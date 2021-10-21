Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny & Shakira Among Top Latin Nominees At MTV EMAs

Music

The nominations for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards are out. Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro is the most-nominated Latin act with three nominations, followed by Bad Bunny, Shakira, J Balvin, and Maluma with two nominations each.

Rauw Alejandro is this year’s most-nominated Latin artist.

In the Best Latin category, Bad Bunny faces off with Rauw Alejandro. Alejandro’s girlfriend Rosalía is also nominated. In the category, there’s plenty of representation from Colombia with Shakira, J Balvin, and Maluma.

Shakira has a second nomination in the Best Collaboration category for “Girl Like Me” with the Black Eyed Peas. Alejandro is also nominated for Best New Artist, racking up three nominations in total.

Many Mexican artists are up for Best Northern Act in Latin America.

A special thing about the MTV EMAs is that nominations are also divided among different regions of Latin America. For Best Northern Act in Latin America, many of today’s rising stars from Mexico are nominated. Danna Paola faces fellow pop stars Sofía Reyes and Humbe, and Mexican rappers Alemán and Gera MX are also nominated.

Colombia is represented in the Best Central Act category.

Best Central Act in Latin America is dominated by Colombian artists. Here J Balvin and Maluma earn their second nominations. They face reggaetonera Karol G and pop stars Camilo and Sebastián Yatra.

Best Southern Act features many Argentine artists.

Best Southern Act in Latin America is dominated by artists from Argentina. The country’s most-streamed artist on Spotify, Maria Becerra, faces fellow pop stars TINI and Nicki Nicole. Argentine rappers Duki and Trueno are also nominated.

There’s plenty of Puerto Rican heavy-hitters up for Best Caribbean Act.

There’s also a category dedicated to Latin artists from the Caribbean. Bad Bunny picks up his second nomination here. Fellow Boricua artists Guaynaa, Rauw Alejandro, and Farruko are also nominated. Natti Natasha represents the Dominican Republic in this category.

Anitta, Pabllo Vittar, and Luísa Sonza are up for Best Brazilian Act.

The Best Brazilian Act category is stacked as well. Anitta faces her frequent collaborators Pabllo Vittar and Luísa Sonza, and Ludmilla and Manu Gavassi are also nominated.

C. Tangana and Pablo Alborán are up for Best Spanish act.

This year’s top Latin Grammy nominees C. Tangana and Pablo Alborán face off for Best Spanish Act. Their competition in the category also includes Aitana, Ana Mena, and Colectivo Da Silva.

Justin Bieber is the most-nominated artist at the MTV EMAs with eight nominations. The MTV Europe Music Awards will air live from Hungary on Nov. 14. Fans can vote for their favorite artists here.

