the pipeline with his Rancho Humilde labelmates. Bundy is proud to be representing both of his worlds in his music and to be inspiring those behind him to do the same.

“I love being from the north side of Houston and repping it,” Bundy says. “I want to be a symbol for Hispanic kids to say, ‘You can really do what you want if you really want it.'”

Venezuela’s Big Soto Breakout: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘The Good Trip’

Venezuela’s Big Soto Breakout: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘The Good Trip’

BY  | April 10, 2021 AT 7:55 am
Venezuela’s Latin trap pioneer Big Soto is breaking through with his new album The Good Trip. Across the 19 songs, the rising rapper shows his versatility as an artist, dabbling in R&B, pop, and reggaeton sounds.

Big Soto first generated buzz in 2018 with “Perdon Mama.”

Big Soto released his first album Young Cream in 2017. In the past few years, the 24-year-old has translated his success in Venezuela to the rest of the world. One of the first hits to take off beyond his country was 2018’s “Perdon Mama.” The music video has over 28 million views on YouTube.

Big Soto went global last year with rising stars Natanael Cano and Ovi.

To further extend his reach, Big Soto has also aligned with artists from around the globe. His biggest hit to date is “Vengo De Nada,” his collaboration with Mexican superstars Natanael Cano and Alemán and Cuban rapper Ovi. The song uniquely blended Cano and Ovi’s corridos tumbados sound with the Latin trap that Big Soto is known for.

On The Good Trip, Big Soto teams up with more global artists to diversify his sound. Latido Music is here to pick five of our favorite songs on his breakthrough LP.

“Estrés” with Lyanno and Lérica

Big Soto steps out of his Latin trap comfort zone with Puerto Rican singer Lyanno and Spanish group Lérica. The feel good song about leaving the stress behind blends Lyanno’s reggaeton edge with Lérica’s flamenco-pop sound. It’s great to hear Big Soto lighten up and let himself go to the music.

“Lloro” with Micro TDH

Big Soto aligns with another of Venezuela’s rising stars, Micro TDH. This is one of the more sensual moments on the album. This blend of R&B and reggaeton music is simply irresistible.

“KEKE” with Noriel

In “KEKE,” Big Soto teams up with another Latin trap pioneer, Noriel. This is a knockout collaboration filled with plenty of lyrical fire. Big Soto is in his element and Noriel is his perfect complement here.

“Te Conozco” with Amenazzy

“Te Conozco” is another sexy moment on The Good Trip. Big Soto teams up with Dominican singer Amenazzy. The duo comes through with a slick reggaeton-pop bop. Amenazzy is a breath of fresh air on the LP.

“No Me Sale”

One of the more understated moments on The Good Trip is “No Me Sale.” This is an atmospheric ballad where Big Soto sings his heart out. It’s a song that allows the rapper to show a vulnerable side to his artistry.

Top 10 All-Women Collaborations in Latin Music

Top 10 All-Women Collaborations in Latin Music

By March 29, 2021 at 6:00 am
BY  | March 29, 2021 AT 6:00 am
In honor of Women’s History Month, Latido Music has lined up 10 of our favorite all-women collaborations in Latin Music. In no particular order, here’s 10 girl-power anthems that we should be bumping all year long.

“Sin Pijama”

Mexican-American singer Becky G flipped the script on the antiquated idea that two women couldn’t get a hit together when she collaborated with Dominican reggaetonera Natti Natasha. Their fun and flirty music video for “Sin Pijama” has racked up over 1.8 billion on views on YouTube, outpacing some of top reggaetoneros. Following the success of this knockout duo, collaboration among women in Latin music has been on the rise, and we love to see it.

“Tick Tock”

Mexican pop icon Thalía has been one of the top proponents for all-women collaborations. She became the first Mexican female artist to score a billion a views on YouTube with “No Me Acuerdo” featuring Natasha. On 2018’s Valiente album, Thalía also teamed up with Argentine pop princess Lali for “Lindo Pero Bruto.” Last year, Thalía joined forces with her Latin Music Queens co-stars, fellow Mexicana Sofía Reyes and Colombian rapper Farina, for the empowering “Tick Tock.” The trio of women didn’t have time for any foolishness.

“Tusa”

Trini-American superstar Nicki Minaj got all up her in reggaeton gig on Karol G’s “Tusa.” She was even singing a bit in Spanish with the Colombian reggaetonera. Last year, Minaj had everyone, even the guys, singing, “Ahora soy una chica mala.” This was a regal bop fit for two queens and they wore that crown well. The song also garnered Minaj her first Latin Grammy nomination. That’s the power of “La Tusa.”

“No Al Aguacil”

One overlooked all-women collaboration is Mexican goddess Gloria Trevi’s “No Al Aguacil” with fellow Mexicana Paulina Rubio. The song was never released as a single (thought it should’ve been one) and it’s buried in Trevi’s 2011 album Gloria. Very much reflecting the early 2010s, “No Al Aguacil” is an electro-pop moment that these pop icons served with plenty of girl power.

“22”

In 2019, Argentine pop princess Tini came through with one of the best collaborations of the year. For kiss-off anthem “22,” she teamed up with Colombian singer Greeicy. Tini, who was turning 22 at the time, was not going to let any heartbreak rain on her birthday celebrations. Greeicy served as another voice of reason for why crying over that guy would not be worth it. This cumbiatón moment was everything.

“Santería”

Last year, Spanish star Lola Índigo recruited Mexican pop princess Danna Paola and Chilean singer Denise Rosenthal for “Santería.” Each woman adds their own flair and attitude to this bubbling pop cauldron. Like the Charmed sisters, the power of three is real here, and together these women serve a spellbinding collaboration.

“Ladrón”

Argentine pop princess Lali teamed up with Argentina’s top woman in Latin trap, Cazzu, last year. The alluring “Ladrón” was a moment of girl power that highlighted the talent in their country. The two women united in turning the tables on a no-good men. “You wanted to play me… the one that’s playing you is me,” Lali and Cazzu sang together.

“High” Remix

Last year, rising Argentine singer Maria Becerra upped the girl power of her breakthrough hit “High.” For the all-women remix, she teamed up with Índigo and her compatriot Tini. Together, they also upped the angst factor on this mesmerizing, trap-lite bop.  

“La Rueda”

Ivonne Galaz and Natalie López are making way for women in the male-dominated corridos tumbados space. As the two women signed to the Rancho Humilde record label, they teamed up for “La Rueda” on last year’s Corridos Tumbados Vol. 2 album. What a moment to hear two Mexicanas find strength in each other’s stories of overcoming the struggle. Galaz and López tap into an emotion in the genre that the guys can’t touch.

“Modo Turbo”

Three Brazilian queens joined forces for last year’s “Modo Turbo.” Anitta and Luísa Sonza aligned with drag pop superstar Pabllo Vittar. “Fasten your seatbelt / Turbo mode,” Sonza encouraged in Portuguese. They certainly took their fans for a wild ride with this fierce and stellar collaboration.  

