Latidomusic

‘Sky Rojo’ Star Lali Espósito is an Argentine Pop Icon: Her 5 Greatest Hits

By March 18, 2021 at 11:46 am
NETFLIX

This week Lali Espósito will be jumping from Argentina to the global stage in the Netflix series Sky Rojo. The accomplished actress is also an Argentine pop star with a number of hits to her name.

Sky Rojo was created by the same people behind Money Heist.

Sky Rojo premieres on March 19. Lali, who professionally goes by her first name, co-stars with Spanish actress Verónica Sánchez and Cuban actress Yany Prado. The action-packed show was created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the creators of the hit Netflix series La Casa de Papel (or Money Heist). The three women play prostitutes who are fleeing from their pimp. Spanish actor and Sense8 star Miguel Ángel Silvestre plays one of the pimp’s henchmen.

Lali is a very successful pop star from Argentina.

For those who know Lali back in Argentina, Sky Rojo will also be her most intense role yet. The 29-year-old rose to prominence in her country through teen telenovelas. She found her big break as the star of Casi Ángeles, which spun off the pop group Teen Angels. Lali later went solo in 2014 with her debut album, Soy. Lali has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Latin music over the years including Mau y Ricky, Thalía, Fito Páez, and CNCO.

After you watch Sky Rojo, Latido Music has selected a few of our favorite Lali hits for your playlists.

“Mi Mala” remix with Mau y Ricky

One of Lali’s first big breaks globally was featuring on Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky’s “Mi Mala” remix. The brothers assembled the “Lady Marmalade” of Latin music with Colombian reggaetonera Karol G, Chicana pop star Becky G, and Dominican-American singer Leslie Grace also in the mix. The guys took a back seat to the women living their best lives.

“Caliente” with Pabllo Vittar

For her third album Brava, Lali teamed up with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar. The two joined forces in “Caliente” and as the song’s title suggests, they turned up the heat with this one. Lali showed up and showed out for the LGBTQ+ community with a fierce queer artist.  

“Lindo Pero Bruto” with Thalía

Like the “Mi Mala” remix, another song that raised Lali’s international profile was “Lindo Pero Bruto.” The Mexican pop icon teamed up with Lali for her Valiente album. In the reggaeton-pop bop, both women have their cake and eat it too. “You’re stupid, papi, but tasty,” Lali sings in Spanish.

“Como Así” with CNCO

For last year’s Libra album, Lali enlisted Latin boyband CNCO for “Como Así.” She trades verses with each of the guys as they collectively fight for love. It’s a soaring and moving pop moment.

“Ladrón” with Cazzu

The knockout track on Lali’s Libra album is “Ladrón,” her collaboration with Cazzu, Argentina’s top female artist in Latin trap. In a moment of girl power that highlights the talent of their country, the women unite in turning the tables on no-good men. “You wanted to play me… the one that’s playing you is me,” Lali and Cazzu sing together.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Argentine Rapper Ecko to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Días de Gallos’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Hey DJ! There’s a CNCO Livestream Concert Coming in May

Latidomusic

Hey DJ! There’s a CNCO Livestream Concert Coming in May

By March 11, 2021 at 3:17 pm
BY  | March 11, 2021 AT 3:17 pm
AARON SNAIDERMAN

Latin boyband CNCO announced big news for their fans this week. The guys are putting on a livestream concert in May.

The livestream show will include songs from the band’s Déjà Vu album.

CNCO: Déjà Vu Global Streaming will be happening on May 14. Members Joel Pimentel, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, Zabdiel de Jesús, and Richard Camacho will be performing songs from their latest album Déjà Vu, a collection of covers of Latin music classics from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s.

There are music videos for every song on Déjà Vu and they’re still being rolled out. Most recently, CNCO released the visuals for their covers of Christian Castro’s “Por Amarte Así” and Sin Bandera’s “Entra En Mi Vida.” In the former, the guys sing the Castro hit in the middle of the woods while in the latter, they’re serving Sin Bandera with more sensual vibes.

CNCO is putting on their livestream concert with OCESA. The show will be available worldwide, so their fans can enjoy the music from a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are now available here. There’s also a Zoom and Greet option where can chat meet the guys over Zoom and be treated to an extra three acoustic songs.

CNCO’s greatest hits will also be in the setlist.

Not only will they perform songs from Déjà Vu, but the guys will also be singing their greatest hits. Hopefully among those CNCO classics will be “Reggaeton Lento,” “Hey DJ,” and “Se Vuelve Loca.” Even their recent sexy and grown singles like “Honey Boo” with Natti Natasha and “Beso” could be great ones to perform.

At last month’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards, CNCO was joined by Ricardo Montaner for their surprise performance of “Tan Enamorados.” They’re strangely not nominated at April’s Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Group or Duo, a category the group has dominated in the past.

Read: CNCO’s Joel Pimentel is Flexing His Muscle Gains in Thirst Trap Photos

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
CNCOconcert

Natti Natasha Assembles “Las Nenas” Video with Farina, Cazzu, and La Duraca

Latidomusic

Natti Natasha Assembles “Las Nenas” Video with Farina, Cazzu, and La Duraca

By March 10, 2021 at 9:56 am
BY  | March 10, 2021 AT 9:56 am
PINA RECORDS

Natti Natasha is coming through with the perfect anthem in time for Women’s History Month. The Dominican reggaetonera assembled women like Farina, Cazzu, and Zuli La Duraca for a party in the “Las Nenas” music video.

Natasha and Becky G changed the game for all-women collaborations in Latin music.

Natasha is no stranger to getting women together for collaborations in Latin music. She teamed up with Chicana singer Becky G for the 13-times Platinum hit “Sin Pijama.” Since then, more Latinas have been coming together for absolute bangers, and “Las Nenas” is the latest one.

“Las Nenas” is another stellar collaboration.

“With this song I wanted to unite powerful and talented women who continue to make their way in the urban genre industry,” Natasha said in a statement. “I’m excited to release a song entirely by women and show how capable we are of taking Latin music to another level. I am sure that we are going to breakthrough and we hope that more girls will join us to cause a little ‘disorder.'”

Natasha brings together women from all over the world for “Las Nenas.” Farina represents Colombia, Cazzu comes from Argentina, and Zuli La Duraca is a proud Puerto Rican rapper. The song was produced by reggaeton legend Luny and rising Panamanian star Dímelo Flow. The four women unleash a new perreo intenso with empowering energy. Natasha, Farina, Cazzu, and Zuli La Duraca rap about creating “disorder” and raising a ruckus. Las Nenas serve up a fierce and fabulous club banger.

It’s ladies’ night in the music video.

The music video for “Las Nenas” was directed by Daniel Durán in Miami. Natasha and her girls throw a wild house party where the hunky men are washing the sports car and the women are free to dance the night away. A surprise cameo by Becky G at the end might be hinting at another Natti collaboration in the future.

Last month, Natasha revealed her engagement to Raphy Pina. A few days later, she also revealed that she’s six-months pregnant with their child. Natasha proudly displayed her baby bump at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards.

Read: Natti Natasha Revealed Her Surprise Pregnancy at Premio Lo Nuestro

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Becky GCazzufarinaNatti Natashazuli la duraca