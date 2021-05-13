Romeo Santos Streaming Historic MetLife Stadium Concert Next Month

Latidomusic

For those who missed Romeo Santos’s historic MetLife Stadium concert in 2019, the king of bachata is going to release the show to streaming next month. The former Aventura frontman will also release a documentary on his meteoric rise.

Romeo Santos broke many records for his MetLife Stadium concert in 2019.

Cardi and Romeo Santos at the 85,000 people concert last night at the MetLife Stadium. @iamcardib @RomeoSantosPage pic.twitter.com/gnyC0Qcq7M — Scooter Crave (@ScooterCrave_) September 22, 2019

Starting with the announcement of his MetLife Stadium concert, Santos broke record after record. First, he became the first Latin artist to headline the massive New Jersey Stadium. After tickets went on sale, Santos became the first Latin artist to sell out the venue. When the concert kicked off on Sept. 21, he then broke the record for the highest-grossing show in the stadium’s history. Before Romeo, the top-grossing record belonged to the Irish band U2.

Aventura and Cardi B joined Romeo Santos during that show.

Santos’ MetLife Stadium concert was not only historic for the records. The concert was also major for his reunion with Aventura. The guys came back together to perform “Inmortal” live from Santos’ Utopía album. That night Cardi B also joined Aventura to perform the band’s classic “Obsesión.”

Fans can see the MetLife Stadium show and a Romeo Santos documentary next month.

Santos is teaming up with Sony Music Latin, Endeavor Streaming, and iNDemand to release Romeo Santos: Utopía Live from MetLife Stadium on June 25. On the same night, Santos will also release his documentary Romeo Santos: The King of Bachata. Fans can buy their tickets to both pay-per-view events on his official website.

“These films have been such a special project for me and I’m honored and eager to show it to the world and pull back the curtain on the history of bachata,” Santos said in a statement. “For the film to showcase my upbringing and build up to my performance at MetLife Stadium, it gives me the opportunity to relieve one of the most incredible nights of my life while also bringing it inside the homes of my fans across the world.”

Guests appearing in the films include Daddy Yankee, Emilio Estefan, Marc Anthony, Tommy Mottola, and Thalía. It’s because of that iconic MetLife Stadium show that Santos is nominated for Latin Touring Artist of the Decade at this year’s Pollstar Awards.

