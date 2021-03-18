‘Sky Rojo’ Star Lali Espósito is an Argentine Pop Icon: Her 5 Greatest Hits

Latidomusic

This week Lali Espósito will be jumping from Argentina to the global stage in the Netflix series Sky Rojo. The accomplished actress is also an Argentine pop star with a number of hits to her name.

Sky Rojo was created by the same people behind Money Heist.

Sky Rojo premieres on March 19. Lali, who professionally goes by her first name, co-stars with Spanish actress Verónica Sánchez and Cuban actress Yany Prado. The action-packed show was created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the creators of the hit Netflix series La Casa de Papel (or Money Heist). The three women play prostitutes who are fleeing from their pimp. Spanish actor and Sense8 star Miguel Ángel Silvestre plays one of the pimp’s henchmen.

Lali is a very successful pop star from Argentina.

For those who know Lali back in Argentina, Sky Rojo will also be her most intense role yet. The 29-year-old rose to prominence in her country through teen telenovelas. She found her big break as the star of Casi Ángeles, which spun off the pop group Teen Angels. Lali later went solo in 2014 with her debut album, Soy. Lali has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Latin music over the years including Mau y Ricky, Thalía, Fito Páez, and CNCO.

After you watch Sky Rojo, Latido Music has selected a few of our favorite Lali hits for your playlists.

“Mi Mala” remix with Mau y Ricky

One of Lali’s first big breaks globally was featuring on Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky’s “Mi Mala” remix. The brothers assembled the “Lady Marmalade” of Latin music with Colombian reggaetonera Karol G, Chicana pop star Becky G, and Dominican-American singer Leslie Grace also in the mix. The guys took a back seat to the women living their best lives.

“Caliente” with Pabllo Vittar

For her third album Brava, Lali teamed up with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar. The two joined forces in “Caliente” and as the song’s title suggests, they turned up the heat with this one. Lali showed up and showed out for the LGBTQ+ community with a fierce queer artist.

“Lindo Pero Bruto” with Thalía

Like the “Mi Mala” remix, another song that raised Lali’s international profile was “Lindo Pero Bruto.” The Mexican pop icon teamed up with Lali for her Valiente album. In the reggaeton-pop bop, both women have their cake and eat it too. “You’re stupid, papi, but tasty,” Lali sings in Spanish.

“Como Así” with CNCO

For last year’s Libra album, Lali enlisted Latin boyband CNCO for “Como Así.” She trades verses with each of the guys as they collectively fight for love. It’s a soaring and moving pop moment.

“Ladrón” with Cazzu

The knockout track on Lali’s Libra album is “Ladrón,” her collaboration with Cazzu, Argentina’s top female artist in Latin trap. In a moment of girl power that highlights the talent of their country, the women unite in turning the tables on no-good men. “You wanted to play me… the one that’s playing you is me,” Lali and Cazzu sing together.

