Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee & BIA Are Performing At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna is returning for round three of her Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show. She has plenty of Latinos performing this time around, like Puerto Rican superstars Daddy Yankee and Ricky Martin and rising artist BIA.

Rihanna is estimated to be a billionaire from her Fenty brands.

Rihanna launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie line in 2018. The following year, to help promote her fashion brand, the Barbadian icon launched the Savage X Fenty fashion show with Amazon Prime Video. Celebrities, musicians, and models from all walks of life wear Rihanna’s inclusive lingerie down the runway. The second installment of the show was released last September. Now Savage X Fenty is valued at over one billion dollars.

Rihanna has plenty of Latin stars performing for this year’s event.

Rihanna released the trailer for her third fashion show, Savage X Fenty Vol. 3. Maybe she’s cognizant of the show taking place during Hispanic Heritage Month with the number of Latino performers in the line-up. Ricky Martin, who is gearing up for his joint tour with Enrique Iglesias, will perform at the event. In June, he released his sexy collaboration “Qué Rico Fuera” with Chilean-American singer Paloma Mami.

Reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee is also scheduled to perform. The Boricua rapper released his new single “Métele Al Perreo” earlier this month. BIA, who is of Puerto Rican descent, will most likely perform her TikTok hit “Whole Lotta Money.” BIA released a remix of the song with Nicki Minaj in July. Other performers include Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, and Jade Novah.

There’s also a lot of celebrities scheduled to appear.

There’s also many stars scheduled to appear, including Adriana Lima, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Lola Leon, Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan, and Vanessa Hudgens. Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24.

