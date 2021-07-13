Cuban Acts Camila Cabello, Erick Brian Cólon, Gente De Zona Are Amplifying #SOSCuba

Latidomusic

In light of #SOSCuba making headlines around the world, Cuban artists are helping amplify the hashtag on their platforms. Camila Cabello, CNCO’s Erick Brian Colón, and Gente De Zona are spreading awareness about the massive protests that are happening in the streets of their home country.

Cuba is making headlines around the world for the recent massive protests.

Thousands of people took to the streets across Cuba this weekend to protest the Caribbean country’s economic hardship and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The size of the protests are a rare occurrence in Cuba, which has been controlled by a communist government for decades. pic.twitter.com/KwziNVgcQn — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 13, 2021

Thousands of people in Cuba took to the streets this weekend to protest the government and the decades of economic decline. In the COVID-19 pandemic, that decline has become more apparent as vaccines are slowly rolled out and citizens are having less access to food and medicines. According to mitú‘s recent report, the protests are also a sign of Cubans wanting to overthrow the oppressive dictatorship with chants of “Freedom!”

Camila Cabello is using her platforms to raise awareness about what’s going on in Cuba.

Hey guys, there is a major crisis right now in Cuba and we need your help to spread awareness. Deaths from COVID are rising rapidly and because of the lack of medicine, resources, basic necessities and even, food many people are dying. #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/GQtZHiCSIA — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 11, 2021

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello was born in Havana. When she was six years old, the singer relocated to Miami with her family. When Cabello became a solo artist, her ode to her homeland “Havana,” went to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018.

“Hey guys, there is a major crisis right now in Cuba and we need your help to spread awareness,” Cabello wrote on Twitter. “Deaths from COVID are rising rapidly and because of the lack of medicine, resources, basic necessities, and even, food, many people are dying. #SOSCuba”

Erick Brian Cólon and his CNCO bandmates amplified the #SOSCuba hashtag.

Fuerza mi Cuba, me uno al dolor de mi Patria… #SOSCUBA 🇨🇺 — Erick Brian Colon (@ErickBrianColon) July 11, 2021

Like Cabello, CNCO’s Erick Brian Cólon was also born in Havana. When he was 11 years old, he relocated with his family to Tampa. “Strength my Cuba,” Cólon wrote in Spanish on Twitter. “I am joined in the pain of my country… #SOSCuba.” His bandmates Richard Camacho and Christopher Vélez also tweeted the hashtag.

Gente de Zona is using their platforms to show the protests happening in Cuba.

Cuba’s biggest act in reggaeton music, Gente de Zona, also lent their platforms to amplify #SOSCuba. On Twitter and Instagram, the duo is posting videos of the protests in the streets. “Cuba is dying,” they wrote. “Let’s save Cuba! Hospital ships, medical supplies, everything the world has to offer us, we need it on Cuba’s coasts please.”

Other famous Cubans that have tweeted out #SOSCuba include Emilio Estefan and his wife Gloria Estefan. Pop stars from all over Latin America like Karol G, J Balvin, Ozuna, and Natti Natasha have also shown their support for #SOSCuba.

