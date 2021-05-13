Latidomusic

Romeo Santos Streaming Historic MetLife Stadium Concert Next Month

By May 13, 2021 at 10:00 am
ERNIEL RODRIGUEZ

For those who missed Romeo Santos’s historic MetLife Stadium concert in 2019, the king of bachata is going to release the show to streaming next month. The former Aventura frontman will also release a documentary on his meteoric rise.

Romeo Santos broke many records for his MetLife Stadium concert in 2019.

Starting with the announcement of his MetLife Stadium concert, Santos broke record after record. First, he became the first Latin artist to headline the massive New Jersey Stadium. After tickets went on sale, Santos became the first Latin artist to sell out the venue.  When the concert kicked off on Sept. 21, he then broke the record for the highest-grossing show in the stadium’s history. Before Romeo, the top-grossing record belonged to the Irish band U2.

Aventura and Cardi B joined Romeo Santos during that show.

Santos’ MetLife Stadium concert was not only historic for the records. The concert was also major for his reunion with Aventura. The guys came back together to perform “Inmortal” live from Santos’ Utopía album. That night Cardi B also joined Aventura to perform the band’s classic “Obsesión.”

Fans can see the MetLife Stadium show and a Romeo Santos documentary next month.

Santos is teaming up with Sony Music Latin, Endeavor Streaming, and iNDemand to release Romeo Santos: Utopía Live from MetLife Stadium on June 25. On the same night, Santos will also release his documentary Romeo Santos: The King of Bachata. Fans can buy their tickets to both pay-per-view events on his official website.

“These films have been such a special project for me and I’m honored and eager to show it to the world and pull back the curtain on the history of bachata,” Santos said in a statement. “For the film to showcase my upbringing and build up to my performance at MetLife Stadium, it gives me the opportunity to relieve one of the most incredible nights of my life while also bringing it inside the homes of my fans across the world.” 

Guests appearing in the films include Daddy Yankee, Emilio Estefan, Marc Anthony, Tommy Mottola, and Thalía. It’s because of that iconic MetLife Stadium show that Santos is nominated for Latin Touring Artist of the Decade at this year’s Pollstar Awards.

Natti Natasha Reveals Her Baby’s Name During Mother’s Day Concert

Natti Natasha Reveals Her Baby’s Name During Mother’s Day Concert

By May 10, 2021 at 8:46 am
NATTINATASHA / INSTAGRAM

Natti Natasha continues to let her fans in on her pregnancy journey. During her Mother’s Day live-stream concert, the Dominican reggaetonera announced the name she has for her baby on the way.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Natti Natasha hosted a live-stream concert.

The mother-to-be hosted a special live-stream concert on Facebook Live last night. Natasha performed her biggest hits as the set around her changing seasons. In the fall setting, she sang her empowering ballad “La Mejor Versión de Mi” and “Antes Que Salga El Sol” sans Prince Royce.

In the summer setting, Natasha performed “Oh Daddy,” her tropical take on Chicano singer Ritchie Valens’ “Donna,” and her breakthrough hit “Dutty Love.” During the fall set-up, Natti sang “No Me Acuerdo” sans Thalía and a version of “Sin Pijama” without Becky G.

Natti Natasha also revealed her baby girl’s name while premiering a new song.

Natasha also premiered a new song live. She performed the song “Princesa” as a tribute to her daughter, Vida Isabelle. The touching performance was part of the set’s winter season. This will be her first child with Pina Records owner Raphy Pina.

Fellow Dominicano Romeo Santos wrote “Princessa” for Natti.

Aventura’s Romeo Santos wrote “Princesa” for Natasha. In his own post, he expressed his appreciation to all the mothers, including Natti.

“Thank you to Natti Natasha for singing a song that was born to me solely for her voice,” Santos wrote on Twitter. “You will be a spectacular mother and I already baptized the girl as ‘La Bebe Bachatera.'”

If Natti’s baby decides to go in show biz later on, mom will be behind her.

While promoting her new single “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G last month, Natasha talked with mitú about her excitement over her pregnancy. If her baby wants to an artist in the future, Natti has no problem with that.

“I would let her,” Natasha said. “She can do whatever she wants. I did it anyways even if my parents didn’t want me to do it at the moment because they didn’t understand. I thank God I went through everything I went through so I could be there for her.”

Romeo Santos, Gloria Trevi, Selena Gomez Nominated For Pollstar’s Latin Touring Artist of Decade

Romeo Santos, Gloria Trevi, Selena Gomez Nominated For Pollstar’s Latin Touring Artist of Decade

By May 7, 2021 at 9:11 am
ROMEOSANTOS / GLORIATREVI / SELENAGOMEZ / INSTAGRAM

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most live entertainment, this year Pollstar is dedicating its awards to the top-performing tours of the last decade. In the Latin category, heavy-hitters like Romeo Santos, Maná, and Gloria Trevi are up for Latin Touring Artist of the Decade. Strangely, Selena Gomez is nominated for the award as well.

The Pollstar Awards honors the best-selling tours each year.

The 32nd annual Pollstar Awards will be taking place on June 16 in Los Angeles. The awards will be presented in partnership with Live Nation. While the ceremony usually honors artists, venues, and teams that have performed well in the past year, that would’ve been tough to do for 2020 with the pandemic shutdown. Pollstar instead compiled the top-selling tours of the past decade for this year’s awards.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Romeo Santos and Gloria Trevi were on roll with their tours.

The Latin Touring Artist of the Decade category is stacked with the icons that definitely filled seats before the pandemic. Aventura frontman Romeo Santos made history in 2019 when he became the first Latin artist to headline the MetLife Stadium. That year Mexican pop icon Gloria Trevi received an honorary award from Premios De La Radio as the top-selling touring Mexican female artist.

Santos and Trevi face-off with Maná, who sold out back-to-back concerts at Staples Center. Other top-selling acts in the category include Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias, Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin, Luis Miguel, Marc Anthony, and Alejandro Fernández.

Selena Gomez is Latina, but her last tour wasn’t a Latin tour.

The outlier in the category is Selena Gomez. There’s a whole pop category that she could’ve been included in. Even though Gomez is Mexican-American, she didn’t perform any Latin music on her Revival Tour. The multi-hyphenate star didn’t go full Latin until the release of her Revelación EP this year.

Jennifer Lopez is also nominated in the category, but she’s always coming through with her own Latin hits and Selena covers. J.Lo in the category is permissible, but Selena Gomez is a hard sell here.

